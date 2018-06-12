Facebook Offers Nearly 500 Pages of Answers To Congress' Questions From Zuckerberg's Testimony (washingtonpost.com) 22
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Washington Post: Facebook pledged to continue refining its privacy practices and investigating its entanglement with Cambridge Analytica in nearly 500 pages of new information supplied to Congress and published Monday (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source) -- though the social giant sidestepped some of lawmakers' most critical queries. Much as it did during the hearing, Facebook told lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Commerce Committee that it is reviewing all apps available on its platform that had access to large queries of data, a process that already has resulted in 200 suspensions.
Facebook did acknowledge that its consultants embedded in 2016 presidential campaigns, including President Trump's team, "did not identify any issues involving the improper use of Facebook data in the course of their interactions with Cambridge Analytica." In another exchange, Facebook said it had provided "technical support and best practices guidance to advertisers, including Cambridge Analytica, on using Facebook's advertising tools." Facebook also pointed to new tools meant to address its privacy practices, including a feature called Clear History, which "will enable people to see the websites and apps that send us information when they use them, delete this information from their accounts, and turn off our ability to store it associated with their accounts going forward," the company said. The social network did continue to sidestep many of the lawmakers' questions and concerns. The Washington Post provides a couple examples: "Delaware Sen. Christopher A. Coons (Del.), for example, probed whether Facebook had ever learned of any application developer 'transferring or selling user data without user consent' and in violation of Facebook's policies. In response, Facebook only committed in writing that it would 'investigate all apps that it had access to large amounts of data.'"
Facebook also didn't address Democratic Sen. Patrick J. Leahy's concerns. He asked Facebook to detail if the Obama campaign in 2012 had violated "any of Facebook's policies, and thereby get banned from the platform." Facebook said: "Both the Obama and Romney campaigns had access to the same tools, and no campaign received any special treatment from Facebook."
You can view the nearly 500 pages of new information here.
Obama's campaign caused the rule changes (Score:1)
As I understand it, it was backlash from the discovery that the Obama campaign (among others) were able to access your data simply because a friend signed up that CAUSED the rule change that then made Cambridge Analytica doing the same thing to be against the rules. So the Obama campaign was allowed access under the 2012 rules, but then the rules were changed in 2015 due to public outcry, meaning that by 2016 Cambridge Analytica's identical use of the data was against the rules.
Re: (Score:2)
Also it isn't what you do, but how you do it.
For the most part the Obama campaign was about bringing in voters to vote for him, while Cambridge Analytica was using the data to prevent people from voting for the opposition.
Democracy is about people voting their opinions. Ideally everyone should be voting for good or for ill.
Re: (Score:2)
Also it isn't what you do, but how you do it. For the most part the Obama campaign was about bringing in voters to vote for him, while Cambridge Analytica was using the data to prevent people from voting for the opposition.
Democracy is about people voting their opinions. Ideally everyone should be voting for good or for ill.
Exactly. While the shills are braying about O'blama as somehow a crime dwarfing Cambridge Analytica's actions, it is telling that in a Republican controlled Congress, that is happy to spend money investigating and re-investigating "liberal crimes", that we're not investigating O'blama for this.
Re: (Score:1)
As I understand it, it was backlash from the discovery that the Obama campaign (among others) were able to access your data simply because a friend signed up that CAUSED the rule change that then made Cambridge Analytica doing the same thing to be against the rules. So the Obama campaign was allowed access under the 2012 rules, but then the rules were changed in 2015 due to public outcry, meaning that by 2016 Cambridge Analytica's identical use of the data was against the rules.
That's revisionist bullshit.
There was no backlash/outcry about the Obama campaign's use of Facebook data.
On the contrary, it was celebrated:
Data You Can Believe In [nytimes.com]
The Obama Campaign’s Digital Masterminds Cash In
Earlier this year, senior members of President Barack Obama’s campaign team took a trip to Las Vegas. Nevada holds a special place in Obama-wonk lore as the place where his monthslong strategy of defeating Hillary Clinton by slowly and surely amassing delegates emerged. But the operatives were not there in March for any political reason. They were there to make money — specifically to land what they hoped would be the first corporate client for their new advertising business, Analytics Media Group (A.M.G.). Its bland name obscures its relatively grand promise: to deliver to commercial advertisers some of the Obama campaign’s secret, technologically advanced formulas for reaching voters.
The "outrage" was manufactured by the same media that fawned over Obama's use of the same data - but only because the "wrong" guy won.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh yeah Obama using Facebook data to win an election is fine https://www.theguardian.com/wo... [theguardian.com] Now that Trump did the same thing we need congressional hearings.
Re: (Score:2)
This is the same Congress that wasn't [quora.com] allowed [washingtonpost.com] to read the Obamacare bill before they passed it...
FTFY
"concern" (Score:3)
Facebook also didn't address Democratic Sen. Patrick J. Leahy's concerns. He asked Facebook to detail if the Obama campaign in 2012 had violated "any of Facebook's policies, and thereby get banned from the platform." Facebook said: "Both the Obama and Romney campaigns had access to the same tools, and no campaign received any special treatment from Facebook."
Leahy's "concern" is clearly to try to exonerate the Obama campaign and get the "Trump used teh (now) evil Facebook data slurping" weapon back.
Re: (Score:2)
Facebook also didn't address Democratic Sen. Patrick J. Leahy's concerns. He asked Facebook to detail if the Obama campaign in 2012 had violated "any of Facebook's policies, and thereby get banned from the platform." Facebook said: "Both the Obama and Romney campaigns had access to the same tools, and no campaign received any special treatment from Facebook."
Leahy's "concern" is clearly to try to exonerate the Obama campaign and get the "Trump used teh (now) evil Facebook data slurping" weapon back.
Gee Boris, the only people worried about the Kenyan Terror Baby's Facebook use are people who can't see the difference between taking out political ads and providing Ukranian hookers on demand.
And those who are paid to.
Oh, and I forgot - Infowars fans