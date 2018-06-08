Senator Makes Amtrak Hire Ticket Agents Because 30 Percent of His State Lacks Internet (senate.gov) 150
McGruber writes: Joe Manchin, the senior Senator from West Virginia, has inserted language in the FY19 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies appropriations bill that will force Amtrak to employ at least one ticketing agent in every state that it serves.
His reasoning? "Amtrak has told me that most of their sales are now online, but West Virginians buy far more tickets at the Charleston station than most places around the country. That's not surprising, as nearly 30% of West Virginia is without internet access, and mobile broadband access is also difficult in my state's rugged, mountainous terrain, making online ticket sales difficult." Manchin continued: "Our population includes many working class families and elderly residents who are less likely to have a credit card or another means to purchase tickets remotely, but rely heavily on the train as an alternative to driving or flying. Although Matt Crouch's job was terminated today, once the bill is passed by the House and Senate and signed by the President, Amtrak will have to reinstate a position in the state and I will do everything over the next few months to make sure that happens."
His reasoning? "Amtrak has told me that most of their sales are now online, but West Virginians buy far more tickets at the Charleston station than most places around the country. That's not surprising, as nearly 30% of West Virginia is without internet access, and mobile broadband access is also difficult in my state's rugged, mountainous terrain, making online ticket sales difficult." Manchin continued: "Our population includes many working class families and elderly residents who are less likely to have a credit card or another means to purchase tickets remotely, but rely heavily on the train as an alternative to driving or flying. Although Matt Crouch's job was terminated today, once the bill is passed by the House and Senate and signed by the President, Amtrak will have to reinstate a position in the state and I will do everything over the next few months to make sure that happens."
Why blame Amtrak? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, having no Internet access is a bad deal for Virginians, but maybe the state representative should be doing something about that instead of bitching to Amtrak.
That's great, and I encourage local co-ops to help build (probably wireless) infrastructure to help those residents get online.
In the meantime, people need to get on trains. I realize Amtrak service sucks sometimes, but I'd hope we don't have trains more than 3-4 years late.
Re: (Score:3)
The free market has decided that some locations don't have a fast ROI so they will never build service there.
Unless the gov't steps in that will never change.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Except that the government already did that. The telecoms pocketed billions and never built out the service in a lot of places.
Rather than attacking the profitability of Amtrak, which tends to struggle in the best of times, perhaps the good senator could work on forcing the telcom industry to finish their work. They don't seem to hurt for profit, and our investment in them should both be repaid and include the interest on that investment.
Re: (Score:1)
Guaranteed that it was cheaper for the local providers to bribe (aka. "lobby") the senator to put the screws to Amtrak instead.
Re: (Score:1)
apoc.famine proposed:
Rather than attacking the profitability of Amtrak, which tends to struggle in the best of times, perhaps the good senator could work on forcing the telcom industry to finish their work. They don't seem to hurt for profit, and our investment in them should both be repaid and include the interest on that investment.
Perhaps you hadn't heard, but the FCC - which regulates telecoms - now has a chairman who's a telecom lobbyist, and its board is exclusively composed of Trump appointees. Also, both the Senate and the House now have Repubican majorities who have repeatedly demonstrated their eagerness to do Trump's bidding.
Manchin is a Democrat.
So, if you'd be so kind, could you please explain exactly how Senator Manchin is supposed to go about "forcing the telcom industry to finish their work?"
Because
Re: (Score:2)
The free market has decided that some locations don't have a fast ROI so they will never build service there.
I would suggest that a 15% tax be levied on the cost (including any usage fees) of every broadband connection, near-broadband connection, and cellular data plan to go to a Broadband Universal Service Fund, and the funds should be pooled and made available to issue grants for fiber to the home buildouts with a Mandatory Buildout Condition, As in ---- Any provider accepting the funds must make a
Re: (Score:2)
... but I'd hope we don't have trains more than 3-4 years late.
That would be one hell of a trip, and probably a little worrisome. Will my trip insurance cover lost wages during that time?
Re: (Score:2)
They already do that [reddit.com].
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, having no Internet access is a bad deal for Virginians, but maybe the state representative should be doing something about that instead of bitching to Amtrak.
Have you even been to West Virginia? High-speed internet service is a major technical challenge there because of the geography. It's really mountainous and sparsely-populated. You can barely even get 3G service outside the cities unless you're near an Interstate or state highway. Good places to put towers that effectively cover a large area few and far between.
On top of that, there is a complete lack of cell service, Wi-fi or even microwaves on the central-eastern side of the state because of the Green B
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Why blame Amtrak? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
The Amtrak ticket agent in my sleepy little town is one of my favorite people. When I need to get to LA or San Francisco, I don't even bother going online, because I enjoy talking to him so much. He's an old dude, plays a mean harp and is a big Warriors fan. Led a very interesting life. I expect to see him at the local in a few hours to watch the game. Now that you've made me think of him, I plan
Re: (Score:2)
Many stores deal with the "no credit card" part in their self-check-out lanes by taking cash and giving change...
But, again, dealing with someone that does not have, or may not WANT, a credit/debit card may also involve dealing with someone who isn't "computer savvy" enough to deal with a kiosk. I know people who would rather walk away than deal with a kiosk, which is why Wendys still has order takers, even when they install order kiosks.
Re: (Score:2)
And also break down regularly and offer no customer service whatsoever. Or should they be required to have a cell phone so they can call to determine how to get to where they want?
Re: (Score:2)
Just a normal federal worker...
Re: Why blame Amtrak? (Score:4, Informative)
https://www.fra.dot.gov/Page/P0249 [dot.gov]
They also got over a Billion dollars in 2009 as part of ARRA.
So, if a Senator has clout and says Hop, they should check back for parameters after they are in the air...
Re: (Score:3)
In the US, no transportation mode earns enough in fares to pay for its costs. Interstate highways are free or tolled . Airlines use airports owned by the federal government and unprofitable routes are subsidized by the government, too.
One helpful treatment on this subject is The Economics of Public Issues (16th Edition) by Miller, Benjamin, North.
Re: (Score:2)
If they have telephones and electricity, and they do, then broadband can be deployed there as well, and it will be easier than the original installation of either of those earlier services since service corridors, conduits, etc. already exist. In 2000 95.3% of all housing units in West Virginia had landline telephones. [census.gov]
It may take something like the Rural Electrification Act of 1936 to make it happen, but that is the point. Representatives of rural areas should be pushing for this hard.
Re: (Score:2)
Not _just_like_ the Rural electrification act...that pig fuck is still sinking a billion/year for nothing but rent seeking from utilities of rich suburbs and industrial farms. Worst example you could come up with.
Re: (Score:3)
Have you even been to West Virginia? High-speed internet service is a major technical challenge there because of the geography. It's really mountainous and sparsely-populated.
Colorado has much worse terrain -- higher mountains, more snow, etc. -- and yet Colorado finished wiring all of its county seats wth high-speed, fiber-optic broadband Internet back in 2014: Wired Internet arrives in Silverton, finally [denverpost.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Do they have cable? Probably in most places, because the lure of profit was enough for them to put down the wires a few decades ago.
Re: (Score:3)
Can you get that Internet access to his constituents instantaneously? Because if you can't, folks in places like Cumberland still have to find a way to book travel.
I don't know if you've traveled through Appalachia, but a lot of it's incredibly remote. I don't see this as punitive at all.
Re: (Score:2)
I actually disagree. Amtrak is funded at least partially by the government. It's supposed to be there as the alternative to expensive flying, a cheaper way for everyone to get around, not just those with internet access.
Internet elitists should not be the lowest common denominator to take a train unless they want to stop taking tax money.
Re: (Score:1)
The sleeper is more than first class air, the coach seat is more than coach air.
I'll grant that Zephyr isn't comparable to flying, more like a cruise ship. People fly one way, then take the train back. It should be profitable, raise the fares if it isn't.
Re: (Score:2)
Not until its economical. You can drive 50 miles to Omaha, where flights are cheap.
If you want to continue running empty trains all over the prairie, you can pay the actual cost.
Re: (Score:2)
Also: I was in no way supporting the coast to coast Zephyr. That's the first line to be shutdown. The Zephyr up the CA coast is a cruise ship.
Also: Scenic...in Nebraska? LOL. Almost as scenic as Iowa and Kansas.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, having no Internet access is a bad deal for Virginians, but maybe the state representative should be doing something about that instead of bitching to Amtrak.
West Virginians. Don't lump us in with those hillbillies.
:-)
Re: (Score:2)
Who says he isn't?
And in the meantime, he's making things better in small ways as quickly as he can.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, having no Internet access is a bad deal for Virginians, but maybe the state representative should be doing something about that instead of bitching to Amtrak.
It's West Virginia, completely different state.
Re: (Score:2)
Or just buy your ticket from the conductor like you can in many places around the world. You still need someone at the station though to at least sweep up and clean the restroom and chase the skateboarders away.
Re: (Score:3)
We have cooperatives that already do this and already serve vast areas in West Virginia.
It's not access that's the problem. It's the cost. There are two satellite internet companies and one of them can be resold through cooperatives. DSL can be universally available now that we have g.Fast and ADSL loop extenders at very low cost, again through cooperatives.
Even more seriously, though, Amtrak station agents need to remain.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Because the National Radio Quiet Zone prohibits WiFi, satellite internet, and cell service in a large part of W. Va. to protect radio astronomy telescopes from interference. The "lack of Internet" is due to this, I suspect, not because of poverty or lack of will.
Fiber, as specified by the poster to which you are replying, does not interfere with radiotelescopes. In 2000 than they had landlines running to 95.3% of all housing units in West Virginia. It can be done with fiber as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Bullshit. Lineman is a dangerous job. A trained, experienced team of linemen can't hang a mile/day.
Re: (Score:2)
Where do you live that your poles are 300 ft apart? Rural poles might be 300 ft apart for simple runs, urban less.
You can't assume the poles are empty. Linemen have to deal with the lines already there, and make sure the new lines they put up aren't blocking access to anything important. Deal with surprises they find on the pole and adjust plans. Sometimes move another service.
Half an hour per pole? That will cover the 'butt/head scratching' and 'looking at it' aspect.
A mile/day is insanely optimisti
Re: (Score:2)
Hiring one salesperson is cheaper than building all that stuff.
And you can do both in parallel too; if the infrastructure ever does get built, then you can lay off the salesperson when they're no longer needed. But until then...
Re: (Score:3)
Because some people are perfectly happy not having internet? And their taxes in theory at least partially pay for Amtrak.
Re: (Score:1)
And those people get 100% of their daily news from Fox News, which is an active and persistent threat to national security. This needs to be fixed whether they fucking like it or not.
Why not install POS terminals instead? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: Why not install POS terminals instead? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Hollerin.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Or they could just buy the tickets on the train. Train rides aren't like air travel. You can show up, get on, and pay when the guy comes by to see your ticket. A much saner law would have been Amtrak isn't allowed to charge an on-board surcharge when the station has no in-person ticketing available.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe they could even do this under the new law- "we DO have ticket agents in every state- in fact, there is at least one on every train!"
The only problem I see with that is that a ticket agent / desk helps with scheduling and whatnot- maybe that could be replaced by pamphlets or posted schedules at the train station?
Re: (Score:1)
They already exist, at least in California: Quik-Trak terminals. Purchase with cards, or print out pre-purchased tickets if you don't want to or can't put a PDF in your phone or print it out at home. They've been around for a decade or more. Not sure if those are Cal-Amtrak only or national, but it's a solved problem. I was even able to pick up a ticket for a trip on the NE Corridor before leaving from CA where the station was near the airport I was using at the east end - worked well, because the ticket wi
Re: (Score:1)
A lot of Amtrak stations have Quik-Trak kiosks [amtrak.com] for purchasing train tickets.
In this instance, however, the Charleston, WV [amtrak.com] station doesn't have a Quik-Trak kiosk. Furthermore, although the station seems like it previously had a ticket window with someone there around the times when trains would be passing through (7-10 AM and 7-10 PM), that ended as of June 6 [amtrak.com].
Basically, Amtrak used to have someone at the station to sell tickets, and they decided to put an end to that. Senator Manchin is trying to restore t
Because lots of old folks can't use them (Score:2)
I don't like Joe Manchin one bit. He just sold us all out to Wall Street (along with a bunch of other Dems ) by repealing Dodd-Frank (in pieces so nobody would notice). Thanks to him and his right wing / pro corp ilk we're gonna have a major crash in about 4-6 years (just in time for a Democrat to take the Whitehouse and the blame). I hate the guy, but this seems reasonable.
Cash sales and changes... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'd argue that the ability to buy tickets for cash is a good enough reason to have ticket agents.
Oh, I guess we'll see, really soon, that train ticket agents get a DHS agent setup at their booths. If you buy a ticket with cash, you'll have your face photographed, your thumb fingerprinted, and your mouth swabbed for a DNA sample.
Re: (Score:2)
Most of Continental Europe doesn't enough of a fuck to increase surveillance, especially further East -- they learned the lessons of authoritarianism under the Soviets.
Re: (Score:1)
DHS already does random checks at stations and on trains, though they have to be somewhat polite after a couple of episodes with Amtrak Police not being happy with their tactics.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They should still have agents for other reasons, primarily because there's always people who can't use the kiosks, because of disability or just not understanding it. Or at least don't have a cash surcharge for on train purchase.
Re: (Score:2)
NJ Transit figured this out a while ago, all the stations have kiosks that accept cash, and even give change in bills.
Portland does this too -- at least when I visited there way back when -- but their kiosks gave change in dollar coins. Their transit system used (uses?) the honor system in that no ticket check is done to ride, but you'll get a fine if caught w/o a ticket in a random check by a patrol person.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean along the right-of-way and accesses already used by electricity and telephone landlines? This is already a solved problem. Like everywhere else, you lay fiber along the same routes.
Make up your mind (Score:5, Insightful)
If Amtrak is expected to make a profit, or at least survive on its own, then it must have the ability to allocate resources as needed, including not devoting resources to markets that aren't profitable.
However if Amtrak is expected to serve markets that aren't going to be sustainable, make it a public utility supported by public (ie, tax) money.
Re: (Score:1)
There's one route through Charleston, the Cardinal. It runs three times per week. The route would probably be more profitable if it ran daily. It would also be helpful to improve the on-time performance of the Cardinal, which would probably be achieved by upgrading the tracks. Amtrak doesn't own most of the tracks they use, and they're shared with freight traffic. However, I believe those upgrades are taking place, and that would also help with getting the Cardinal running daily.
Charleston's station is
Re: (Score:2)
Amtrak runs on freight lines for all but Accella, where it runs partly on freight lines.
The only profitable lines for Amtrak are in the NE corridor. Perhaps a few short, extended commuter lines. The rest should be shut down, yesterday.
Re: (Score:2)
Like I said, extended commuter lines. Capitol corridor etc.
Those really ought to be profitable.
Re:Make up your mind (Score:5, Interesting)
So expecting Amtrak to be profitable on its own is unrealistic. You need to subsidize it to the same degree you're subsidizing freeways just to level the playing field. And when you subsidize a small service to that degree, politicians start to play around with how the money should be spent.
* The idea back when freeways were first made was that trucks could transport goods from endpoint to endpoint, eliminating the need for expensive labor-intensive loading and unloading stages, where people at the railyard have to move cargo from the train onto a truck to make it to its final destination, or vice versa. The labor of the loading/unloading stages was the predominant cost to cargo transport at the time, so eliminating it was an economically sound idea. But since then, fuel costs have increased substantially, and the advent of container transport has reduced loading/unloading costs. But we're still stuck with a cargo transport system built based on the old cost structure, which is artificially keeping trucks competitive with trains for long-distance transport.
Re: (Score:2)
Amtrak has always been insanely subsidized. Passenger rail _sucks_ for areas with low population density, it just can't compete.
American freight rail is better than Europe's, by any metric you care to pick. Because our rail system is optimized for freight, not passengers.
Re: (Score:2)
If the roads weren't so heavily subsidized, the U.S. would be more like Europe and would make greater use of rail transport for both cargo and people
The biggest problem is population density. In areas where population is dense, we already have pretty good transit systems in the US. Even in smaller towns like Modesto, CA you can get around without a car.
National Radio Quiet Zone. (Score:3)
The National Radio Quiet Zone covers a large part of West Virginia. The "lack of Internet" is by design, though I guess wired Internet is still possible. No WiFi, satellite Internet, or cell service allowed to protect radio telescopes from interference.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, but do they really need a ticket agent when there isn't a train picking up passengers? You could put the ticket booth on the train itself and cater to all of un-manned stations with just one agent. Or forget the booth and just have the conductor sell tickets to people who didn't pre-buy them.
If the train doesn't even have a conductor then.. I guess they don't care if people pay, even?
Re: (Score:2)
"...that will force Amtrak to employ at least one ticketing agent in every state that it serves"
What part of "every state that it serves" do you not understand?
commuter rail still has the hole punch (Score:2)
commuter rail still has the hole punch
Re: (Score:2)
So, no bill to ... (Score:2)
... provide internet to 30% of the goddam state?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Never heard of that, so thank you for the education. (Seriously)
From Wikipedia:
This makes cable and satellite all but essential for acceptable television in much of the region.
Re: (Score:2)
Wouldn't it make it more cost effective to leave it?
FTTP/cable/ADSL would have a much more exclusive control of the area due to other options not being allowed ensuring a higher take rate.
Re: (Score:1)
Yea, go figure - sparsely populated areas of the country are sparsely populated with cause.
Not sure about Amtrak... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Nobody cares but you. You're pathetic.
Have Amtrak tickes sold at post offices (Score:3)
Ol'Musky will fix this! (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
There are at least 3 different companies working on launching their own LEO constellations right now with targets of 50Mbps, 1Gbps and 10Gbps.
Hopefully at least one of them makes it to market but until one does it's just vaporware.
Bangladesh ... (Score:2)
That's not surprising, as nearly 30% of West Virginia is without internet access
...
I really wonder how many people in Bangladesh have no internet access. In absolute numbers it might be more than in West Virginia, but percentage wise
Re: (Score:2)
Watch the definitions.
Willing to bet the 30% is where wired broadband internet is unavailable. Not the % that don't have access to a phone, data plan and someplace with 1 bar.
pick up the phone (Score:2)
Since when was the internet the only means of long-distance communication ? For the purpose of purchasing a ticket, a phone is a perfectly reasonable thing to use.
What makes the senator think that availability of the internet will suddenly address W. Virginians' apparent aversity to using credit cards ?
How about making Amtrak serve all states, too? (Score:1)
How about proposing a bill making Amtrak serve all states, too? Amtrak Thruway Motorcoach service doesn't count. Nobody wants to ride a bus for any long distance.
infrastucture (Score:2)
Invest in it. Hard to do so under libertarian economy? The vector of progress is from libertarianism of Somalia towards 90% tax brackets "which US never ever ever had" (oh, wait).
The senator should go back to his sister-wife and shut his imbecile Republican (? no, actually, believe or not, this imbecile is a Democrat) yapper.