A Nationwide Comcast Landline Outage is Affecting Thousands of Businesses (theverge.com) 39
Comcast's Xfinity phone service is apparently suffering a massive outage today, knocking out phone service for thousands of companies across the country that still largely rely on landline access to do business. From a report: According to DownDetector.com, Comcast phone service began experiencing issues around 8AM ET this morning and by the afternoon, areas around the country have started reporting disruptions. The areas most affected appear to be the Pacific Northwest, California, the tri-state area, and Florida. The official support Twitter account for Comcast Xfinity's residential and business services has acknowledged the issues, tweeting at 1PM ET today that some "customers may still be experiencing an issue with their Voice service," though Comcast has yet to release an official statement regarding the issue.
Obviously, the tri-state area can only mean the Cincinnati area. There are no other points on the map where 3 states meet.
/sarc
Well, it does rule out the four corners region.
Well, perhaps it's bad in three of those states, but Arizona got spared thanks to the heroic efforts of Joe Arpaio...
Obviously, the tri-state area can only mean the Cincinnati area. There are no other points on the map where 3 states meet.
/sarc
Just in case someone overlooks the "sarcasm" tag... here's why it was a sarcastic comment
Massachussetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island.
Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas.
Oregon, California, Nevada.
Montana, Idaho, Wyoming.
I could go on...
Yea it is kind of ambiguous, for those interested these are the main ones in the US:Tri-state areas [wikipedia.org].
love that bit of unnecessary sensationalism under the headline at the link, yeah duh, if the phone is down it won't call 911 either. Let's make it really spicy and say that "even calls to pro-Democrat fund raising and lobbyist organizations"
In the pre-VoIP days when phone lines were hard-wired into the central office, you were always able to pick up the phone and get a dialtone to at least dial the operator or call 911. The VoIP part is the big difference since you need all 7 OSI layers in place before you can even think about making a call. POTS central offices had batteries providing backup power and the system was designed to be as resilient as possible...but you can't do much more than voice with a system like that.
that's okay, they can use their cell phones
even the poor have their Obama (Bush/Reagan) cell phones
so we're all good
and 20 years ago this was unheard of (Score:2)
20 years ago your phone never went down, it just worked. Always...
20 years ago your phone never went down, it just worked. Always...
... on the other hand, you could only use it within a few feet of the wall jack - depending on how long your handset cord was. And if you had a wireless handset (as most people did by then), you were SOL even if the phone line itself was technically still up.
We kept an old Bell Slimline phone plugged into the phone jack in the bedroom for exactly this reason.
Not just Florida... (Score:3)
I've just been on the phone with Comcast for over 2 hours. This is from Chicago down to Florida and spread all over. I have locations that I take care of across Georgia and Florida and every single Comcast location is affected. VoIP and landlines alike. They can't even forward the lines I need forwarded because their system has locked the Voice team out of that function.
This is the second time in, what?, 6 months or so that they've been hit with a vast, multi-state outage. We depend on fax lines (yes, still the most secure form of communication when it comes to HIPAA and related issues - plus the easiest to train/utilize), and my company will be missing everything from our affected locations for 4+ hours. Tens of thousands of dollars in immediate jeopardy with much more in possible losses to come.
Want to bet we won't even get a credit on our next bill? Ma Bell might have been a bastard monopolistic company, but copper lines in the ground had better up-time than a lot of what I've witnessed moving to VoIP and such technologies. Now get off my lawn, you're standing on the fiber lines.
I;m dealing with pretty much the same scenario in Western WA.
NOPE!
NOPE!
Verizon should use that in their commercials. "Can you hear me now? Hello! Anyone there? Oh, it's a Comcast number."
Who forgot to turn of automatic windows updates again???
At roughly 2PM (the past few minutes), service is finally appearing to work again. It was out since start of day at this business at 8AM. Firstly, Comcast Business is not the same as Comcast / Xfinity in terms of service and reliability. I manage an office that uses Comcast Business, and this is the first major outage we've experience since getting the service years ago, save for one time an idiot from a different company literally cut the fiber line a block away from the building.
The phone service is VoIP
