Microsoft To Stop Offering Support For Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Old Surface Devices in Forums (betanews.com) 32
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft has announced that starting next month it will no longer be participating in the technical support forums for Windows 7, 8.1, 8.1 RT and numerous other products. On the software front, the company says that it will also no longer provide support for Microsoft Security Essentials, Internet Explorer 10, Office 2010 and 2013 as of July. It is not just software that is affected. Microsoft is also stopping support for Surface Pro, Surface Pro 2, Surface RT, Surface 2, Microsoft Band and Zune. Some forums will be locked, preventing users from helping each other as well.
Bummer (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder whether the hardware parts are just a smokescreen for trying to make it harder to continue with Windows 7 instead of giving in and moving to 10 if you don't really want to.
Ironically, given the average usefulness of Microsoft's forums, they may have just improved the search result signal/noise ratio enough that they've actually extended the useful lifetime instead...
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Bummer (Score:5, Interesting)
I'm one of those people with Surface 2 RT. To be honest, the support has been a lot better than I've seen with any Android device I've ever owned. 4.5 years after I bought it, and I'm still getting my regular monthly software patches. Microsoft may have made some mistakes with the Windows RT line (mostly only allowing signed code), but support is one of the areas where they were strong, even long after the platform was declared dead.
I still use my Surface 2 to this day, and find it hard to justify getting something new, because it still works quite well as a tablet/media consumption device, which was my primary purpose for it.
Re: (Score:2)
Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!
Where am I going to get support for my Zune!?
Re: (Score:1)
Where will the 15 Surface owners go to for support?
One of the many fine Linux distributions, of course.
How Old?? (Score:2)
Surface RT - 2012
Surface Pro - 2013
Surface Pro 2 - 2013
Surface 2 - 2013
How does this compare to apple? I think macOS High Sierra runs on laptops from 2009 onwards?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Have you not used Linux since 1997?
That was the most terrible attempt at trolling I've seen in a while. Up your game, or at least update your game.
HINT: Complain about systemd or pulseaudio. That always works these days. Doesn't matter what your complaint is or how badly formed it is, you'll get everyone to agree with you if you use those trigger words.
Oh (Score:2)
Like you can actually get any help in Microsoft forums.....
Re: (Score:1)
Not quite everything- after the reboots, you reinstall, remember?
That's a load of crap... (Score:3)
considering Windows 7 doesn't EOL until 2020. I think Microsoft needs another pimp slap from the anti-trust folks in the US Government. This is a blatant attempt to make currently popular versions of its operating system appear less secure in an effort to consolidate everyone under Windows 10.
After months of usage, I've come to the same conclusion as when it was first announced -- Windows 10 sucks. I don't need a tablet/phone interface on my desktop. Their attempt at giving us a "regular" desktop really doesn't cut it either. I do not need the internals obfuscated so that "normal" users find it difficult to affect them as that makes it difficult for IT staff to reach them as well unless I learn a whole bunch of new shortcuts. Shortcuts that are there just because Microsoft decided to change how access worked; not because workflow is better or follows the Vulcan principles of logic -- just because they needed a UI change.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
After months of usage, I've come to the same conclusion as when it was first announced -- Windows 10 sucks. I don't need a tablet/phone interface on my desktop.
Are you sure you're running Windows 10 and not Windows 8(.1)? What about Windows 10 is like a tablet/phone interface?
Their attempt at giving us a "regular" desktop really doesn't cut it either. I do not need the internals obfuscated so that "normal" users find it difficult to affect them as that makes it difficult for IT staff to reach them as well unless I learn a whole bunch of new shortcuts. Shortcuts that are there just because Microsoft decided to change how access worked; not because workflow is better or follows the Vulcan principles of logic -- just because they needed a UI change.
I would love if everyone who posts on Slashdot went to user testing to see how it actually works. It could be that the winning UI just wasn't what you want, I've definitely experienced that outcome when testing what I create. It's not like they sit there wringing their hands and go "hahaha, how can I explicitly piss of fallen1 now?"
Microsoft forum experience. (Score:1)
U: I have a problem with xdog.dll not regestering and giving result code 0x32De32
Top Solution--------
MS: Hi this is sanjay. I will help you with this problem now. Have you tried system restore: **Irrelevant ms KB article**
I will now walk you through windows re-install **Irrelevant KB article** Link to irrelevant microsoft fix it.
Other solutions:
U: You need to replace the dll with version 32.64.99 and try again.
So no big loss.
Reddit... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So easy to set up a subreddit for "Win 7 Support." If Micro$hit doesn't want to host the forums, they're not needed.
And lets face it, the Microsoft forums are pretty useless anyway. They are usually the last place I go if I am having an issue.
Yay (Score:2)
Who cares (Score:3)
In my experience, the advice on Microsoft forums always boils down to the following anyway: Save all of your data an reinstall Windows from scratch.
The advice is pretty useless in many circumstances, but since most people don't have the time&money to sue Microsoft for their own loss of time & money, the advise always works for Microsoft. If I could bill Microsoft for every hour I've spend fixing what their operating system messed up, I could be a rich man...
wait, what support? (Score:2)
Uh, MSFT doesn't really support anybody in the Forums. Sure you'll get an occasional MSFT employee who provides some clues as to why something that they wrote is broken but that's rare. Remember, there *used* to be a lot of QA people and others who provided answers but those folks are long gone. There are other sites that have better information than some point fetish fairy looking to tell you to "refresh your installation." You know the ones I'm talking about, one level above the "IT Crowd." They troll
That's the way to build a community: (Score:2)