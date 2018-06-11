Microsoft To Stop Offering Support For Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Old Surface Devices in Forums (betanews.com) 8
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft has announced that starting next month it will no longer be participating in the technical support forums for Windows 7, 8.1, 8.1 RT and numerous other products. On the software front, the company says that it will also no longer provide support for Microsoft Security Essentials, Internet Explorer 10, Office 2010 and 2013 as of July. It is not just software that is affected. Microsoft is also stopping support for Surface Pro, Surface Pro 2, Surface RT, Surface 2, Microsoft Band and Zune. Some forums will be locked, preventing users from helping each other as well.
Bummer (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder whether the hardware parts are just a smokescreen for trying to make it harder to continue with Windows 7 instead of giving in and moving to 10 if you don't really want to.
Ironically, given the average usefulness of Microsoft's forums, they may have just improved the search result signal/noise ratio enough that they've actually extended the useful lifetime instead...
How Old?? (Score:2)
Surface RT - 2012
Surface Pro - 2013
Surface Pro 2 - 2013
Surface 2 - 2013
How does this compare to apple? I think macOS High Sierra runs on laptops from 2009 onwards?
Oh (Score:2)
Like you can actually get any help in Microsoft forums.....
That's a load of crap... (Score:2)
considering Windows 7 doesn't EOL until 2020. I think Microsoft needs another pimp slap from the anti-trust folks in the US Government. This is a blatant attempt to make currently popular versions of its operating system appear less secure in an effort to consolidate everyone under Windows 10.
After months of usage, I've come to the same conclusion as when it was first announced -- Windows 10 sucks. I don't need a tablet/phone interface on my desktop. Their attempt at giving us a "regular" desktop really doe