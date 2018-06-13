Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


A Vulnerability in Cortana, Now Patched, Allowed Attacker To Access a Locked Computer, Change Its Password (bleepingcomputer.com) 7

Posted by msmash from the lesson-learned dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: Microsoft has patched a vulnerability in the Cortana smart assistant that could have allowed an attacker with access to a locked computer to use the smart assistant and access data on the device, execute malicious code, or even change the PC's password to access the device in its entirety. The issue was discovered by Cedric Cochin, Cyber Security Architect and Senior Principle Engineer at McAfee. Cochin privately reported the problems he discovered to Microsoft in April. The vulnerability is CVE-2018-8140, which Microsoft classified as an elevation of privilege, and patched yesterday during the company's monthly Patch Tuesday security updates. Further reading: Microsoft Explains How it Decides Whether a Vulnerability Will Be Patched Swiftly or Left For a Version Update.

  • He better have gotten a huge bug bounty for that. Remove code and auth changes via Cortana? That's gotta be worth at least the $10k PornHub paid for their PHP remote code execution (which wasn't even a PornHub bug, but a PHP one; so that company collected the PHP bounty on top of it as well).

  • How long before this bug is re-introduced?
    It's continually blows my mind people *voluntarily* use Win10...the track record of show-stopping problems with this OS is well known.

