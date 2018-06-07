Google Facing Billions in EU Antitrust Fines (axios.com) 52
Another EU antitrust fine for Google is coming down the pipe in mid-July over allegations Google has used its Android mobile operating system to beat out rivals, Reuters reports. From a report: The European Commission has been investigating the case since 2015. It's another example of how the EU takes anti-competition violations far more seriously than the U.S. In June of last year, the EU slapped Google with a record $2.8 billion fine for anti-trust practices around its search product, which they said unfairly pushed consumers to use Google's Shopping platform. Sources told Reuters they expect this new fine to top that record.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
you say google fanbois.
i say i can type in a drunken search, full of typos and wrong words, and google can figure out what i'm trying to ask for.
nobody else is even remotely as functional. and they should just pull out of the EU. because this case is literal bullshit. it's their service, they can do what they want with it. you can always not use their service. it's not like a physical store, where it's the only thing in reach. or a vital service. or even something like a utility.
it's literally a search engi
Re: (Score:2)
Would it cost them less to just stop serving EU? (Score:3)
With a $2.8B fine, and another that could be higher, would it just be more profitable to stay away from the EU where they appear to keep their economy afloat via litigation (gross overgeneralization, but you know what I mean)?
Re: Would it cost them less to just stop serving E (Score:2)
Perhaps they should not have started a business in a place they where unwilling to follow the law.
Re: (Score:2)
Running a personal data-mining business in a region of the world with strict policy laws? What could possibly go wrong?
Re: (Score:2)
privacy laws*
Re: Would it cost them less to just stop serving E (Score:4, Interesting)
Well, they seem to be just changing the laws under them over and over again...becoming more onerous each time.
This is like the EU is trying to step up and dictate what a private company's business model is.
If the EU wants a search without the things Google offers and requires of its users, why don't they just build a state sponsored service, EUuugle or something and offer that to their citizens, rather than trying to dictate to a private company?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
European based companies do the exact same thing. The only reason why Google is being called down repeatedly, and this is a re-fining because Google already paid one round of fines, is because jingoism and anti-Americanism sell. It keeps the EU jobs secure when they have an enemy to point at.
If you look at europa.eu, you find that EU tends to not really bother cleaning their own house, compared to trying to clean the clock of foreign companies.
Re: (Score:3)
The law is being interpreted in a really strange way. Android has a major competitor with iOS. There's also the AOSP, so manufacturers can install Android without Google's branded software.
Manufacturers aren't prohibited from installing their own software, including software which serves the same functions as Google's options, so rival options aren't even chosen by Google - they're chosen by the manufacturers. And that's just the original install... users can choose their own browser, or other apps.
So, ther
Re: (Score:2)
They could also play by the rules, and avoid the fine while still making more money compared to not selling anything at all.
Re: (Score:3)
What is preventing the EU from coming up with a better: hardware combination? Better search engine? Better operating system?
Socialism.
Re: (Score:2)
I fail to see how this is anti competitive when no one i the region is even trying to compete.
It's not just about companies in the region, it's about every other company trying to compete. There are several search engines, for example, and if a manufacturer of an Android phone wants to offer different search engine options, Google should not interfere with that.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
With a $2.8B fine, and another that could be higher, would it just be more profitable to stay away from the EU where they appear to keep their economy afloat via litigation (gross overgeneralization, but you know what I mean)?
1) These billion dollar fines are a great way to keep the European government funded!
2) Trillion dollar corporations wouldn't even blink at a million dollar fine. The fines for egregious behavior need to be commensurate with their size.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Except that paying the fine does not mean they get a waiver from the law. They have to pay the fine, and modify their business practices to comply with the law in the future.
Re: (Score:2)
This is why we need e.g. linux phones but they don't exist yet.
If there were sufficient demand for them, they would exist.
EU believes in Actions, not Words (Score:1)
The EU actually will enforce fines, split up firms, and take actions, and Google knows this.
They should move all their activities to Scotland, and make not getting fines part of the repatriation of Scotland into the EU after Brexit.
There will be a legal grey area for a few years as Lesser Britain falls apart, and they can easily get most of their Irish employees to move there for a few years.
Waaah? (Score:3)
which they said unfairly pushed consumers to use Google's Shopping platform.
They have what now? As an European, this is the first time I am hearing about "google's shopping platform", ever
Re: (Score:2)
It really depends on what you search for.
When I search for "nvdimm" og "bicycle stand" the first that google shows are shopping results from Google's shopping platform.
Don't expect shopping results for "python substring" or "miniature durian"
since when google is public utility company? (Score:2)
Apple was not beaten out. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You have no idea what this case is about, do you ?
Re: (Score:2)
Android is free to use.
No, it isn't.
AOSP is free to use. Android has strings and costs attached.
I would love it (Score:2)
I would love it if every one of the Top 5 (Apple, Microsoft, Google/Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon) said "You know what? Fuck it. We're out" and just left Europe entirely. Just leave it to its own devices.
Re: (Score:2)
So basically you'd like these firms to make a cartel?
Re: (Score:2)
No. I'd like them all to stop doing business in the EU. Just pack their bags and get the fuck out.
google is being evil (Score:1)