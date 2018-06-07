US Says Internet Use Rises as More Low Income People Go Online; Tablets Surpass Desktops In Popularity (reuters.com) 40
Internet use by Americans increased in 2017, fueled by a rise among people with lower incomes, a government report viewed on Wednesday by Reuters found. From a report: The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) also reported that for the first time tablets were more popular than desktop computers, and that more households had a mobile data plan than wired broadband service. The results were to be publicly released later on Wednesday. The survey results demonstrate the growing importance of the internet in everyday communication as the way consumers access content changes. Among Americans living in households with family incomes below $25,000 per year, the survey found internet use increased to 62 percent in 2017 from 57 percent in 2015, while households earning $100,000 or more showed no change at 86 percent. The gain of 13.5 million users was "driven by increased adoption among low-income families, seniors, African Americans, Hispanics, and other groups that have been less likely to go online," the agency said.
Speed. Piece by piece hardware upgrades. Useful apps. Speed.
Bulky. Heavy. Hot. Power-hungry. Software not designed for touch.
Heavy. Its only 20lbs. 2 1/2 gallons of milk. If you struggling to move that, you have issues
Hot. Nope. Runs at a nice 40C most of the time. I can get it to 80C gaming most of the day, but still doesnt effect the room all that much.
Software. Best part. I have a mouse and keyboard. WAY better input than touch. Its a lot more precise and faster. If you paid any attention in your typing class, you should be able to pull 60WPM with no problem. A
Nothing really supprising. (Score:2)
If more people (whatever their income) goes online then internet usage will rise. No Duh.
Tables are cheap computers, which can be given as gifts to low income people. Or purchased in installments with Cell phone plans, which may be easier for lower income people to get a hold of.
Tables are cheap computers
I will give you the cheap, but they are not computers. They are electronic consumption devices.
Yes, they are, and perfectly designed for the internet consumption generation.
It's no surprise the end user experience has been reduced to a touch-screen device with a voice assistant on it; most consumers are as dumbed down as the devices they barely know how to operate.
Tablets more popular than computers? (Score:1)
Tablets? What is this 2010; I thought that fad was more or less over; I don't know anyone who uses tablets besides kids. Cell phones... yes. Almost everyone I know is glued to a cell phone... but tablets seriously? This article is from 2018 not 2010 right?
Tablets are more popular than *desktops*, not notebooks.
You're in the wrong demographic. The Amazon Fire 7 is available for under $50 (as low as $29.99 last Thanksgiving) and the Fire HD 8 is discounted to $69.99 several times a year. They don't require data plans or monthly subscriptions, which makes them ideal for people on an extremely limited budget -- just head down to McDonald's or the local library for free wi-fi.
To be fair, I own one of those Fire tablets. And an Asus. I guess I personally own more tablets than desktops... I just never use any of them and I never see anyone else using them. I see more notebooks than tablets in public too.
I guess the key is, everyone probably owns tablet(s) but that doesn't mean they use them.
You are correct. Very few people will pull out their full-size tower, monitor, keyboard and mouse on an airplane. I'm not sure why. Maybe it has something to do with aspect ratios.
Well done, PopeRatzo. You really called him out on that particular choice of words! How DARE he carelessly mix up PC and laptop! It's such a good thing we have you here to put people in their place over these transgressions!
I do my part, because I care.
The report the article is referring to is here [doc.gov]
Apparently tablets are pretty popular... who knew?
And tablets are very popular. They just have a really long usable lifespan, which caused sales per year to plummet once the market was saturated. Mine is going on 4 years old and I have no intention of replacing i
Funny, I've heard the exact same argument in reverse. Like the tablet is where you have Netflix, YouTube, social media, casual gaming etc. where you care about CPU/GPU power, "snappiness" and battery life while the laptop is relegated to typing up letters, resumes, long emails, blog posts, homework, making up basic checklists and spreadsheets etc. basically quasi-office work. I mean for me it would be completely unthinkable but we're not the average couch potato. For a lot of people having a "real" computer
...Cell phones... yes. Almost everyone I know is glued to a cell phone... but tablets seriously? This article is from 2018 not 2010 right?
Uh, back in 2010 we didn't have cell phones the size of fucking tablets. Could be part of the confusion.
Don't hate them for using tablets (Score:3)
It's all some folks can get a hold of. When you are a kid, you just take whatever your parents give you. If that's a tablet or a Timex Sinclair 1000, then that's what it is. If someone wants to use a computing device (or any object) to be productive, then they can find a way (load a better OS, get a keyboard, etc..). It's not the kind of device you own, it's how much drive you have to learn and make the thing sing. I've met many Russians who grew up computing on the worst kind of Apple-II or PC clone, but learned a ton about computing and went on to do it "for real".
Huh? (Score:3)
"...more households had a mobile data plan than wired broadband service" is an indictment against the absolute shit choices most people have vis-a-vis ISPs... if I believe that statement.
Tablets will come strong. (Score:3)
Watching a non-expert trying to use a laptop and then watching them using a tablet is a real eye opener. I expect tablets to bounce back from their niche in the next few years.
As an application developer (Score:3)
The packets still get back to the offices but they are mostly archived and if used, it is only to sort out any issues with the data already in the databases.
Tablets
But a side effect of this will be, smaller office staffs , etc. And entry jobs such as data entry will become fewer.
I am working with businesses that provide all their drivers and equipment operators with tablets, which they use for everything from daily time cards to filling out job sheets and work flow processing.
Just my 2 cents