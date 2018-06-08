Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
The Internet Transportation United States

Senator Makes Amtrak Hire Ticket Agents Because 30 Percent of His State Lacks Internet (senate.gov) 64

Posted by BeauHD from the ignoring-the-root-causes dept.
McGruber writes: Joe Manchin, the senior Senator from West Virginia, has inserted language in the FY19 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies appropriations bill that will force Amtrak to employ at least one ticketing agent in every state that it serves.

His reasoning? "Amtrak has told me that most of their sales are now online, but West Virginians buy far more tickets at the Charleston station than most places around the country. That's not surprising, as nearly 30% of West Virginia is without internet access, and mobile broadband access is also difficult in my state's rugged, mountainous terrain, making online ticket sales difficult." Manchin continued: "Our population includes many working class families and elderly residents who are less likely to have a credit card or another means to purchase tickets remotely, but rely heavily on the train as an alternative to driving or flying. Although Matt Crouch's job was terminated today, once the bill is passed by the House and Senate and signed by the President, Amtrak will have to reinstate a position in the state and I will do everything over the next few months to make sure that happens."

Senator Makes Amtrak Hire Ticket Agents Because 30 Percent of His State Lacks Internet More | Reply

Senator Makes Amtrak Hire Ticket Agents Because 30 Percent of His State Lacks Internet

Comments Filter:

  • Why blame Amtrak? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Yes, having no Internet access is a bad deal for Virginians, but maybe the state representative should be doing something about that instead of bitching to Amtrak.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Etcetera ( 14711 )

      Yes, having no Internet access is a bad deal for Virginians, but maybe the state representative should be doing something about that instead of bitching to Amtrak.

      That's great, and I encourage local co-ops to help build (probably wireless) infrastructure to help those residents get online.

      In the meantime, people need to get on trains. I realize Amtrak service sucks sometimes, but I'd hope we don't have trains more than 3-4 years late.

      • Doing a disservice to the poor. Amtrak sucks, expensive and slow.

        But good news, they can get on planes and the nation can get on with _cancelling_ the money pit Amtrak routes.

    • Yes, having no Internet access is a bad deal for Virginians, but maybe the state representative should be doing something about that instead of bitching to Amtrak.

      Have you even been to West Virginia? High-speed internet service is a major technical challenge there because of the geography. It's really mountainous and sparsely-populated. You can barely even get 3G service outside the cities unless you're near an Interstate or state highway. Good places to put towers that effectively cover a large area few and far between.

      On top of that, there is a complete lack of cell service, Wi-fi or even microwaves on the central-eastern side of the state because of the Green B

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Can you get that Internet access to his constituents instantaneously? Because if you can't, folks in places like Cumberland still have to find a way to book travel.

      I don't know if you've traveled through Appalachia, but a lot of it's incredibly remote. I don't see this as punitive at all.

    • I actually disagree. Amtrak is funded at least partially by the government. It's supposed to be there as the alternative to expensive flying, a cheaper way for everyone to get around, not just those with internet access.

      Internet elitists should not be the lowest common denominator to take a train unless they want to stop taking tax money.

  • Why not install POS terminals instead? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Friday June 08, 2018 @05:27PM (#56752464)
    If people can order burgers at a McDonalds POS terminal they can certainly buy train tickets from them as well.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Or they could just buy the tickets on the train. Train rides aren't like air travel. You can show up, get on, and pay when the guy comes by to see your ticket. A much saner law would have been Amtrak isn't allowed to charge an on-board surcharge when the station has no in-person ticketing available.

      • Maybe they could even do this under the new law- "we DO have ticket agents in every state- in fact, there is at least one on every train!"

        The only problem I see with that is that a ticket agent / desk helps with scheduling and whatnot- maybe that could be replaced by pamphlets or posted schedules at the train station?

    • They already exist, at least in California: Quik-Trak terminals. Purchase with cards, or print out pre-purchased tickets if you don't want to or can't put a PDF in your phone or print it out at home. They've been around for a decade or more. Not sure if those are Cal-Amtrak only or national, but it's a solved problem. I was even able to pick up a ticket for a trip on the NE Corridor before leaving from CA where the station was near the airport I was using at the east end - worked well, because the ticket wi

    • and not just because they're not 'tech savvy'. Age Related Cognitive Decline is a thing.

      I don't like Joe Manchin one bit. He just sold us all out to Wall Street (along with a bunch of other Dems ) by repealing Dodd-Frank (in pieces so nobody would notice). Thanks to him and his right wing / pro corp ilk we're gonna have a major crash in about 4-6 years (just in time for a Democrat to take the Whitehouse and the blame). I hate the guy, but this seems reasonable.
  • I'd argue that the ability to buy tickets for cash is a good enough reason to have ticket agents. And also the ability to make certain changes to trips in progress that aren't always possible online.

    • I'd argue that the ability to buy tickets for cash is a good enough reason to have ticket agents.

      Oh, I guess we'll see, really soon, that train ticket agents get a DHS agent setup at their booths. If you buy a ticket with cash, you'll have your face photographed, your thumb fingerprinted, and your mouth swabbed for a DNA sample.

      • DHS already does random checks at stations and on trains, though they have to be somewhat polite after a couple of episodes with Amtrak Police not being happy with their tactics.

        • Yeah, you know they're acting like trash when even Federal cops complain about their tactics.
    • Don't need a ticket agent for that, just better kiosks. Looked it up just now and it appears their kiosks for some reason don't accept cash. NJ Transit figured this out a while ago, all the stations have kiosks that accept cash, and even give change in bills.
      They should still have agents for other reasons, primarily because there's always people who can't use the kiosks, because of disability or just not understanding it. Or at least don't have a cash surcharge for on train purchase.

  • Make up your mind (Score:4, Interesting)

    by mcmonkey ( 96054 ) on Friday June 08, 2018 @05:30PM (#56752484) Homepage

    If Amtrak is expected to make a profit, or at least survive on its own, then it must have the ability to allocate resources as needed, including not devoting resources to markets that aren't profitable.

    However if Amtrak is expected to serve markets that aren't going to be sustainable, make it a public utility supported by public (ie, tax) money.

    • The problem is Amtrak competes against a service which is heavily subsidized by the government - cars and trucks run on freeways constructed with tax dollars (fuel taxes only pay for maintenance). If the roads weren't so heavily subsidized, the U.S. would be more like Europe and would make greater use of rail transport for both cargo and people.*

      So expecting Amtrak to be profitable on its own is unrealistic. You need to subsidize it to the same degree you're subsidizing freeways just to level the playi

  • The National Radio Quiet Zone covers a large part of West Virginia. The "lack of Internet" is by design, though I guess wired Internet is still possible. No WiFi, satellite Internet, or cell service allowed to protect radio telescopes from interference.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • commuter rail still has the hole punch

    • We're not talking about the ticket stampers on trains, but the people at the station selling tickets BEFORE boarding. Amtrak has people stamping (or scanning) tickets as well.

  • ... provide internet to 30% of the goddam state?

    • To make this cost-effective, they'd have to get rid of the National Radio Quiet Zone.

      • Never heard of that, so thank you for the education. (Seriously)

        From Wikipedia:

        This makes cable and satellite all but essential for acceptable television in much of the region.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sims 2 ( 994794 )

        Wouldn't it make it more cost effective to leave it?
        FTTP/cable/ADSL would have a much more exclusive control of the area due to other options not being allowed ensuring a higher take rate.

  • The commuter and light rail trains that I've been on had vending machines at the stations.
  • It might be easier for people to get tickets if they were available at at United States Post offices and postal stations. Folks would need to plan their travel plans in advance because post offices aren't open 24/7, but even most small tows have postal service outlets.
  • Once SpaceX gets its Starlink internet service up and running, everywhere in the US should have access to good internet. The FCC approved them launching a constellation of over 4,000 LEO satellites by 2024, which then will be followed by about 7,000 satellites in even lower orbits. SpaceX has already put the first test satellites into orbit. Though as others have mentioned, dealing with the Radio Quiet Zone regulations might be a problem. The nice thing about LEO satellites is that it fixes the latency i

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sims 2 ( 994794 )

      There are at least 3 different companies working on launching their own LEO constellations right now with targets of 50Mbps, 1Gbps and 10Gbps.
      Hopefully at least one of them makes it to market but until one does it's just vaporware.

  • That's not surprising, as nearly 30% of West Virginia is without internet access
    I really wonder how many people in Bangladesh have no internet access. In absolute numbers it might be more than in West Virginia, but percentage wise ...

Slashdot Top Deals

There is no likelihood man can ever tap the power of the atom. -- Robert Millikan, Nobel Prize in Physics, 1923

Close