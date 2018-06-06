Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Microsoft Adds Post-Quantum Cryptography To an OpenVPN Fork (bleepingcomputer.com) 44

Posted by msmash from the cooool dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Microsoft recently published an interesting open source project called "PQCrypto-VPN" that implements post-quantum cryptography (PQC) within OpenVPN. Being developed by the Microsoft Research Security and Cryptography group, as part of their research into post-quantum cryptography, this fork is being used to test PQC algorithms and their performance and functionality when used with VPNs.

Microsoft's PQCrypto-VPN is published on Github and allows anyone to build an OpenVPN implementation that can encrypt communications using three different post-quantum cryptography protocols, with more coming as they are developed. These protocols are: (1) Frodo: a key exchange protocol based on the learning with errors problem (2) SIKE: a key exchange protocol based on Supersingular Isogeny Diffie-Hellman and (3) Picnic: a signature algorithm using symmetric-key primitives and non-interactive zero-knowledge proofs.

  • Picnic is already broken. (Score:5, Funny)

    by CajunArson ( 465943 ) on Wednesday June 06, 2018 @04:55PM (#56739126) Journal

    Picnic might be secure from quantum computers.

    But its basket structures are clearly vulnerable to bear based attacks where the attacker is mathematically proven to be smarter than average.

  • GitHub... sounds familiar. Can't remember what it was...
  • Given that its hosted on Github which since Microsoft bought most of /. say they won't use, then I guess there won't be that many people trying it....

  • We need a lot of independent researchers opinion on that.

    Everyone remember Dual EC DRBG [wikipedia.org]?

  • what a stupid pandering meaningless sound-bite.

    it is not known that any current crypto is unbreakable by quantum computing.

