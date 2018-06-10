The One-Name Email, a Silicon Valley Status Symbol, Is Wreaking Havoc (wsj.com) 55
In Silicon Valley, first-name-only email addresses have long been the ultimate status symbol, indicating a techie was an early hire at a new company. Now that startups are growing, the one-namers are wreaking havoc -- and the competition to snag them is fierce. From a report on WSJ: When Peter Szabo heard he and his co-workers would receive new email addresses after his tech company was launched from an incubator, he ran to his boss and confirmed he would get the "Peter" first-name email address. After years of failing to arrive at companies early enough to bag the prized address, Mr. Szabo negotiated getting the single-name email at the earliest opportunity. "As companies get bigger, if you can be the original Peter, absolutely that's bragging rights," said Mr. Szabo, who is chief revenue officer of mobile-entertainment network startup Mammoth Media. "It's huge."
[...] Startups are growing faster than at any time since the dot-com boom thanks to a flood of venture capital. The system of using first names is leading to more email misfires at tech companies the more successful, and larger, they get. {...] Even techies are having a hard time figuring out how to disrupt the naming convention of corporate email. The growing pains usually set in when startups reach 25 to 50 employees, as names begin to overlap, according to Josh Walter, who has designed email services for companies for the past eight years. "That's when companies say, 'Oh no, what do we do now?'" Mr. Walter says. He is currently IT engineer at Second Measure, a Silicon Valley startup that analyzes consumer spending.
First World Problems (Score:3, Insightful)
i just can't even.....
Re: First World Problems (Score:1)
Besides if you have that pull or are early enough get something better than your first name. But yeah this must be a millennial narcissistic thing in Shittycon Valley
Re: (Score:3)
My question is, why is
/. reporting on this irrelevant idiocy?
This is msmash's MO, post about first world millennial issues, SJWism, UBB, feminism, etc., things that have no or minimal relation to tech with little to no quality assurance. Typically when you see a vacuous Slashdot post, msmash is responsible.
Re: (Score:2)
I was in early enough to get "bill@company.com", but as the company grew I was constantly getting misdirected email meant for other Bills. So I added my last name. I had no idea that I was giving up a major status symbol and that women would no longer have sex with me. I just assumed that it was because of my receding hairline. Now I know.
Re: (Score:2)
I once had dub@sun.com (and even signed
/. posts with it before they finally made me create an account), which is clearly about as good as an email address can get. (Everyone calls me "Dub", even my family, so for all practical purposes it *is* my first name, even if it makes people think I stutter when introducing myself as Dub Dublin...)
Re: (Score:2)
"As companies get bigger, if you can be the original Peter, absolutely that's bragging rights," said Mr. Szabo, who is chief revenue officer of mobile-entertainment network startup Mammoth Media. "It's huge."
Hey. Instead of their email address, other guys get to brag about the size of their penis. Let... Peter... have... this.
Didn't you mean First Word Problems? (Score:2)
I guess this is the modern day equivalent of the corner office.
When I was young I got one of those (corner locations) and thought it was the schizzle. Turns out the big pillar running through it made the space much less usable and nobody cared anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
Nice try but I'll take more money over a single name email address. Fake perks don't count.
Maybe the next bust is in view (Score:1)
Just my 2 cents
Dumbass (Score:2)
You can always request "dumbass" @yourstartup.com. While many may qualify, few will have the honesty to request it.
Spam (Score:1)
I had a "first name" email address with a common first name. I changed it pretty quickly as I got deluged with spam.
Checkmate (Score:2)
Henceforth, all my new email addresses will be "one-name@..."
what's the big deal? (Score:2)
own your own
.com domain, make any name you want. problem solved, and for less money than a cell phone ISP subscription.
Re: (Score:2)
more status to own your own domain, especially when job hunting or communicating behind your pimp-daddy boss's ass
Dumbest idea (Score:2)
First name? pffft (Score:2)
I have a 1 letter email address on a 3 letter domain
Re: (Score:2)
I use a@aol.com for a lot of fake registrations.
Sorry about that.
The email address isn’t the problem (Score:2)
I read this story earlier today. The fundamental problem appears to be people who are too lazy to actually look up an email address. They’re pretty much all complaining that “I know a guy named Alex who works at Twitter, so I sent an email to alex@twitter.com but that wasn’t my guy’s address.”
Re: (Score:2)
Probably better to sell shovels in a gold rush. Unless you're using the axes to murder miners and take their gold. But then you'll also need a shovel anyway...
Easy solution... (Score:2)
Why don't we have a "DNS" for email? (Score:2)
It seems odd that in the days of phone numbers being portable we don't have a portable email identity because there is no addressing system.
It would be nice to have a decentralized distributed addressing system that allows us to separate our identity from these providers. Multiple mailboxes could be handled by some type of key system that is a layer under the address. Those could even direct to different providers. I could give one key to family members, others to each employer, others to places I shop onli
Re: (Score:2)
Um, we do. It's called DNS. I assume you've heard of it since you mentioned it in your post.
Re: (Score:2)
It seems odd that in the days of phone numbers being portable we don't have a portable email identity because there is no addressing system.
You have a portable phone number, but most companies don't want you handling corporate business on your personal phone number.
In fact, _I_ don't want to intermix company and personal phone calls or email, either.
Welcome to the dumbed-down Internet (Score:2)
Back when the Internet was mostly for nerds, the solution to this problem was a finger query away.
ICQ (Score:2)
Like people who used to brag about how low their ICQ number was, or how how their slashdot id is etc...