Secret Pentagon AI Program Hunts Hidden Nuclear Missiles (reuters.com) 19
Slashdot reader drdread66 shares this article from Reuters: The U.S. military is increasing spending on a secret research effort to use artificial intelligence to help anticipate the launch of a nuclear-capable missile, as well as track and target mobile launchers in North Korea and elsewhere. The effort has gone largely unreported, and the few publicly available details about it are buried under a layer of near impenetrable jargon in the latest Pentagon budget. But U.S. officials familiar with the research told Reuters there are multiple classified programs now under way to explore how to develop AI-driven systems to better protect the United States against a potential nuclear missile strike.
If the research is successful, such computer systems would be able to think for themselves, scouring huge amounts of data, including satellite imagery, with a speed and accuracy beyond the capability of humans, to look for signs of preparations for a missile launch, according to more than half a dozen sources. The sources included U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the research is classified. Forewarned, the U.S. government would be able to pursue diplomatic options or, in the case of an imminent attack, the military would have more time to try to destroy the missiles before they were launched, or try to intercept them.
Reuters calls it "one indicator of the growing importance of the research on AI-powered anti-missile systems," adding "The Pentagon is in a race against China and Russia to infuse more AI into its war machine, to create more sophisticated autonomous systems that are able to learn by themselves to carry out specific tasks."
One official told Reuters that an AI prototype for tracking missile launchers is already being tested.
If the research is successful, such computer systems would be able to think for themselves, scouring huge amounts of data, including satellite imagery, with a speed and accuracy beyond the capability of humans, to look for signs of preparations for a missile launch, according to more than half a dozen sources. The sources included U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the research is classified. Forewarned, the U.S. government would be able to pursue diplomatic options or, in the case of an imminent attack, the military would have more time to try to destroy the missiles before they were launched, or try to intercept them.
Reuters calls it "one indicator of the growing importance of the research on AI-powered anti-missile systems," adding "The Pentagon is in a race against China and Russia to infuse more AI into its war machine, to create more sophisticated autonomous systems that are able to learn by themselves to carry out specific tasks."
One official told Reuters that an AI prototype for tracking missile launchers is already being tested.
What could possibly go wrong? (Score:3)
They made a movie a long time ago that explored what could happen if the AI controlling the US missiles took the initiative to directly talk to the AI controlling the Russian missiles. (Hint: it didn't turn out well for those pesky humans.)
Re: (Score:2)
didn't turn out well for those pesky humans
Define 'not well'. Dr. Forbin got it on with Susan Clark.
Re: (Score:2)
Ahem.
*Cough*
/Ron Swanson >
< Ron Swanson >
Do you want 'Wargames' with Matthew Broderick? Because this is how you get 'Wargames' with Matthew Broderick.
<
Re: (Score:2)
Not AI (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
But does it hunt... (Score:2)
What could possibly go wrong? (Score:2)
I have to state the obvious...
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing. The idea is to use automation to sift through a large amount of data and flag activities of interest for examination by human analysts. This allows examination of more information, more timely detection and less risk of missing something. No decision is going to be made by software.
From way back when (Score:2)