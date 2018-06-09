Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Mark Zuckerberg and the 2012 Facebook Moscow Hack

Posted by EditorDavid from the friend-requests dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader theodp writes: As Facebook's privacy debacle rages on, it's interesting to look back at Mark Zuckerberg's 2012 visit to the Facebook Moscow Hack (photos, video), at which Facebook provided training in how to access the data of app users' friends and awarded prizes for apps that did so.

In a 2012 video, Facebook's Simon Cross shows the Moscow crowd how they can "get a ton of other information" on Facebook users and their friends. "We now have an access token, so now let's make the same request again and see what happens," Cross explains (YouTube). "We've got a little bit more data, but now we can start doing really interesting stuff. We can get my friends. We can get some more information about one of my friends. Here's Connor, who you'll meet later. Say 'hello,' Connor. He's waving. And we can also get a ton of other information as well."

Cross, ironically, was the spokesperson Facebook later tapped in 2015 to explain to the press why giving friends' data to apps was a horrible idea that had to be curtailed lest Facebook lose its users' trust. Cross told reporters that Mark Zuckerberg said one of Facebook's new slogans was 'People First', because "if people don't feel comfortable using Facebook and specifically logging in Facebook and using Facebook in apps, we don't have a platform, we don't have developers."

  • Faux outrage (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Saturday June 09, 2018 @09:46PM (#56757998) Homepage Journal
    This "outrage" is completely fake. You GAVE Facebook that information on yourself. I am more concerned about data gathering by organizations where I didn't willingly give consent. There are companies out there that have a complete profile of you, your finances, everything, married from different sources. Facebook has just junk information collected to sell your ads. That should be the least of your worries.

    • I am more concerned about data gathering by organizations where I didn't willingly give consent.

      Guess who does that? Facebook.

      Data miners dig into your Facebook shit, via API, and you're screwed.

      By Facebook.

      • Forget Facebook. They are the least of what you should be worried about. If you don't have a Facebook account their information on your is very limited. However, Acxiom has a LOT more information on you.

