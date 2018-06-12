KDE Plasma 5.13 Released

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


jrepin writes: KDE unveils the final release of Plasma 5.13, the free and open-source desktop environment. Members of the Plasma team have focused on optimizing startup and minimizing memory usage. Plasma Browser Integration is a suite of new features which make Firefox, Chrome and Chromium-based browsers work with your desktop. For example, downloads are now displayed in the Plasma notification popup, and the Media Controls Plasmoid can mute and skip videos and music playing from within the browser. Browser tabs can be opened directly using KRunner via the Alt-Space keyboard shortcut. System Settings design has been improved further. Window manager gained much-improved effects for blur and desktop switching. Wayland work continued, with the return of window rules, and initial support for screencasts and desktop sharing. You can view the changelog here.

  • This is pretty cool. One of the biggest features of a desktop is browser integration.

      Well, Microsoft was the pioneer. I remember how they explained that IE was so integrated into Windows that they could not remove it. Decades ahead of the competition...

      • I remember when Microsoft had a feature called "Active Desktop" (I think) where you could embed webpages into the desktop. So when the embedded Internet Explorer invariably crashed it would take down the desktop. Brilliant engineering. It is only a matter of time before some Millennial comes up with the same idea.

  Fixed Akonadi yet?

    Fixed Akonadi yet? I would say, get rid of the MySQL dependency for a start, or can you not spell ACID? If that is too hard, then just kill Akonadi.

  window tabs

    I'll stick with KDE4 still.

    "KWin does not provide window tabs" -- https://community.kde.org/Plasma/5.13_Errata

  • Don't let the devs year you call it KDE 5 - they are quite adamant that there is no such thing. It's "KDE Plasma" and they will deny the existence of KDE 5 for hours before revealing that fact if you ask them about it in a support channel. Just a cautionary note for KDE users - DO NOT use the term "KDE 5" if you ask for help from the KDE support people, you'll never remember what your original issue was until the discussion ends.
  • Or not. One can't help but feeling that the Linux flagship desktop offerings (Gnome and KDE) are more and more irrelevant with every passing year. Linux keeps spinning its wheels in the desktop, and the prospects are that this will remain true for the foreseeable future. I wouldn't be surprised those two offerings - big, ponderous, resource-hungry, my-way-or-the-highway (especially Gnome) - are contributing decisively to keep things the way they are as far as Linux's share of the desktop market is concerned

