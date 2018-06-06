My Line Lets Colombians Call Google Assistant (venturebeat.com) 14
An anonymous reader shares a report: At one time, Google Assistant could only be found on a handful of smartphones. Today, Google Assistant is available on 500 million devices -- smartphones, smart speakers, smart watches, tablets, smart televisions, and a broad range of home appliances and cars. But what about the billions of people in the world who still don't have a smartphone? Enter My Line, a phone number you can call to ask Google Assistant questions in parts of Colombia -- without a smartphone or computer or even the internet. When a person calls 6000913, they receive a welcome greeting and invitation to ask any question. After posing a question, users may hear prompts like "Do you have more questions?" or "Feel free to hang up whenever you're done," Cainkade Studio CEO Jeremy Landis told VentureBeat in a phone interview.
I can see it now (Score:2)
It's the 1950s all over again.
"Hello, My Line, do you have Prince Albert in a can?"
"Hello, My Line, is your refrigerator running?"
But how can you get rid of it? (Score:2)
And here I was today just googling how to get rid of the !@#$ assistant from my smart phone. Or at least get to to answer when I say, "Hey, Wiretap!"
