BlackBerry Key2 is the 'Most Secure Android Smartphone', Company Claims

The Key2 smartphone, which BlackBerry unveiled earlier this week, is the "most secure Android smartphone," the Canadian company claims. Brian Fagioli, writing for BetaNews: While BlackBerry no longer makes smartphones, it does license its name to a company called TCL which makes Android devices that carry the branding -- and sometimes, a physical keyboard. It isn't just slapping the BlackBerry name on a random low-quality Android phone, however. Actually, these TCL devices have been fairly well received thanks to an adherence to traditional BlackBerry designs. Today, TCL unveils its latest such smartphone, called "KEY2," and it looks quite nice. In fact, the company says it is "the most secure Android smartphone."
But it's still Android, so it's less secure than the iPhone.
Both are equally insecure. When the owner of the device isn't the one in control of the security landscape then the OS itself is malware.
Hackers: "Challenge accepted"
First, TCL+Blackberry=Blackberry mobile.
Blackberry mobile is one of the few android makers (if not the only one) which assigns a crytpo key *in hardware* to each device to protect it from tampering in the field. They do not use a Vanilla linux kernel, instead opting for a Hardened linux.
Running Snoopsnitch reveals a very, very green field, meaning that all the patches are "really" applied. And not like some other android phones, which report a patch level, but in reality do not apply the fixes...
It also has an app called DTEK, which lets you see in depth what your apps are up to.
More info in this old but still relevant article:
https://www.engadget.com/2015/... [engadget.com]
Of course, if you do not want a PKB, then you are equaly (or more) secure, and have a longer SW support with an iPhone.
It needs a physical switch to disable cams & m (Score:1)
Call me when its app security allows disabling network access when I am not manually running the app
Call me when app permissions has option to provide fake location, contacts, storage, etc so apps will still run but not have access to real data
People have very short term memory, it's like this never happebed at all ever:
https://www.theverge.com/2016/... [theverge.com]
Right.
And then there was the expensive BlackBerry PRIV which they advertised with the same claim – and which was not only denied the upgrade to Android 7 everybody had reason to expect, no, they also stopped delivering security updates not long after you still could buy a new one.
Blackberry needs to just die already. It's set my field back by 10 years.
We just switched from blackberries (real, honest to god made by RIM ones) to iphones last year. We finally have a modern smartphone with usable apps that doesn't waste half the device on a useless physical keyboard with tiny-ass keys made for a marmoset.
When I say usable apps, I don't mean nonsense like Waze or Angry Birds. I mean real business productivity apps. Simple things like copying and pasting or opening documents were