Oath is Killing Off Yahoo Messenger on July 17 (betanews.com) 27
Yahoo Messenger is to be discontinued in just over a month. Yahoo owner Oath has announced that it is killing off its famous Messenger service on July 17. From a report: After this date, chatting will no longer be available, and users have just six months to download their chat histories. At the moment, there is no direct replacement for Yahoo Messenger, but users are being advised that they can request an invite for the beta version of the invite-only group messaging app Yahoo Squirrel. In an FAQ about the announcement, Yahoo addresses why the decision to shutter the service was taken. "We know we have many loyal fans who have used Yahoo Messenger since its beginning as one of the first chat apps of its kind. As the communications landscape continues to change over, we're focusing on building and introducing new, exciting communications tools that better fit consumer needs."
Who cares? (Score:3)
As long as ICQ is still running, I am fine.
Re: (Score:2)
In all seriousness, I still use ICQ. Although I've been frustrated in finding a working Android client. I used to use IM+ (paid, no ads version) but the dev appears to have abandoned it and is only maintaining the free, ad-filled one.
Re: (Score:2)
ICQ requires registering my phone number with them, which is a no-go for me.
And yes, I did try several of the published SMS receiving workarounds, none of which worked.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, to be completely honest the last time I've used ICQ is almost two years ago, but I still remember my UIN better than my phone number.
A while back I had a better Android client than IM+, though. Jasmin or Jasmine or something like that.
Re: (Score:2)
As long as ICQ is still running, I am fine.
You mistyped "IRC".
Yahoo (Score:2)
Only time I ever had it was plugged into Trillian and then later Pidgin as I already had a Yahoo account, from an earlier Geocities account, and... well, why not.
I think I literally never used it past tested that it worked.
Didn't do anything that MSN/AOL/ICQ/etc. couldn't do.
Just six months? (Score:2)
After this date, chatting will no longer be available, and users have just six months to download their chat histories.
For pete's sake, how long does it take to download a chat history?
Re: (Score:2)
For pete's sake, how long does it take to download a chat history?
... and if you actually care about chat histories, why weren't you using a client that saved them locally?
Good memories (Score:2)
I remember it when we used it at the office way back. It was not as intrusive as a phonecall and not as official as an email. And more convinient than walking to somebody to ask in person.
Somehow then it was not abused that much. When the companby closed, I never saw anything like it used anywhere else.
It also showed me a lot about (online) privacy where it took about 5 minutes to be able to phone somebody at their place of work. And that was before google existed.
And having a (fake) female name with some r
bad idea (Score:3)
This is how Microsoft went from 14% of the smart-phone market to 1% of the smart-phone market: by bringing out an incompatible version (in their case it was especially pathetic because the underlying OS was still based on WinCE, they just chose not to expose that to developers).
Re:bad idea (Score:4, Insightful)
do these users generate money? if not the thing should have been killed years ago
Re: (Score:2)
do these users generate money? if not the thing should have been killed years ago
Well, given that "Yahoo" is part of the name, the answer is obviously no - regardless of whatever words follow that.
what they mean to say.. (Score:2)
Western Union kept telegrams up for 150+ years (Score:1)
I miss the days when electronic communications protocols lasted over a century.
STOP - Telegram era over, Western Union says [nbcnews.com] 2/2/2006 2:30:26 PM ET
"DENVER - For more than 150 years, messages of joy, sorrow and success came in signature yellow envelopes hand-delivered by a courier. Now the Western Union telegram is officially a thing of the past. "
Re: (Score:2)