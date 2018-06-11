Amazon Slammed for Destroying As-New and Returned Goods (fortune.com) 80
Amazon is destroying "massive amounts" of as-new and returned items, raising the ire of the German government and environmental campaigners, local media reported. Fortune: The types of items being destroyed here go way beyond the "health and personal care" products that Amazon has long been destroying when people return them, for sanitary reasons. We're talking things like washing machines, smartphones and furniture. The revelation drew an angry response from the German government and environmental campaigners. "This is a huge scandal," Jochen Flasbarth from the German environment ministry told WirtschaftsWoche. "We are consuming these resources despite all the problems in the world. This approach is not in step with our times." Greenpeace's Kirsten Brodde said there was a need for a new "law on banning the waste and destruction of first-hand and usable goods."
I sell some products on Amazon. In many cases (especially electronics) Amazon will not/can not determine if the product is actually good or bad (ex: a consumer firewall that customer claims is not stable or reboots). It's most likely cheaper to have Amazon destroy it than to pay to ship it back, pay an employee to test it and repackage it, list it on feeBay as used/open box to resell it, and pay to ship it yet again (if its even good).
More than this, as a business do you want to take the chance sending someone a piece of furniture that's been infested with bedbugs by a customer who's returned it? Or deal with having to check for malware on every smartphone that's returned? etc.
Does it have to be destroyed on the off-chance?
There's plenty of people out there who'd take that risk if they could pay less than full price.
There's plenty of people out there who'd say they'd take the risk for a lower price, but would then turn around and sue you if it turned out bad. They'd probably win, too, no matter what they signed; there are consumer rights you can't sign away. So Amazon can't resell this junk.
Pretty sure you can buy almost anything at your local secondhand store on an "AS-IS, No Refunds" basis.
A buyer's ability does not limit a seller's culpability.
Yes but buyer beware works in that case because you physically inspect the merchandise before purchase. Some larger GoodWill stores even have a bench in the back where you can plug electronics in and stuff to see if they work yourself!
That is hard to do online! So there would always be a question of did Amazon accurate represent the condition of the product, or did they not mention it rattles when you pick it up etc?
Pretty sure you can buy almost anything at your local secondhand store on an "AS-IS, No Refunds" basis.
Yet many people are taken to court over as-is sales. Most plaintiffs lose. The only ones who don't can prove fraud. So guess what the plaintiffs claim. But you're still dragged through the mud.
I still like my idea of shipping everything returned to Germany at full price plus shipping, all to be covered by Germany. Who could oppose that - especially when the good people of Germany are demanding to control what Amazon does? Step up and do your duty.
That literally has nothing to do with TFA.
In fact, you could be certain that some people would make a living out of doing this: accepting reduced-price or donated goods from Amazon, and then suing repeatedly.
Do a search on "Gersh Zavodnik" as an exemplar.
There's plenty of people out there who'd say they'd take the risk for a lower price, but would then turn around and sue you if it turned out bad. They'd probably win, too, no matter what they signed; there are consumer rights you can't sign away. So Amazon can't resell this junk.
Exactly. If I was Amazon, I would strike a deal with the German Government, requiring the German Government to pay full price plus shipping, all to be sold by the German Government. In this way, the good people of Germany will insure that no resources are wasted, and will be very happy as their wholesome wishes are fulfilled.P> My Goodness, they will demand total control over everything life if you let them.
There's plenty of people out there who'd take that risk if they could pay less than full price.
I think this is precisely the point. After accounting for risks, the business can't sell it for less than full price.
Even if the business sells it AS-IS there is still the issue of having your name/brand on it.
When some idiot buys AS-IS because it's cheaper, he'll still go on social media to complain about it.
When the business says, sorry, but you bought it AS-IS, social media will still skewer the brand of the "heartless business" to shit.
And for what purpose? Barely breaking even on shit merchandise?
Depends on the store. At the very least, it must be destroyed - rendered non-working. And stores take great care in this - stuff marked as destroyed cannot be sold or given to anyone but a recycler. (This is especially important if insurance claims are involved - a fire in a part of the warehouse may "destroy" everything, but insurance will require that every last ite
They would actually have to pay equal or more than full price. The logistics and stocking of these types of items is high because of the rarity and high defect rate. This is why non-profits and volunteers usually soak up the middle costs in getting used items to that low cost sector. However, unlike regular retail, there is no steady supply of the items, its a hit or miss. So the supply chains to move this stuff needs to be recreated over and over again which adds to the high cost.
Does it have to be destroyed on the off-chance?
There's plenty of people out there who'd take that risk if they could pay less than full price.
And that's exactly what Amazon says they are doing. They sell it at a reduced price and/or sell it to a liquidator. In some cases though, for a variety of reasons, things have to be destroyed. My dad actually is a liquidator. He buys random stuff from a variety of places. The FDA makes him destroy some stuff. He destroys other stuff because there is too much liability, it's been recalled, it costs too much to ship, it can't be tested, or he can't legally sell it for whatever reason. He once got a Har
I think there is a solution to be found here.
We most sell clothing in b&m retail stores. Customers get to see and touch the product, try it on, and have a higher confidence that it'll meet their needs. Our returns rate is usually 1% and we usually opt to have the retailer destroy anything they deem unsaleable. It's of course going back to a retailer that understands that product category and can usually make a pretty good call. We've sampled those returns from time to time, but the majority are truly un
how about checking for malware on every IoT washer or fridge.
Ummm... no.
It's about the planet.
At some point people have to wake up and realize it's NOT all about the money.
No, I want Amazon to accept the consequences of their business model.
If it costs them extra to de-louse everything and do a factory reset on every returned smartphone then that's too bad.
All it means is that the prices charged by Amazon will resemble more closely the true costs of doing business in that way.
If it costs them extra to de-louse everything and do a factory reset on every returned smartphone then that's too bad.
Many devices don't have a true factory reset.
If I install a rooted firmware I can usually survive a so-called factory reset.
If I am a state actor or other highly-funded actor (Mafia?) out to damage a company's reputation and I deliberately replace the guts with look-alike act-alike p0wned hardeare that I know will he re-sold, I "win."
I don't blame Amazon for their actions.
Now, if hardware vendors were required to buy back returned merchandise for refurbishing or parts-recycling (including a true "factory re
^^^^This!
Can't upvote you, unfortunately.
It's the same with gas-prices: Why is gas so cheap? Because the costs at the fuel-pump do not represent the true costs of actually recreating the crude (and most of the costs associated with the environmental impact).
It's business-model not unlike somebody selling pirated version of some software. He can sell it at a very low price and still make a profit - because the true costs are accumulating elsewhere.
Sustainable business-models - they both ain't.
No you want to dictate to them how they dispose of their property. You're a totalitarian a-hole just admit it.
Amazon IS accepting the consequences of their model. They accept most returns from their customers no questions asked. They eat the cost of the returned merchandise. Once they accept the return its their property again! They can do whatever they want with it! That is the way it should be!
No I am describing a situation my primary concern is personal property rights. Its no business of yours or anyone else's what I do with my property or what Amazon does with theirs. If I want *want* purchase 1000 iPhone X's to use in place of clay pigeons over my field - that's all me.
You have all ready legislated all sorts of consumer rights where Amazon has to take returns in the first place and now you want to seek to tell them what they can with the returned goods - who they can sell it to when under w
Absofucking-lutely.
It's not good for the planet to artificially inflate the cost of doing business. It might sound good on the surface, but doesn't survive careful analysis. Price is almost always the best proxy available (in a woefully complex world) for planetary resources consumed, when one includes resources consumed directly, as well as those consumed via opportunity-cost displacement.
Nor is it good to of
But that would be worse for the planet. There are many scenarios where the resources expended to "fix" something has a higher environmental cost than to just dispose of it. Heck the QA needed to determine when this is so adds to that environmental cost.
If you had a steady stream of the same defective phone; like at the factory, sure it makes sense to review and fix them (more like fix the manufacturing process). But in this situation, the defect line is giving you a flat screen, followed by furniture, ce
It would not be cheaper if they had to pay the fair price for pollution waste management.
Unregulated markets are unfair markets, as much of the burden and real cost to mankind is shifted into the future or into other regions of the world.
It will be limited to those "engaged in economic activity" — like GDPR and the entire "right to be forgotten" concept. There will be people welcome this intervention and lamenting, once again, "why the US can't be more like Europe".
Insert the cautionary tale beginning with the "when they came for corporations I did not object, because I do not have a corporation" here...
In Soviet Washington the swamp drains you.
Love that sig!
Amazon does not maintain inventory for these products. They don't have the infrastructure in place to take in a returned couch that was never manufactured, stored, or shipped by them in the first place.
Re: (Score:2)
Hell NO!!!
Repackage that stuff....slap a picture of a porn star on the front, and it will sell like hot cakes!!!
Maybe they could call this secondary marketplace Congo >.>
What Amazon needs is a checkbox on their page that allows people to choose:
a) I only want guaranteed new goods, charge me premium price and a "restocking" fee for anything I return.
b) Returned goods are acceptable to me, charge me regular price.
Won't work. People can't sign away their consumer rights. If they get a bad product and sue, they'll win no matter what boxes they checked.
Alright, but keep the restocking fee.
Most of Amazon's 'problems' aren't caused by defective goods, they're cause by people who buy three of everything so they can try them out at home.
(and make the youtube 'unboxing' videos and/or go to parties in the new clothes before returning them to Amazon)
This.
I spent a summer working in Office Depot's Returns Consolidation Center in Auburn, WA. We accepted returns from pretty much every Office Depot west of the Mississippi River. And Chicago. At times, I'd receive bubble wrap, or pallet wrap, or boxes...I could use all of these, especially the boxes for repack...but no. They have to get destroyed. They were brand new, unopened (or still folded, for the boxes) and immediately useful to us. But bureaucratic paperwork says it needs to be destroyed, so out the went.
The amount of HP ink cartridges I received still baffles me. And whoever packed those water coolers for return that still had water in them, may your ancestors forever be cursed to torment in hell!
Mandatory recycling for everything. I'm not talking, you recycle 80% of stuff and the rest gets shoved in a hole in the ground, I'm talking 100% is transformed into material for a product or becomes fertilizer.
This isn't some absurd idea either because it's either this or we destroy the ecosystem and hope we engineer a way to survive.
You're a liar. "The Germans" certainly did "get so incensed". They sent people to prison over it.
I ordered an external battery pack for a UPS from Amazon several months back. When it arrived and I unpacked it, the case was visibly bulging on the top. Not wanting to risk plugging it in, I contacted Amazon for a return. Instead, they refunded my money on the spot and told me to take it to the nearest recycling center.
I could understand Amazon's reasoning. Why risk shipping a possibly defective battery that might pose a fire hazard? And for what I paid for it, it was hardly worth trying to repair or refurbish.
From Amazon's point of view, if it's cheaper to dispose of the goods rather than repair or refurbish them, then that's the smart move. They can't even donate them, because what happens if a lawyer sues because someone was injured by a donated item that Amazon knew was defective? The much safer route, economically and legally, is simply to destroy the returned items. It's part of the cost of doing business at their scale.
What they sent me was this:
https://www.amazon.com/YELLOW-... [amazon.com]
An air-conditioning test and charging manifold, that was priced $175 at the time.
I got on the website and requested a return and explained what happened, and then for the next few days started getting two different sets of messages.
One set was the usual automated set that said I had to return the item by a certain number of days
...that guy is the richest man on the planet for a reason, if there was a way to sell that junk _for a profit_, without getting sued to hell and/or get bad press, he would do it.
Trust me.
It might be better for the environment... (Score:2)