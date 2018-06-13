Hundreds of Thousands of Windows XP and Vista Users Won't Be Able To Use Steam Soon (vice.com) 104
Windows XP and Vista users have six months to upgrade their operating systems or get the hell off of Steam. From a report: "Steam will officially stop supporting the Windows XP and Windows Vista operating systems," Valve, the company that operates Steam, said in a post to its XP and Vista support community. "This means that after that date the Steam Client will no longer run on those versions of Windows. In order to continue running Steam and any games or other products purchased through Steam, users will need to update to a more recent version of Windows."
Boo hoo (Score:3, Insightful)
No-one should have have to support an OS that came out 17 years ago.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
NO! (Score:2)
That is plain stupid and egocentric way to think!
A machine may not have anything useful but it can be used a botnet, jump host, malware server, etc
That is why IoT is a big problem, people think like you (eg: it is just a webcan looking to a plant, i do not care), yet it was involved in a DoS that knockout your favorite site, it is acting as a reverse proxy for some child porn, it is CC node in a huge botnet or even just mining some crypto coins.
The fact that it works do not mean that it should not be replac
Re: NO! (Score:1)
It is possible to protect XP.
I still go online with 98 sometimes just for laughs.
It's stupid how much more responsive 98 is on old hardware than anything new is on anything.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
hey, when XP dies, linux share will increase in steam, as most new users are from china and most of then are running XP.
Statistics without china show that linux share is increasing, but china in a percentage statistics nullify that growth
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
literally MILLIONS of games will run on xp still. and if all it did was game... who cares about modern?
On the other hand. Your car is too old. We're not going to allow you to buy gasoline here.
Sorry.
Re: (Score:3)
On the other hand. Your car is too old. We're not going to allow you to buy gasoline here.
Sorry.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tetraethyllead [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I'm struggling to understand why people would stay on dead, insecure operating systems. I mean, modern games require win7 minimum, and those who need XP can and do work with compatibility mode.
There's no excuse.
There is. Both Windows 7 and Windows 10 spy on you.
Re:Boo hoo (Score:5, Insightful)
No-one should have have to support an OS that came out 17 years ago.
Yes, but no one should have a right to disable your working system because it is too old. They are not saying "we won't support your system with new features", they are saying "If you are gaming on an old system, we will make sure it doesn't work anymore".
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Boo hoo (Score:5, Insightful)
Steam is a special case. If you can't run the latest Steam client, the licensing on your existing Steam games will stop working, and you won't be able to play them any more. They're making a change which because of DRM will make your old, not-updated games actively break.
It's reasonable they want to update Steam to modern technologies. It would also be reasonable if they left a legacy license server up that will continue to serve licenses to the last version of Steam that ran on those older systems.
Re: (Score:1)
Any game using Steamworks DRM requires the Steam client to be installed and running before the game will start. If the client won't start, then the game won't run
Re: (Score:2)
hey just install linux and play those games again
... what do you mean that they do not run? my linux games work fine!! :D
Re: (Score:2)
If you can't run the latest Steam client....
Except you can. You just an OS that's not 17 years old to run it on.
I don't feel it's unresonable to ask people to update the OS on their home entertainment PC once a decade. Do you really feel that it is?
Re: (Score:2)
Steam is a special case. If you can't run the latest Steam client, the licensing on your existing Steam games will stop working, and you won't be able to play them any more. They're making a change which because of DRM will make your old, not-updated games actively break.
It's reasonable they want to update Steam to modern technologies. It would also be reasonable if they left a legacy license server up that will continue to serve licenses to the last version of Steam that ran on those older systems.
Though part of the reason they're forcing the upgrade may be because Win XP/Vista lack DRM features they require. It may not be possible to support XP/Vista legacy systems without leaving those security holes, holes that could even be exploited by newer systems masquerading as legacy systems.
Of course that's just speculation, and I suspect that DRM isn't that important to Steam's success anyway. They make a lot of sales because they offer a convenient platform, not because they're preventing pirates.
Re: (Score:2)
I disagree. Every new version of Windows introduces a new API level with a host of new functions. Those functions may be more efficient, more secure, or offer more functionality. Even if a program doesn't intend to add any new functionality itself, it may benefit from using those new functions. Having to write a path that either emulates that functionality or uses an older inferior version has a cost.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget this covers Vista as well.
Re: Boo hoo (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Seems fine then to take away people's game purchases, since only a few people are getting screwed.
Windows 7 is about 33% on Steam right now. If it dips below 1% in 2-3 years will it be dropped too? Maybe you'll be using Windows 12 or whatever by then and not care about the principle that some people are unable to play games they purchased unless they keep their computers updated.
Maybe it seems fine when you're a young gamer with disposable income, but it's a bit of a pain to stay on top of the latest techno
Re:Boo hoo (Score:4, Insightful)
But why would a game you purchased stop working just because someone no longer considers your OS profitable?
The DRM is sabotaging a perfectly working piece of hardware that can't run newer OS but is fully fit for the game you paid for and which worked well until now. Thus, it's reasonable to demand removal of the DRM or issuing a refund.
Also, running XP and Vista with unfettered Internet access is unhealthy, thus converting these games into offline-only would be ok. It's also reasonable to no longer support the Steam UI, but only if the games can work stand-alone.
Re: (Score:2)
Why not?
Re: (Score:2)
Are you willing to support 17 year old software, for free, when you offer a modern version?
Buying hundreds of dollars of games on Steam isn't exactly the same as free. I'm really only asking that Valve continue to host the data on their servers, not that they do any additional updates to my game library.
I don't think any of us really enjoy the frequent updates to the Steam client. Those updates are something we tolerate, but I'm certainly not asking to pay for them.
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Boo hoo (Score:4, Funny)
There's tons of XP only games on Steam (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
No-one should have have to support an OS that came out 17 years ago.
Yes.
We should also be required to tear down and rebuild any structure older than 10 years. All houses, buildings, everything. If it's too old, it must be destroyed and you must replace it.
All cars must be destroyed. All appliances. All clothing. All furniture. Everything that is "too old" must be destroyed. Just think how much money is being lost by the companies who manufacture these items, because people are allowed to keep using them for years and years.
Is cutting them off necessary? (Score:3)
"This means that after that date the Steam Client will no longer run on those versions of Windows."
I can understand the desire to not have to support the older operating systems. But, why completely stop in from running?
Why not just say, "if it breaks too bad" and let people risk it if they want to?
Re: (Score:2)
Because, due to stupid, it would still generate calls. Better not to run on unsupported systems.
Re: (Score:2)
I can understand the desire to not have to support the older operating systems. But, why completely stop in from running? Why not just say, "if it breaks too bad" and let people risk it if they want to?
If the next release of the Steam Client requires a higher minimum API level in order to run, it may simply fail to work. It isn't that it may fail, but that it would fail. As to allowing older versions of the client to still connect to their network, that may fail the first time they change something on their end that causes communications to break.
Re: (Score:3)
Because Steam is partly a DRM solution. Being able to run unpatched versions would allow for crackers to exploit unpatched vulnerabilities which could be used for piracy. Yes it's silly and ineffective like all DRM, but the big publishers, Steam's main customers, want to keep the illusion. Now I don't know what will happen to older games that don't run on Win7, but hopefully Steam will force the developers to upgrade them before the 2019 deadline.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Boycott Steam, switch to GOG. If the game isn't on GOG, don't buy it. GOG is selling the entire Ultima series including spinoffs, for less than $7.
XP 10 (Score:1)
Laughable because 10 is so much more secure than a 20 year old operating system, right?
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/cortana-hack-lets-you-change-passwords-on-locked-pcs/
Yeah, about that....
Re: (Score:1)
Last time I bought a boxed game (2010s some time), it included a Steam key which was required to play.
Re: (Score:3)
Sadly, the whole industry has fallen in love with the concept, and whether it is steam or other, if any whiff of a major label is associated with a game, even single player, it will somehow be just buying an online key and will break at the vendor's discretion down the road.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
There are no more "boxed games", only "boxed Steam keys".
Steam pretty much has a distribution monopoly on PC video games. There are niche services like Origin or Uplay but they mainly just distribute their own games. Or GOG for DRM-free stuff but only a fraction of games is available there.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, after the date obviously.
And yet another reason why piracy is better. (Score:1)
Pirated games don't care what OS you use. If it runs it runs.
And nobody can alter the deal after the fact.
Why steam has mandatory binding arbitration... (Score:2, Insightful)
Steam forced mandatory binding arbitration on their users because they wanted to be able to offer lifetime access to games, with the ability to revoke your access any time they feel like it's too much work to keep giving you access.
If you accepted it, good luck.
why can't they have legacy servers? (Score:2)
IOS does something similar where you can download the last working version of the app for your IOS
why can't steam keep the old legacy servers for the old client and repoint everyone to new servers that will be updated along with client? disable purchasing on the legacy servers and just keep them for the old games
Valve Is Probably OWNED By Microsoft Corporation (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously dude, take your meds. Half what you rambled and shouted here is flat out wrong, and the other half applies to pretty much any modern game, no matter how you get it.
I buy almost exclusively independently developed games through Steam that are DRM free. And while yes, Steam takes it's cut, I wouldn't have found many of those games without Steam, and it makes buying them so easy I'm more likely to impulse buy. And most of them run without Steam running.
The games that require DRM to run do have some s
Re: (Score:2)
Dude... Do you REMEMBER what PC gaming was like before Steam?
"if you love computing as it has always been"
Clearly not. Let's think back, shall we?
You had to have the CD in your computer to play. People started putting in multiple CD-ROM drives so that folks could easily play different games. That's not so bad...
The DRM on those CDs was so invasive, some included rootkits (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sony_BMG_copy_protection_rootkit_scandal), back-doors, viruses, or would otherwise slow down / take over yo
Good (Score:1)
I've spent $1,000+ on steam games! (Score:2)
XP refuses to die (Score:2)
This effects retro gamers the most.
Re: (Score:2)
Some games on don't run well under new OSes. (Score:1)
oh well (Score:2)
So much for "buying" games on Steam if I can't access them due to an every changing policy at Valve.. The cloud fails us again.
If Vista is obsolete then it won't be long before Windows 7 is taken off the support list. And the handful of us that don't like the amount of telemetry that Microsoft places in recent OS versions will have to stick to playing crappy free games like Tux Racer [wikipedia.org].
Re: (Score:2)
1 - tux racer is awsome!
2 - you have other good free games, like 0A.D. Warsow, Battle for Wesnoth, UFO, Pingus, OpenRA
3- Best games ever: Nethack and Dwarf Fortress
4- You can just install linux and play those free games or steam games just fine!
Re: (Score:2)
20 years from now I'll still be playing Nethack, Moria, and Angband. Probably the highest replay value of any genre of games. But also not to everyone's taste.
Potential issue (Score:2)
As long as older games still work under current versions of Windows, I don't see a huge amount of anger over this change. But if Microsoft ever decides to clean up their API by removing depreciated functions or by dropping older compatibility sandboxes, I could see some real push-back since older games would eventually become unplayable unless Steam continues supporting older OS versions. As the AC above notes, this is what pushes people to pirate from abandonware sites.
ATM (Score:2)
I guess they'll just have to hack an ATM. Not to steal money, just to play games on XP..
It's not yours (Score:1)
RMS has been warning of this for years, you don't own anything if it is on someone else's server.
Steam is just game rental.
You made the choice when you bought the game (Score:1)
And this is why ... (Score:2)