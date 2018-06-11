Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Television The Internet Entertainment

Next Year, People Will Spend More Time Online Than They Will Watching TV. That's a First. (recode.net) 19

Posted by msmash from the times-they-are-changin' dept.
Rani Molla, writing for Recode: It's finally happening: Next year, people around the world will spend more time online than they do watching TV, according to new data from measurement company Zenith. In 2019, people are expected to spend an average of 170.6 minutes each day on online activities like watching videos on YouTube, sharing photos on Facebook and shopping on Amazon. They'll spend slightly less time -- 170.3 minutes -- watching TV. The global transition from TV to internet as the main entertainment medium was a long time coming, but it also happened faster than expected. Last year, Zenith predicted that TV would still be more popular in 2019 but has since revised its estimates.

Next Year, People Will Spend More Time Online Than They Will Watching TV. That's a First. More | Reply

Next Year, People Will Spend More Time Online Than They Will Watching TV. That's a First.

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

ASHes to ASHes, DOS to DOS.

Close