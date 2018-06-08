How E-commerce With Drone Delivery is Taking Flight in China (economist.com) 18
An anonymous reader shares a report: Late on a Monday morning the village of Zhangwei is quiet. Chickens scratch and cluck at the side of the road. Workers use wooden spades to spread grain on the highway to dry, using half its width so that traffic can still pass on the other side. Yet at the community centre at the village's heart, two objects hint at a feat of ultra-modern logistics about to unfold: a circle of green astroturf laid down in the central courtyard, and a billboard on the front of the building bearing the logo of JD.com, China's second-largest online retailer.
A low whirr breaks the stillness as a spiky dot appears on the horizon. The drone arrives overhead with a roar, hovers for a moment, then lowers itself towards the green circle like a mantis, three sets of propellers churning the air into whorls of straw and dust. Slung beneath it is a red cardboard box branded with JD's cheery dog mascot. Just a few feet above the ground, the drone drops the box then zips back up into the sky and disappears. The spectacle is over in 20 seconds.
It is a link in a new kind of logistics chain, the world's first operational drone-delivery programme. While Amazon, an American company, has put out numerous promotional videos on its drone-delivery plans, it will not start commercial operations until at least 2020. Meanwhile, JD.com has spent the past year building a real drone-delivery network covering 100 villages in rural China with 40 drones. Zhangwei currently receives a couple of drops each day, each box containing several packages ordered through JD's shopping app. Thanks to JD's drones, which operate autonomously with no human guidance but are monitored remotely, villagers in Zhangwei can expect delivery on the same day that they place an order, like urban shoppers in Beijing, New York or London.
Cell phones reached places where landlines were hard to string because they were an easier form of infrastructure in places like mountains. For remote places with poor or non-existent roads, for delivering small loads, I can easily see drones being preferable to building the infrastructure.
Not compared to a comparable cost worth of copper or fiber cable.
But in the US only the cool kids get stuff like that. The tech industry would never trial anything in backwards rural America.
How else will they be able to have their legal weed and Doritos delivered?
But in the US only the cool kids get stuff like that. The tech industry would never trial anything in backwards rural America.
How else will they be able to have their legal weed and Doritos delivered?
The tech industry, or rural America?
I'm interested to see how this technology develops but I do suspect it has certain limitations. For example, I just ordered a gallon of metricide, I somehow suspect your average delivery drone couldn't deliver that; it would have been too heavy. Only lighter weight deliveries I suspect are practical to deliver this way.
It would be interesting to see, just how much can be carried by drone; and if deliveries become more common by drone, does that mean delivery of heavy items becomes more expensive? If there are fewer packages going on a certain route price per package goes up. So if drones are delivering all the light-weight items, items which are above the drone's threshold will therefore be more expensive to deliver.
There are already several multi-copter drones designed to carry multiple people - it's just a question of what demand and flight regulations allow for.
At first it'll probably be relatively small expensive items rather than bulk ones, simply because the profit-per-pound potential is so much greater. Later, who knows? It may complement with other technologies beautifully - far more efficient automated semis driving down the main corridors of a city, acting as the "mothership" for a fleet of delivery drones
I tend to agree; while anything is possible in terms of scale, the economics implications are interesting. Living in remote locations of “developing” countries though, my experiences were always big shipments coming in on a week or so. Is this just more of a play on consumerism?