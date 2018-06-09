Vint Cert Warns IPv4 Users: 'Time To Get With the Program' (zdnet.com) 29
An anonymous reader quotes ZDNet: Vint Cerf notes that the world ran out of IPv4 address space around 2011, some 13 years after internet engineers started sketching out IPv6, under the belief back then that IPv4 addresses would run out imminently. Since 'World IPv6 Launch' on June 6, 2012, significant progress has been made. Back then just one percent of users accessed Google services over IPv6. Now roughly a quarter of users access Google over IPv6. But Cerf noted that "it's certainly been a long time since the standards were put in place, and it's time to get with the program"...
The Internet Society's snapshot of IPv6 in 2018 notes that Google reports that 49 countries deliver more than five percent of traffic over IPv6. There are also 24 countries where IPv6 traffic is greater than 15 percent, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Finland, India, and Belgium. Additionally, 17 percent of the top million Alexa sites work with IPv6, while 28 percent of the top 1,000 Alexa sites do. Enterprise operations are IPv6's "elephant in the room", according to the Internet Society. Around 25 percent of all internet-connected networks advertise IPv6 connectivity, and the Internet Society suspects that most of the networks that don't are enterprise networks.
Verizon Fios doesn't support IPv6 (Score:3)
it is 2018, and as of today, Verizon FIOS still doesn't support it. Why? Who knows.
Neither do Telenor [telenor.se], and maybe it's time to spam the support of the various ISPs with request for IPv6.
You can keep your IP address, 192.168.1.42
You can keep your IP address, 192.168.1.42
Hey! that's the IP address of my luggage.
Centurylink (Score:2)
I'm a Centurylink gigabit customer near Seattle with a static block of IPv4 addresses. Their IPv6 support is still only 6rd, which their implementation only works with a small handful of routers. Sadly, I just found out that my latest router is one that doesn't support it. STILL waiting on that native dual-stack support.
I firmly place all of the blame on the major ISPs at this point. Most have IPv6 dual-stack on their carrier networks, but are sluggish as fuck delivering the packets to the last mile for som
Agreed (Score:2)