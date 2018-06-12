Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
KDE GUI Open Source Software Linux

KDE Plasma 5.13 Released (kde.org) 11

Posted by BeauHD from the new-and-improved dept.
jrepin writes: KDE unveils the final release of Plasma 5.13, the free and open-source desktop environment. Members of the Plasma team have focused on optimizing startup and minimizing memory usage. Plasma Browser Integration is a suite of new features which make Firefox, Chrome and Chromium-based browsers work with your desktop. For example, downloads are now displayed in the Plasma notification popup, and the Media Controls Plasmoid can mute and skip videos and music playing from within the browser. Browser tabs can be opened directly using KRunner via the Alt-Space keyboard shortcut. System Settings design has been improved further. Window manager gained much-improved effects for blur and desktop switching. Wayland work continued, with the return of window rules, and initial support for screencasts and desktop sharing. You can view the changelog here.

KDE Plasma 5.13 Released More | Reply

KDE Plasma 5.13 Released

Comments Filter:
  • This is pretty cool. One of the biggest features of a desktop is browser integration.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ecuador ( 740021 )

      Well, Microsoft was the pioneer. I remember how they explained that IE was so integrated into Windows that they could not remove it. Decades ahead of the competition...

      • I remember when Microsoft had a feature called "Active Desktop" (I think) where you could embed webpages into the desktop. So when the embedded Internet Explorer invariably crashed it would take down the desktop. Brilliant engineering. It is only a matter of time before some Millennial comes up with the same idea.

  • Fixed Akonadi yet? I would say, get rid of the MySQL dependency for a start, or can you not spell ACID? If that is too hard, then just kill Akonadi.

Slashdot Top Deals

Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration. -- Thomas Alva Edison

Close