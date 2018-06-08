Senator Makes Amtrak Hire Ticket Agents Because 30 Percent of His State Lacks Internet (senate.gov) 64
McGruber writes: Joe Manchin, the senior Senator from West Virginia, has inserted language in the FY19 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies appropriations bill that will force Amtrak to employ at least one ticketing agent in every state that it serves.
His reasoning? "Amtrak has told me that most of their sales are now online, but West Virginians buy far more tickets at the Charleston station than most places around the country. That's not surprising, as nearly 30% of West Virginia is without internet access, and mobile broadband access is also difficult in my state's rugged, mountainous terrain, making online ticket sales difficult." Manchin continued: "Our population includes many working class families and elderly residents who are less likely to have a credit card or another means to purchase tickets remotely, but rely heavily on the train as an alternative to driving or flying. Although Matt Crouch's job was terminated today, once the bill is passed by the House and Senate and signed by the President, Amtrak will have to reinstate a position in the state and I will do everything over the next few months to make sure that happens."
Yes, having no Internet access is a bad deal for Virginians, but maybe the state representative should be doing something about that instead of bitching to Amtrak.
That's great, and I encourage local co-ops to help build (probably wireless) infrastructure to help those residents get online.
In the meantime, people need to get on trains. I realize Amtrak service sucks sometimes, but I'd hope we don't have trains more than 3-4 years late.
The free market has decided that some locations don't have a fast ROI so they will never build service there.
Unless the gov't steps in that will never change.
Doing a disservice to the poor. Amtrak sucks, expensive and slow.
But good news, they can get on planes and the nation can get on with _cancelling_ the money pit Amtrak routes.
Yes, having no Internet access is a bad deal for Virginians, but maybe the state representative should be doing something about that instead of bitching to Amtrak.
Have you even been to West Virginia? High-speed internet service is a major technical challenge there because of the geography. It's really mountainous and sparsely-populated. You can barely even get 3G service outside the cities unless you're near an Interstate or state highway. Good places to put towers that effectively cover a large area few and far between.
On top of that, there is a complete lack of cell service, Wi-fi or even microwaves on the central-eastern side of the state because of the Green B
Re:Why blame Amtrak? (Score:4, Insightful)
Miss the part about no credit card? Since when is having a cc or bank account/card a requirement to use the train? Amazes me how many liberal elite are at war with the poor, or at least self centered and out of touch with them.
If they have telephones and electricity, and they do, then broadband can be deployed there as well, and it will be easier than the original installation of either of those earlier services since service corridors, conduits, etc. already exist. In 2000 95.3% of all housing units in West Virginia had landline telephones. [census.gov]
It may take something like the Rural Electrification Act of 1936 to make it happen, but that is the point. Representatives of rural areas should be pushing for this hard.
Can you get that Internet access to his constituents instantaneously? Because if you can't, folks in places like Cumberland still have to find a way to book travel.
I don't know if you've traveled through Appalachia, but a lot of it's incredibly remote. I don't see this as punitive at all.
I actually disagree. Amtrak is funded at least partially by the government. It's supposed to be there as the alternative to expensive flying, a cheaper way for everyone to get around, not just those with internet access.
Internet elitists should not be the lowest common denominator to take a train unless they want to stop taking tax money.
Because the National Radio Quiet Zone prohibits WiFi, satellite internet, and cell service in a large part of W. Va. to protect radio astronomy telescopes from interference. The "lack of Internet" is due to this, I suspect, not because of poverty or lack of will.
Fiber, as specified by the poster to which you are replying, does not interfere with radiotelescopes. In 2000 than they had landlines running to 95.3% of all housing units in West Virginia. It can be done with fiber as well.
Hiring one salesperson is cheaper than building all that stuff.
And you can do both in parallel too; if the infrastructure ever does get built, then you can lay off the salesperson when they're no longer needed. But until then...
Because some people are perfectly happy not having internet? And their taxes in theory at least partially pay for Amtrak.
Why not install POS terminals instead? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: Why not install POS terminals instead? (Score:5, Insightful)
Or they could just buy the tickets on the train. Train rides aren't like air travel. You can show up, get on, and pay when the guy comes by to see your ticket. A much saner law would have been Amtrak isn't allowed to charge an on-board surcharge when the station has no in-person ticketing available.
Maybe they could even do this under the new law- "we DO have ticket agents in every state- in fact, there is at least one on every train!"
The only problem I see with that is that a ticket agent / desk helps with scheduling and whatnot- maybe that could be replaced by pamphlets or posted schedules at the train station?
They already exist, at least in California: Quik-Trak terminals. Purchase with cards, or print out pre-purchased tickets if you don't want to or can't put a PDF in your phone or print it out at home. They've been around for a decade or more. Not sure if those are Cal-Amtrak only or national, but it's a solved problem. I was even able to pick up a ticket for a trip on the NE Corridor before leaving from CA where the station was near the airport I was using at the east end - worked well, because the ticket wi
Because lots of old folks can't use them (Score:2)
I don't like Joe Manchin one bit. He just sold us all out to Wall Street (along with a bunch of other Dems ) by repealing Dodd-Frank (in pieces so nobody would notice). Thanks to him and his right wing / pro corp ilk we're gonna have a major crash in about 4-6 years (just in time for a Democrat to take the Whitehouse and the blame). I hate the guy, but this seems reasonable.
Cash sales and changes... (Score:2)
I'd argue that the ability to buy tickets for cash is a good enough reason to have ticket agents.
Oh, I guess we'll see, really soon, that train ticket agents get a DHS agent setup at their booths. If you buy a ticket with cash, you'll have your face photographed, your thumb fingerprinted, and your mouth swabbed for a DNA sample.
DHS already does random checks at stations and on trains, though they have to be somewhat polite after a couple of episodes with Amtrak Police not being happy with their tactics.
Re: (Score:2)
They should still have agents for other reasons, primarily because there's always people who can't use the kiosks, because of disability or just not understanding it. Or at least don't have a cash surcharge for on train purchase.
You mean along the right-of-way and accesses already used by electricity and telephone landlines? This is already a solved problem. Like everywhere else, you lay fiber along the same routes.
Make up your mind (Score:4, Interesting)
If Amtrak is expected to make a profit, or at least survive on its own, then it must have the ability to allocate resources as needed, including not devoting resources to markets that aren't profitable.
However if Amtrak is expected to serve markets that aren't going to be sustainable, make it a public utility supported by public (ie, tax) money.
So expecting Amtrak to be profitable on its own is unrealistic. You need to subsidize it to the same degree you're subsidizing freeways just to level the playi
National Radio Quiet Zone. (Score:2)
The National Radio Quiet Zone covers a large part of West Virginia. The "lack of Internet" is by design, though I guess wired Internet is still possible. No WiFi, satellite Internet, or cell service allowed to protect radio telescopes from interference.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Yeah, but do they really need a ticket agent when there isn't a train picking up passengers? You could put the ticket booth on the train itself and cater to all of un-manned stations with just one agent. Or forget the booth and just have the conductor sell tickets to people who didn't pre-buy them.
If the train doesn't even have a conductor then.. I guess they don't care if people pay, even?
commuter rail still has the hole punch (Score:2)
commuter rail still has the hole punch
So, no bill to ... (Score:2)
... provide internet to 30% of the goddam state?
Re: (Score:2)
Never heard of that, so thank you for the education. (Seriously)
From Wikipedia:
This makes cable and satellite all but essential for acceptable television in much of the region.
Wouldn't it make it more cost effective to leave it?
FTTP/cable/ADSL would have a much more exclusive control of the area due to other options not being allowed ensuring a higher take rate.
Not sure about Amtrak... (Score:2)
Have Amtrak tickes sold at post offices (Score:2)
Ol'Musky will fix this! (Score:1)
There are at least 3 different companies working on launching their own LEO constellations right now with targets of 50Mbps, 1Gbps and 10Gbps.
Hopefully at least one of them makes it to market but until one does it's just vaporware.
Bangladesh ... (Score:2)
That's not surprising, as nearly 30% of West Virginia is without internet access
I really wonder how many people in Bangladesh have no internet access. In absolute numbers it might be more than in West Virginia, but percentage wise