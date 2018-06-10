The One-Name Email, a Silicon Valley Status Symbol, Is Wreaking Havoc (wsj.com) 119
In Silicon Valley, first-name-only email addresses have long been the ultimate status symbol, indicating a techie was an early hire at a new company. Now that startups are growing, the one-namers are wreaking havoc -- and the competition to snag them is fierce. From a report on WSJ: When Peter Szabo heard he and his co-workers would receive new email addresses after his tech company was launched from an incubator, he ran to his boss and confirmed he would get the "Peter" first-name email address. After years of failing to arrive at companies early enough to bag the prized address, Mr. Szabo negotiated getting the single-name email at the earliest opportunity. "As companies get bigger, if you can be the original Peter, absolutely that's bragging rights," said Mr. Szabo, who is chief revenue officer of mobile-entertainment network startup Mammoth Media. "It's huge."
[...] Startups are growing faster than at any time since the dot-com boom thanks to a flood of venture capital. The system of using first names is leading to more email misfires at tech companies the more successful, and larger, they get. {...] Even techies are having a hard time figuring out how to disrupt the naming convention of corporate email. The growing pains usually set in when startups reach 25 to 50 employees, as names begin to overlap, according to Josh Walter, who has designed email services for companies for the past eight years. "That's when companies say, 'Oh no, what do we do now?'" Mr. Walter says. He is currently IT engineer at Second Measure, a Silicon Valley startup that analyzes consumer spending.
i just can't even.....
Besides if you have that pull or are early enough get something better than your first name. But yeah this must be a millennial narcissistic thing in Shittycon Valley
Just to add an extra touch of incompetence, the only link is to a story that you can't read unless you're a WSJ subscriber.
Many a dyslexic just got triggered. On both sides.
My question is, why is
/. reporting on this irrelevant idiocy?
This is msmash's MO, post about first world millennial issues, SJWism, UBB, feminism, etc., things that have no or minimal relation to tech with little to no quality assurance. Typically when you see a vacuous Slashdot post, msmash is responsible.
News for nerds. Not tech news, news for nerds.
It's a slow Sunday, don't get your knickers in a twist.
This isn't even news for nerds. It's news for IT guys that AREN'T nerds.
Starting a company? Getting your own email server?
firstname.lastname@companyname.tld
Possibly add in aliases such as ceo@, cfo@, customerservice@ etc.
STOP allowing for bullshit epeen addresses, period. Do it from day one.
I was in early enough to get "bill@company.com", but as the company grew I was constantly getting misdirected email meant for other Bills. So I added my last name. I had no idea that I was giving up a major status symbol and that women would no longer have sex with me. I just assumed that it was because of my receding hairline. Now I know.
I once had dub@sun.com (and even signed
/. posts with it before they finally made me create an account), which is clearly about as good as an email address can get. (Everyone calls me "Dub", even my family, so for all practical purposes it *is* my first name, even if it makes people think I stutter when introducing myself as Dub Dublin...)
Not to do with email addresses, but interesting names with dub. In my family the tradition is to name Jr's with First and Last name the same, and middle initial the same but different middle name. My father got the middle initial W, but they couldn't decide on a middle name at birth, so just left it as W.
They never did get around to giving him a middle name, so it has been W, no ".". Causes some trouble at places that want his middle name, but that's how it is on his birth certificate and drivers license.
He
I worked for a university that had a 'no changing your username
... ever' policy. In 1994, we set up a new machine, and had the typical login name land-grab.
One of the people was really excited about getting in early enough to get 'john@...'.
I don't remember how long it was before he came back begging us to let him change his account because he was getting so many e-mails of 'are you John (whatever)?' as people who didn't know about 'finger' would spray e-mails trying to find people, but I know he didn't l
"As companies get bigger, if you can be the original Peter, absolutely that's bragging rights," said Mr. Szabo, who is chief revenue officer of mobile-entertainment network startup Mammoth Media. "It's huge."
Hey. Instead of their email address, other guys get to brag about the size of their penis. Let... Peter... have... this.
That's far too generous. He's known as 'Millimeter' Peter.
I guess this is the modern day equivalent of the corner office.
When I was young I got one of those (corner locations) and thought it was the schizzle. Turns out the big pillar running through it made the space much less usable and nobody cared anyway.
Nice try but I'll take more money over a single name email address. Fake perks don't count.
First name problems.
Just my 2 cents
You can always request "dumbass" @yourstartup.com. While many may qualify, few will have the honesty to request it.
I had a "first name" email address with a common first name. I changed it pretty quickly as I got deluged with spam.
If you're flush with VC money, you obviously get your own domain name for your e-mail. Something like peter@moneywastingstartup.com is probably still available.
Henceforth, all my new email addresses will be "one-name@..."
own your own
.com domain, make any name you want. problem solved, and for less money than a cell phone ISP subscription.
more status to own your own domain, especially when job hunting or communicating behind your pimp-daddy boss's ass
And yet that still has nothing to do with this article. This is about the naming scheme of a company's email directory.
Dumbest idea (Score:5, Insightful)
If I had mod points I would give you +1 insightful. I've worked in companies where I was the first employee with my name, but because they're professional companies (or at least want to appear professional from the outside) my e-mail address has always been some combination of first and last name.
I have a 1 letter email address on a 3 letter domain
I use a@aol.com for a lot of fake registrations.
Sorry about that.
.biz doesn't count.
The email address isn’t the problem (Score:2)
I read this story earlier today. The fundamental problem appears to be people who are too lazy to actually look up an email address. They’re pretty much all complaining that “I know a guy named Alex who works at Twitter, so I sent an email to alex@twitter.com but that wasn’t my guy’s address.”
Probably better to sell shovels in a gold rush. Unless you're using the axes to murder miners and take their gold. But then you'll also need a shovel anyway...
You don't need a shovel. They already got one. Probably a ready hole in the ground too.
And if you're a dedicated axe murderer, you don't even need an axe. At least back then you didn't need to own one. [wikipedia.org]
Easy solution... (Score:2)
Why don't we have a "DNS" for email? (Score:2)
It seems odd that in the days of phone numbers being portable we don't have a portable email identity because there is no addressing system.
It would be nice to have a decentralized distributed addressing system that allows us to separate our identity from these providers. Multiple mailboxes could be handled by some type of key system that is a layer under the address. Those could even direct to different providers. I could give one key to family members, others to each employer, others to places I shop onli
Um, we do. It's called DNS. I assume you've heard of it since you mentioned it in your post.
It seems odd that in the days of phone numbers being portable we don't have a portable email identity because there is no addressing system.
You have a portable phone number, but most companies don't want you handling corporate business on your personal phone number.
In fact, _I_ don't want to intermix company and personal phone calls or email, either.
Perhaps I was unclear in the rest of what I said, but this wouldn't intermix mail.
Those with keys would go direct to specific inboxes / servers associated with the key. Keys would need to be able to have multiple owners with different rights too so that a company could revoke an employees rights to communications on their behalf.
What I'm thinking of is more of a personal access control system that would give users full control (sometimes shared with companies / parents) over where they receive communication
Welcome to the dumbed-down Internet (Score:2)
Back when the Internet was mostly for nerds, the solution to this problem was a finger query away.
Worked until there were multiple me's on the Internet. I was in the whois database at the end of the era when people still used their real names, and I got emails for someone else with my name every 8 months or so, and supposedly my surname is about the 2800th most popular one in the US.
Even at AT&T, when I worked there, the only way to disambiguate common names was that the org chart was built into the internal directory pages, so if you knew where or in what division your John Smith worked, or who hi
Seriously, nobody cares that you are the first "Joe" at a generic startup with the life expectancy of a fruit fly, trying desperately to slurp up some VC money before fizzling.
Since I'm a (clean shaven) Unix graybeard, my login and email address are my initials, as Dennis Ritchie intended. More often than not, I find that convention does signal having a technical clue.
Like people who used to brag about how low their ICQ number was, or how how their slashdot id is etc...
I was surprised how low my ICQ number was and thought it would have been higher as I wasn't an early adopter. Same thing with my id here.
Having been in a position of having a common first-name email at a company, I will never accept that in the future, even if offered. It results in getting all the emails for all the people with the same first name, plus a bunch of emails from external people who can't get ahold of anyone so they just start randomly spamming likely addresses. In any case, autocomplete supersedes any time-saving advantage it would offer.
As far as being a "status symbol", that's even worse. If your company is successful, you'll end up spending all of your time trying to avoid projecting status, trying to fade into the background and just be a regular employee to the extent possible. Unless, of course, you're an asshat, in which case you'll glory in your status projection (and hopefully, for the sake of your co-workers, be let go).
When I was a sysadmin, we set up aliases of first_name "." surname for everybody, and gave people a two week window to request in ID *other* than first initial , last name (i.e., "jsmith" for John Smith) if there wasn't a namespace collision (or too long a name, Slavic and Greek surnames can be annoyingly long
:-). Surprisingly, the only ones who commonly wanted their firstname as their ID were unmarried or soon-to-divorce women; men sometimes asked to omit their first initial, though.
Our company was not i
There is a difference between "first name" and "given name" for Hungarian names.
This nit was picked for you by Anonymous Coward.
Thank you, thank you, I'll be here all week.
There is a difference between "first name" and "given name" for Hungarian names.
And just to make things more complex, some reverse their names to make it "easier" for Western coworkers and correspondents. Mainland Chinese use the surname first pattern, but Taiwanese Chinese often use the Western pattern, just to make it hard for those of us who try to understand their differences.
Peter strikes me as a bit Cocky... I mean, bragging rights waved around Willy nilly is a Dick move. Just remember to take a calming bath, massage your hands with Johnson's baby oil, and write in your journal. Paper and a Pen is a good way to collect one's thoughts.
...
... when you hire immature people.
New rule on my interview list, anyone that shows any serious interest in one-name email address results in the interview being terminated at that point with a "thank you, but you just won't work out".
And this is why it's important for companies, from day one, to set a sane standard for server names, email addresses, and any other naming convention so they are practical and not 'cute'. And to hire lead people that have actually worked for a living instead of fresh out of
I don't think that GMail never let people have e-mail addresses that short, knowing that they would be spam magnets.
Hell... I have a firstnamelastinitial@gmail.com address, and the amount of misdirected e-mail I get is insane.
Look, not every article's going to be a winner, especially on a slow Sunday in June. But this is just nuts. What value is there in this article? Worse yet, the source article is behind a WSJ paywall.
It's not news. It helps nobody. C'mon Slashdot, do better, and pick editors who know the difference between news and not news.
Single name addresses are no big deal. What's a big status symbol is single-letter addresses; ask Rob Pike, his single-letter address causes "go" afficianados to swoon.
I tend to go by value of stock options and RSUs, but what do I know, I'm a NYC techie, not a Silicon Valley one.
I'm amazed that in this day and age I still have problems going by my first initial and middle name. I have about a 30/70% shot of it being correct at any given time. And so many databases have no provision for middle name, only first name and initial.
About the only thing that would be more problematic would be to have an Arabic name [wikipedia.org].
From the visible first paragraph, I gather that it's something to do with a putative shortage of email addresses on the part of those without the creative imagination it takes to use the full power of a 26-character alphabet to come up with an email handle more memorable than phil179485@gmail.com.
I've got (name)@(surname).com should I brag about it?
/. ? ;-)
I own the domain (surname).com, so all of my family-member have simple e-mail adresses - even the newborns will have!
Or should I brag about my 2-letter nick here on