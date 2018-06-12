KDE Plasma 5.13 Released (kde.org) 11
jrepin writes: KDE unveils the final release of Plasma 5.13, the free and open-source desktop environment. Members of the Plasma team have focused on optimizing startup and minimizing memory usage. Plasma Browser Integration is a suite of new features which make Firefox, Chrome and Chromium-based browsers work with your desktop. For example, downloads are now displayed in the Plasma notification popup, and the Media Controls Plasmoid can mute and skip videos and music playing from within the browser. Browser tabs can be opened directly using KRunner via the Alt-Space keyboard shortcut. System Settings design has been improved further. Window manager gained much-improved effects for blur and desktop switching. Wayland work continued, with the return of window rules, and initial support for screencasts and desktop sharing. You can view the changelog here.
Pretty cool (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, Microsoft was the pioneer. I remember how they explained that IE was so integrated into Windows that they could not remove it. Decades ahead of the competition...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, come on, active desktop was a pretty mature product coming from the people who developed Bob!
Re: (Score:2)
Don't worry, Poettering will include some alpha build code in the next systemd release.
Fixed Akonadi yet? (Score:2)
Fixed Akonadi yet? I would say, get rid of the MySQL dependency for a start, or can you not spell ACID? If that is too hard, then just kill Akonadi.