Google Disables Inline Installation For Chrome Extensions (venturebeat.com) 47
An anonymous reader writes: Google today announced that Chrome will no longer support inline installation of extensions. New extensions lose inline installation starting today, existing extensions will lose the ability in three months, and in early December the inline install API will be removed from the browser with the release of Chrome 71. Critics have pointed out such moves make the Chrome Web Store a walled garden, while Google insists pushing users to the store ultimately protects them.
Just gave me a reason to suggest ONLY using Chrome to most users. There is no end to the amount of sideloaded shitware extensions that fuck up your browser.
"But the website said I needed this to do X!" "I don't know. It just appeared there and I cant search anymore" "Why do I see so many ads?"
To their Credit, google has taken down a good 20 or 30 extensions I've reported as obvious garbage that violates their terms. Still. Anything to cut down on this crap is great.
In order to sideload an extension, you have to not only have OS permission (you do have your group policies setup correctly, right?) and the knowledge to enable developer mode in Chrome, but you also have to know how to download and execute the extension file itself. It's also not like the Chrome Web store is any safer. There are tons of malware and spyware extensions there.
This is fine (Score:2)
If you've ever seen a regular Chrome user's computer, you know there's at least one rogue extension that they can't explain how it was installed. More likely, several - and one of them changing the new tab page or redirecting searches away from Google.
Right up to the moment you realize that as much as 30% of the apps there are not properly vetted
And 70% of the apps have been vetted. Sounds safer to me.
More like 0% of apps are properly vetted.
If you happen to get an app or extension that isn't malware, it's more likely just luck and coincidence, not an actual benefit of getting something from an official App Store.
After all, Google and Apple have so few employees and so little money, they can't possibly conduct proper vetting of apps.
So how do I develop? (Score:3)
I wrote a small Chrome extension previously. I did submit it to the Chrome store (where I can download it) - but during the development process I needed to modify and reload that extensions many times over (as is natural to any dev. process)
Without inline extension installation ability - how would a developer be expected to do that? Is there going to be a special "developer" Chrome version? Or would developer have to submit every line change of the extension to the store in order to test it?
Inline installation just refers to installs from a website. What you are talking about can be done locally using the extensions tab in dev mode.
There's already a developer mode that lets you sideload extensions (this is not going away or nobody could make extensions), but it will nag you to disable them every time you restart the browser.
Remember how Windows used to nag you if it found itself running under DRDos? It's like that. Microsoft ended up being sued and paying out for such practices, ISTR DRDos was part of that.
Develop your app using Chromium, then port it to Chrome.
Does it affect Chromium? (Score:2)
So that's why Firefox... (Score:2)
So that's why Firefox has been becoming more and more Chrome-like, so it can be an alternative to Chrome after this change!
Its not like the chrome web store is trustworthy (Score:2)
I've reported too many dodgy chrome extensions from the chrome store to trust it.
What this is really about is control over what you can install.
There are useful extensions for working round restrictions and google is trying to stop you using them.
Although this is often effective.
document.body.contentEditable = 'true'; document.designMode='on'; void 0
just add it as a bookmark usually is fairly successful, just delete the content you don't want.
Mozilla regretting dropping xul now (Score:3)
Luckily we have the trio of heroes pale moon, waterfox and basilisk.
You brought this on yourselves (Score:2)
You brought this on yourselves. Who would have thought that a Google-owned browser monoculture would increasingly tend towards evil? Solution: use Chromium. Better solution: use Firefox.
I am not an app developer (Score:2)
But would this mean app developers can't test their extensions without first getting them in the store? If so is Google going to allow bad apps onto the store for the use of testing? Seems very odd.