Next Year, People Will Spend More Time Online Than They Will Watching TV. That's a First. (recode.net) 19
Rani Molla, writing for Recode: It's finally happening: Next year, people around the world will spend more time online than they do watching TV, according to new data from measurement company Zenith. In 2019, people are expected to spend an average of 170.6 minutes each day on online activities like watching videos on YouTube, sharing photos on Facebook and shopping on Amazon. They'll spend slightly less time -- 170.3 minutes -- watching TV. The global transition from TV to internet as the main entertainment medium was a long time coming, but it also happened faster than expected. Last year, Zenith predicted that TV would still be more popular in 2019 but has since revised its estimates.
Better yet https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMqhs6GQwpM [youtube.com]
I just saw a youtube video with one of my favorite TV stars- a man who found success first in Canadian television, then selling his show to American PBS networks, that did 15 seasons and a movie.
He's now producing new content in the character online, and his sons have started a Twitch channel in which they show an episode and give additional director's style commentary interactive with a chat window.
In the interview with network news, this actor/producer/creator said he'd never touch TV again, and had the w
People Will Finally Spend More Time Online Than Watching TV in 2019: Study
