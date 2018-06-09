Defying Skeptics, Twitter Stock Surges 60% in 2018 (cnn.com) 14
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: Twitter is one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street this year -- and now the company is hoping to cash in by selling $1 billion of bonds that can eventually convert into Twitter stock... Twitter's stock is up more than 60% this year, and prior to Thursday's drop, Twitter shares had been on a 10-day winning streak. Why are investors flocking to Twitter? It looks like Twitter's strategy to embrace live video is a hit with users and advertisers. Twitter reported an actual profit for the past two quarters and user growth has accelerated.
That's why Twitter's stock has easily outperformed top rival Facebook, which is up 6% in 2018, and it's trouncing struggling Snap Inc. The parent company of Snapchat is still down 15% this year, despite a 10% surge in the past week. Twitter was also just added to the S&P 500, which proves that the little blue bird is now a blue chip American firm that is finally starting to grow up.
And despite the constant negative skeptics, covfefe!
Yep, nearly every day the headlines on the front page of major media say "Trump tweets
..." whatever. Yesterday the top story was he tweeted that he was looking forward the unemployment numbers coming out, which he did two hours before they were officially realised.
Being in the headlines daily has to be very good to Twitter.
The reason this is happening is because our POTUS uses the platform to dictate his every thought of governance, or personal whim.
Yeah - on the one hand we have a narcissist who is not very reserved or classy.
On the other hand we have peace and prosperity, with a generally favourable outlook.
Take a moment, sit back, relax, and enjoy the good times while they last.
I can see tweets without JS enabled. Facebook posts...?