Google Facing Billions in EU Antitrust Fines

Another EU antitrust fine for Google is coming down the pipe in mid-July over allegations Google has used its Android mobile operating system to beat out rivals, Reuters reports. From a report: The European Commission has been investigating the case since 2015. It's another example of how the EU takes anti-competition violations far more seriously than the U.S. In June of last year, the EU slapped Google with a record $2.8 billion fine for anti-trust practices around its search product, which they said unfairly pushed consumers to use Google's Shopping platform. Sources told Reuters they expect this new fine to top that record.

Google Facing Billions in EU Antitrust Fines

  • With a $2.8B fine, and another that could be higher, would it just be more profitable to stay away from the EU where they appear to keep their economy afloat via litigation (gross overgeneralization, but you know what I mean)?

    • Perhaps they should not have started a business in a place they where unwilling to follow the law.

      • Running a personal data-mining business in a region of the world with strict policy laws? What could possibly go wrong?

      Would it cost them less to just stop serving E

        by cayenne8

        Perhaps they should not have started a business in a place they where unwilling to follow the law.

        Well, they seem to be just changing the laws under them over and over again...becoming more onerous each time.

        This is like the EU is trying to step up and dictate what a private company's business model is.

        If the EU wants a search without the things Google offers and requires of its users, why don't they just build a state sponsored service, EUuugle or something and offer that to their citizens, rather than trying to dictate to a private company?

        • They don't have to build it, all they have to do is work their laws so that there is a healthy competitive market where companies are not allowed to subsidize their capabilities with behavior that they don't want, or at least the effect of such behavior is mitigated with penalties. That is exactly what they are doing. If a company makes billions of dollars violating the laws then what is the motivation to create an honest company locally?

      Re:

        by Anonymous Coward

        European based companies do the exact same thing. The only reason why Google is being called down repeatedly, and this is a re-fining because Google already paid one round of fines, is because jingoism and anti-Americanism sell. It keeps the EU jobs secure when they have an enemy to point at.

        If you look at europa.eu, you find that EU tends to not really bother cleaning their own house, compared to trying to clean the clock of foreign companies.

      • The law is being interpreted in a really strange way. Android has a major competitor with iOS. There's also the AOSP, so manufacturers can install Android without Google's branded software.

        Manufacturers aren't prohibited from installing their own software, including software which serves the same functions as Google's options, so rival options aren't even chosen by Google - they're chosen by the manufacturers. And that's just the original install... users can choose their own browser, or other apps.

        So, ther

    • They could also play by the rules, and avoid the fine while still making more money compared to not selling anything at all.

    • With a $2.8B fine, and another that could be higher, would it just be more profitable to stay away from the EU where they appear to keep their economy afloat via litigation (gross overgeneralization, but you know what I mean)?

      1) These billion dollar fines are a great way to keep the European government funded!

      2) Trillion dollar corporations wouldn't even blink at a million dollar fine. The fines for egregious behavior need to be commensurate with their size.

    • that's 1/4th of one quarter's earnings...cost of doing business noise level

      • Except that paying the fine does not mean they get a waiver from the law. They have to pay the fine, and modify their business practices to comply with the law in the future.

  • The EU actually will enforce fines, split up firms, and take actions, and Google knows this.

    They should move all their activities to Scotland, and make not getting fines part of the repatriation of Scotland into the EU after Brexit.

    There will be a legal grey area for a few years as Lesser Britain falls apart, and they can easily get most of their Irish employees to move there for a few years.

  Waaah?

    by NettiWelho

    which they said unfairly pushed consumers to use Google's Shopping platform.

    They have what now? As an European, this is the first time I am hearing about "google's shopping platform", ever

    Re:

      by isj

      It really depends on what you search for.

      When I search for "nvdimm" og "bicycle stand" the first that google shows are shopping results from Google's shopping platform.

      Don't expect shopping results for "python substring" or "miniature durian"

  • Is EU paying google to run search service? Why they are treated like a public sponsored company or utility company? They are private business and they return results anyway they want to.
  • The EU is just sucking money out of US tech firms now. Android is free to use. There are no viable rivals that can do what Android does, other than Apple's iOS. Who would buy a new phone without a solid app platform, and pay extra to avoid Android? I don't get it.

  • I would love it if every one of the Top 5 (Apple, Microsoft, Google/Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon) said "You know what? Fuck it. We're out" and just left Europe entirely. Just leave it to its own devices.

  • Android is a monopoly, now they are forcing doze mode in all androids and if you want to send notifications you must do it through its server in usa for the whole world. I want to send my own realtime, secure notifications from my chosen server as always. I want to use imap mail as always. (K9 mail, a free classic mail android app doesn't work well anymore.) They want all the earth traffic to sniff and rule the world. Google is beeing evil and showing its true face with its monopoly. We need a Linux phone,

