US Government Probes Airplane Vulnerabilities, Says Airline Hack Is 'Only a Matter of Time'

Joseph Cox, writing for Motherboard: U.S. government researchers believe it is only a matter of time before a cybersecurity breach on an airline occurs, according to government documents obtained by Motherboard. The comment was included in a recent presentation talking about efforts to uncover vulnerabilities in widely used commercial aircraft, building on research in which a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) team successfully remotely hacked a Boeing 737.
The documents, which include internal presentations and risk assessments, indicate researchers working on behalf of the DHS may have already conducted another test against an aircraft. They also show what the US government anticipates would happen after an aircraft hack, and how planes still in use have little or no cybersecurity protections in place.
"Potential of catastrophic disaster is inherently greater in an airborne vehicle," a section of a presentation dated this year from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), a Department of Energy government research laboratory, reads. Those particular slides are focused on PNNL's findings around aviation cybersecurity. "A matter of time before a cyber security breach on an airline occurs," the document adds.
So passengers can use WiFi while on board. Duh.
The real question is "why is the cockpit navigational equipment connected to the Internet," and the answer is "it isn't." Nor is the autopilot on most designs.
who said the attack was via internet? planes act on received radio signals, have internal signal buses, etc.
Isn't a 737 mostly hydraulic flight controls with manual reversion? Hacking the flight control systems on such an aircraft shouldn't be possible. Same goes for other mostly-manual aircraft like MD-80/90 and the CRJ/Dash 8 series.
True FBW systems should also be air-gapped from anything like in-flight WiFi and entertainment. Ideally running a RTOS with programs stored in ROM that's only updated by either (1) removing a card and installing a new out, or (2) using a serial programmer directly connected to th
they all have autopilot that can work those hydraulic controls, the autopilot is a hydraulic system that the flight management computer directs
Autopilot systems are generally designed to allow the pilot--with sufficient force--to override the autopilot motors in the event the autopilot acts up.
(I once flew a DA-40 whose autopilot decided a hard left turn was the right answer--it took a little upper-body strength, but not a lot, to force the plane from flipping over while I reached for the breaker to turn off the autopilot. Same principle applies in large aircraft like 737s, and that's by design.)
That's just bad design.
Because the correct way to design an airplane is to assume everything is going to go haywire: that the GPS satellites have all been taken over by Skynet, the computer has become depressed and suicidal, and the autopilot motors have all decided to play poker in the cargo hold.
Of course the US Gov't knows this is possible.. they likely have a cache of aircraft hacks in their back pocket already ready to use on 'bad actors', foreign and domestic.
I remember that one, quite funny
:D
First, all pilots are trained to fly the airplane manually, with all air surfaces controlled by hydraulics on most aircraft. Electric motors are also connected to these hydraulics to allow the autopilot to fly the airplane, but as a convenience. Pilots are supposed to know how to fly the airplane without the use of the autopilot and by using radio signals received by VORs (radio-directional beacons) in order to navigate using a paper chart (or an iPad with a chart on it).
That Air France Flight 447 went down was not due to "poor training" or because of a lack of ability to detect a cyber-attack, but because the copilot in that airplane panicked and pulled when he should have pushed. (Frankly his mistake was a rookie mistake that student pilots are supposed to unlearn within the first 20 hours of training.)
Now are there attack vectors which can be used to sabotage an airplane? Absolutely--but they're not the "I plugged the laptop into the network and hacked the airplane's firewall" variety, since most aircraft (certainly the 737) run parallel networks--with the avionics physically disconnected from the entertainment and WiFi systems used by the passengers.
Attack vectors would be for a passenger or someone on the ground to jam and spoof GPS signals, and to jam and spoof directional VOR and ILS transmissions, to fool the navigation equipment on the aircraft to think it's somewhere it's not. Another attack vector is jamming and overriding the air traffic voice and text communications by someone spoofing air traffic control.
The problem is exacerbated by NextGen, where aircraft broadcast their GPS location (rather than their location being detected by ground-based radar), so it makes it harder for Air Traffic Control (who watches all commercial aircraft like a hawk, alerting pilots if they deviate from their flight plan) to determine if someone has gone off course. And of course the problem is made worse by inattentive pilots who often sit around the cockpit bored when they are supposed to be monitoring the navigational equipment to make sure it looks correct. (Remember when two pilots flew off course because both of them fell asleep at the wheel? [dailymail.co.uk])
But onboard cyber-attacks? Puh-lease...
The solution to all of this is the solution first taught to student pilots flying their first Cessna 172: fly the damned plane. Left hand on the yoke, right hand on the throttles, both feet on the rudders, and do that stick-and-yoke thing so many of them have forgotten because they think the computer is the best pilot in the cockpit.
If I had my way, the first thing I'd mandate is that all commercial pilots--including those flying the largest A-380 airplanes--spend at least a few hours a month flying the same Cessna 172 they learned in. That way they remain viscerally connected to flying by stick and yoke--and when the computer acts up, as it always seems to do at the worst moment in the cockpit, you can still look out the window, see that piece of cement in the distance, and put the airplane down where it's supposed to go.
That Air France Flight 447 went down was not due to "poor training" or because of a lack of ability to detect a cyber-attack, but because the copilot in that airplane panicked and pulled when he should have pushed. (Frankly his mistake was a rookie mistake that student pilots are supposed to unlearn within the first 20 hours of training.)
AF447 was a "rookie" problem? No.
From the WTF Wikipedia:
"There were three pilots in the aircrew:[23]
The captain, 58-year-old Marc Dubois (PNF-Pilot Not Flying)[24] had joined Air France (at the time, Air Inter) in February 1988 and had 10,988 flying hours, of which 6,258 were as captain, including 1,700 hours on the Airbus A330; had carried out 16 rotations in the South America sector since he arrived in the A330/A340 division in 2007.
The first officer
I did not say the pilots were rookies. I said the copilot made a rookie mistake:
I notice you didn't quote the relevant part of the Wikipedia article: [wikipedia.org]
Rookie mistake. (1) You always clearly announce who is in control of the aircraft.
The solution to all of this is the solution first taught to student pilots flying their first Cessna 172: fly the damned plane. Left hand on the yoke, right hand on the throttles, both feet on the rudders, and do that stick-and-yoke thing so many of them have forgotten because they think the computer is the best pilot in the cockpit.
If I had my way, the first thing I'd mandate is that all commercial pilots--including those flying the largest A-380 airplanes--spend at least a few hours a month flying the same Cessna 172 they learned in. That way they remain viscerally connected to flying by stick and yoke--and when the computer acts up, as it always seems to do at the worst moment in the cockpit, you can still look out the window, see that piece of cement in the distance, and put the airplane down where it's supposed to go.
Great points, and when in the 172 (or Cherokee) cover up the instruments and let them do some real flying. The problem with all the advanced avionics (or instrumentation in many industries) is we put to much faith in the instruments and have lot that fingerspitzengefuehl that tells us something is not quite right and we need to do something. Information overload can be an issue as well as we bombard pilots or operators with a lot of data they then try to process, as well as how the data is presented. It's n
https://www.defcon.org/images/defcon-22/dc-22-presentations/Polstra/DEFCON-22-Phil-Polstra-Cyber-hijacking-Airplanes-Truth-or-Fiction-Updated.pdf
I thought this was 23 but it was actually 22. Getting old.