Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Windows

Hundreds of Thousands of Windows XP and Vista Users Won't Be Able To Use Steam Soon (vice.com) 104

Posted by msmash from the end-of-road dept.
Windows XP and Vista users have six months to upgrade their operating systems or get the hell off of Steam. From a report: "Steam will officially stop supporting the Windows XP and Windows Vista operating systems," Valve, the company that operates Steam, said in a post to its XP and Vista support community. "This means that after that date the Steam Client will no longer run on those versions of Windows. In order to continue running Steam and any games or other products purchased through Steam, users will need to update to a more recent version of Windows."

Hundreds of Thousands of Windows XP and Vista Users Won't Be Able To Use Steam Soon More | Reply

Hundreds of Thousands of Windows XP and Vista Users Won't Be Able To Use Steam Soon

Comments Filter:

  • Boo hoo (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Skuld-Chan ( 302449 ) on Wednesday June 13, 2018 @02:03PM (#56778308)

    No-one should have have to support an OS that came out 17 years ago.

    • I'm struggling to understand why people would stay on dead, insecure operating systems. I mean, modern games require win7 minimum, and those who need XP can and do work with compatibility mode. There's no excuse.
      • It’s mostly foreign pirate assholes. Ie china and Russia.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by higuita ( 129722 )

          hey, when XP dies, linux share will increase in steam, as most new users are from china and most of then are running XP.
          Statistics without china show that linux share is increasing, but china in a percentage statistics nullify that growth

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        literally MILLIONS of games will run on xp still. and if all it did was game... who cares about modern?

        On the other hand. Your car is too old. We're not going to allow you to buy gasoline here.
        Sorry.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I'm struggling to understand why people would stay on dead, insecure operating systems. I mean, modern games require win7 minimum, and those who need XP can and do work with compatibility mode.

        There's no excuse.

        There is. Both Windows 7 and Windows 10 spy on you.

    • Re:Boo hoo (Score:5, Insightful)

      by sinij ( 911942 ) on Wednesday June 13, 2018 @02:08PM (#56778342)

      No-one should have have to support an OS that came out 17 years ago.

      Yes, but no one should have a right to disable your working system because it is too old. They are not saying "we won't support your system with new features", they are saying "If you are gaming on an old system, we will make sure it doesn't work anymore".

      • No they're not. They're updating the client, the old OS no longer has the features that the new client needs so from thereon in it won't work. You can still fire up the old client, it'll just sit there doing nothing. You don't have an automatic right to have a software company support massively outdated OS feature sets that was end of life a decade ago.

        • Re:Boo hoo (Score:5, Insightful)

          by Aaden42 ( 198257 ) on Wednesday June 13, 2018 @02:19PM (#56778434) Homepage

          Steam is a special case. If you can't run the latest Steam client, the licensing on your existing Steam games will stop working, and you won't be able to play them any more. They're making a change which because of DRM will make your old, not-updated games actively break.

          It's reasonable they want to update Steam to modern technologies. It would also be reasonable if they left a legacy license server up that will continue to serve licenses to the last version of Steam that ran on those older systems.

          • If you can't run the latest Steam client....

            Except you can. You just an OS that's not 17 years old to run it on.

            I don't feel it's unresonable to ask people to update the OS on their home entertainment PC once a decade. Do you really feel that it is?

          • Steam is a special case. If you can't run the latest Steam client, the licensing on your existing Steam games will stop working, and you won't be able to play them any more. They're making a change which because of DRM will make your old, not-updated games actively break.

            It's reasonable they want to update Steam to modern technologies. It would also be reasonable if they left a legacy license server up that will continue to serve licenses to the last version of Steam that ran on those older systems.

            Though part of the reason they're forcing the upgrade may be because Win XP/Vista lack DRM features they require. It may not be possible to support XP/Vista legacy systems without leaving those security holes, holes that could even be exploited by newer systems masquerading as legacy systems.

            Of course that's just speculation, and I suspect that DRM isn't that important to Steam's success anyway. They make a lot of sales because they offer a convenient platform, not because they're preventing pirates.

      • I disagree. Every new version of Windows introduces a new API level with a host of new functions. Those functions may be more efficient, more secure, or offer more functionality. Even if a program doesn't intend to add any new functionality itself, it may benefit from using those new functions. Having to write a path that either emulates that functionality or uses an older inferior version has a cost.

    • Who the heck is still running XP... for gaming? I'd love to see which of the latest video cards have drivers for XP!
      • According to the latest Steam Survey, https://store.steampowered.com... [steampowered.com] , apparently 0.22% of the Steam user still does.

      • Don't forget this covers Vista as well.

        • Oh right, this affects Vista users too, all two of them!

          • Seems fine then to take away people's game purchases, since only a few people are getting screwed.

            Windows 7 is about 33% on Steam right now. If it dips below 1% in 2-3 years will it be dropped too? Maybe you'll be using Windows 12 or whatever by then and not care about the principle that some people are unable to play games they purchased unless they keep their computers updated.

            Maybe it seems fine when you're a young gamer with disposable income, but it's a bit of a pain to stay on top of the latest techno

    • Re:Boo hoo (Score:4, Insightful)

      by KiloByte ( 825081 ) on Wednesday June 13, 2018 @02:12PM (#56778376)

      But why would a game you purchased stop working just because someone no longer considers your OS profitable?

      The DRM is sabotaging a perfectly working piece of hardware that can't run newer OS but is fully fit for the game you paid for and which worked well until now. Thus, it's reasonable to demand removal of the DRM or issuing a refund.

      Also, running XP and Vista with unfettered Internet access is unhealthy, thus converting these games into offline-only would be ok. It's also reasonable to no longer support the Steam UI, but only if the games can work stand-alone.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      No-one should have have to support an OS that came out 17 years ago.

      Why not?
    • I have a ten-year-old Wacom Graphire 4 tablet that is semi-functional with the base driver in Windows 10. Extra features (i.e., pressure sensitvity and button assignment) are available in the Wacom driver. Except Wacom doesn't support this tablet in the current driver package. Too obsolete. I'm not going to pay $200 for a new Wacom tablet when I can get an XP-PEN tablet with extra features for $90.

    • Re:Boo hoo (Score:4, Funny)

      by DickBreath ( 207180 ) on Wednesday June 13, 2018 @02:34PM (#56778564) Homepage
      The whole reason I was about to upgrade to Windows XP was for Steam. Now it seems like there is no point in upgrading.
    • if I owned one I'd be demanding a refund right about now.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No-one should have have to support an OS that came out 17 years ago.

      Yes.

      We should also be required to tear down and rebuild any structure older than 10 years. All houses, buildings, everything. If it's too old, it must be destroyed and you must replace it.

      All cars must be destroyed. All appliances. All clothing. All furniture. Everything that is "too old" must be destroyed. Just think how much money is being lost by the companies who manufacture these items, because people are allowed to keep using them for years and years.

  • Is cutting them off necessary? (Score:3)

    by Sniper98G ( 1078397 ) on Wednesday June 13, 2018 @02:12PM (#56778378)

    "This means that after that date the Steam Client will no longer run on those versions of Windows."

    I can understand the desire to not have to support the older operating systems. But, why completely stop in from running?

    Why not just say, "if it breaks too bad" and let people risk it if they want to?

    • Because, due to stupid, it would still generate calls. Better not to run on unsupported systems.

    • I can understand the desire to not have to support the older operating systems. But, why completely stop in from running? Why not just say, "if it breaks too bad" and let people risk it if they want to?

      If the next release of the Steam Client requires a higher minimum API level in order to run, it may simply fail to work. It isn't that it may fail, but that it would fail. As to allowing older versions of the client to still connect to their network, that may fail the first time they change something on their end that causes communications to break.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Hentes ( 2461350 )

      Because Steam is partly a DRM solution. Being able to run unpatched versions would allow for crackers to exploit unpatched vulnerabilities which could be used for piracy. Yes it's silly and ineffective like all DRM, but the big publishers, Steam's main customers, want to keep the illusion. Now I don't know what will happen to older games that don't run on Win7, but hopefully Steam will force the developers to upgrade them before the 2019 deadline.

      • Valve does not not give a damn about its users, never has, and will definitely NOT force ANY developer to provide a Windows 7 version of any older game. Valve will just shrug their shoulders when people who love older games scream that they don't work anymore. These are the people who brought you boxed games in stores that contain only 1 DVD in the box, remember? Steam killed everybody's ability to buy a full, boxed game with complete install discs. Deliberately. For extra profit.

        • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Boycott Steam, switch to GOG. If the game isn't on GOG, don't buy it. GOG is selling the entire Ultima series including spinoffs, for less than $7.

  • XP 10 (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Laughable because 10 is so much more secure than a 20 year old operating system, right?

    https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/cortana-hack-lets-you-change-passwords-on-locked-pcs/

    Yeah, about that....

  • Pirated games don't care what OS you use. If it runs it runs.

    And nobody can alter the deal after the fact.

  • Why steam has mandatory binding arbitration... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Steam forced mandatory binding arbitration on their users because they wanted to be able to offer lifetime access to games, with the ability to revoke your access any time they feel like it's too much work to keep giving you access.

    If you accepted it, good luck.

  • IOS does something similar where you can download the last working version of the app for your IOS

    why can't steam keep the old legacy servers for the old client and repoint everyone to new servers that will be updated along with client? disable purchasing on the legacy servers and just keep them for the old games

  • Valve Is Probably OWNED By Microsoft Corporation (Score:3)

    by dryriver ( 1010635 ) on Wednesday June 13, 2018 @02:27PM (#56778502)
    Microsoft's CEO is currently driving a big push towards an absolutely terrifying "YOU OWN NOTHING" model of cloud computing. Everything - games, media, apps, office and productivity software is supposed to run in the Cloud only, and nothing will install or run locally anymore. Valve's role in all this was to create a completely unnecessary Cloud DRM service - Steam - that nobody asked for or needed, and essentially RAM IT DOWN YOUNG PEOPLE'S THROATS. Young gamers - maybe 500 to 700 million of them now - were supposed to get used to a forced SAAS model of using software while they are young, where there is always a Steam/UPlay/Origin client or similar and no games run at all if you don't have that digital umbilical chord reaching into a cloud DRM service. The reason they did this to gamers is to get them used to the idea that ALL COMMERCIAL SOFTWARE needs to be tied into a Steam like cloud service. Basically, Microsoft is SHITTING all over computing as we from the 1980s/1990s knew it, and Valve either works with them to make it happen, or is actually secretly a Microsoft Company of sorts. What these guys want is a cloud computing model where the paying consumer has ZERO CONTROL over anything anymore - the cloud service allows you to do something, or it doesn't. They are all in on it judging by all the recent cloud news - MS, Nvidia, Valve, Ubisoft and many others. Given how used the Young Ones are now to Steam, Origin and so forth, that cloud strategy will actually happen successfully, until someone with really good lawyers goes to court and shoots the whole thing down. The whole thing can only be described as diabolical if you love computing as it has always been.
    • Yeah ok ivan

    • Seriously dude, take your meds. Half what you rambled and shouted here is flat out wrong, and the other half applies to pretty much any modern game, no matter how you get it.

      I buy almost exclusively independently developed games through Steam that are DRM free. And while yes, Steam takes it's cut, I wouldn't have found many of those games without Steam, and it makes buying them so easy I'm more likely to impulse buy. And most of them run without Steam running.

      The games that require DRM to run do have some s

    • Dude... Do you REMEMBER what PC gaming was like before Steam?

      "if you love computing as it has always been"
      Clearly not. Let's think back, shall we?

      You had to have the CD in your computer to play. People started putting in multiple CD-ROM drives so that folks could easily play different games. That's not so bad...
      The DRM on those CDs was so invasive, some included rootkits (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sony_BMG_copy_protection_rootkit_scandal), back-doors, viruses, or would otherwise slow down / take over yo

  • Spam bots, the lot of them.
  • But I couldn't possibly afford the ~$100 to upgrade my Windows OS! A bloo bloo bloo
  • Windows XP still has 5% market share over four years after end of support. It will be interesting to see how it keeps going after the end of Firefox and Steam support. Also when POSReady no longer gets updated. Most of it is in China and on businesses with expensive legacy hardware and software.

    This effects retro gamers the most.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jythie ( 914043 )
      Unless you have a video card that doesn't support it, it is still a perfectly good OS. OS upgrades tend not to give users all that much outside 'some new hardware you buy needs it'.
  • Leave behind an unsupported legacy client that doesn't update, but still phones home for your precious "licensing" every time I execute. Problem solved.

  • So much for "buying" games on Steam if I can't access them due to an every changing policy at Valve.. The cloud fails us again.

    If Vista is obsolete then it won't be long before Windows 7 is taken off the support list. And the handful of us that don't like the amount of telemetry that Microsoft places in recent OS versions will have to stick to playing crappy free games like Tux Racer [wikipedia.org].

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by higuita ( 129722 )

      1 - tux racer is awsome!
      2 - you have other good free games, like 0A.D. Warsow, Battle for Wesnoth, UFO, Pingus, OpenRA
      3- Best games ever: Nethack and Dwarf Fortress
      4- You can just install linux and play those free games or steam games just fine!

      • 20 years from now I'll still be playing Nethack, Moria, and Angband. Probably the highest replay value of any genre of games. But also not to everyone's taste.

  • As long as older games still work under current versions of Windows, I don't see a huge amount of anger over this change. But if Microsoft ever decides to clean up their API by removing depreciated functions or by dropping older compatibility sandboxes, I could see some real push-back since older games would eventually become unplayable unless Steam continues supporting older OS versions. As the AC above notes, this is what pushes people to pirate from abandonware sites.

  • ATM (Score:2)

    by h8sg8s ( 559966 )

    I guess they'll just have to hack an ATM. Not to steal money, just to play games on XP..

  • RMS has been warning of this for years, you don't own anything if it is on someone else's server.
    Steam is just game rental.

  • There is an old game I loved called Ancient Art of War at Sea. Played it on an old 286 with a CGA graphics card. I found it once on an abandoned-ware site. Thought awesome, I can play it again. Yeah, about that, it loaded and ran, but as soon as I clicked start it was over and I lost. The game used the CPU cycle timer and not the actual clock timer for turns. Computers are a bit faster now. So I can't play that game anymore (yes I know there is slowing software). Computers improve and change quite fast comp
  • And this is why I just play retro Atari 2600 games on a cheap handheld with an AV out cable.

Slashdot Top Deals

I've looked at the listing, and it's right! -- Joel Halpern

Close