'Netflix and Alphabet Will Need To Become ISPs, Fast' (techcrunch.com) 73
Following the recent official repeal of net neutrality and approval of AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner, an anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a report via TechCrunch, written by Danny Crichton. Crichton discusses the options Alphabet, Netflix and other video streaming services have on how to respond: For Alphabet, that will likely mean a redoubling of its commitment to Google Fiber. That service has been trumpeted since its debut, but has faced cutbacks in recent years in order to scale back its original ambitions. That has meant that cities like Atlanta, which have held out for the promise of cheap and reliable gigabit bandwidth, have been left in something of a lurch. Ultimately, Alphabet's strategic advantage against Comcast, AT&T and other massive ISPs is going to rest on a sort of mutually assured destruction. If Comcast throttles YouTube, then Alphabet can propose launching in a critical (read: lucrative) Comcast market. Further investment in Fiber, Project Fi or perhaps a 5G-centered wireless strategy will be required to give it to the leverage to bring those negotiations to a better outcome.
For Netflix, it is going to have to get into the connectivity game one way or the other. Contracts with carriers like Comcast and AT&T are going to be more challenging to negotiate in light of today's ruling and the additional power they have over throttling. Netflix does have some must-see shows, which gives it a bit of leverage, but so do the ISPs. They are going to have to do an end-run around the distributors to give them similar leverage to what Alphabet has up its sleeve. One interesting dynamic I could see forthcoming would be Alphabet creating strategic partnerships with companies like Netflix, Twitch and others to negotiate as a collective against ISPs. While all these services are at some level competitors, they also face an existential threat from these new, vertically merged ISPs. That might be the best of all worlds given the shit sandwich we have all been handed this week.
How is this a shit sandwich? (Score:2)
It's work for companies like Netflix and the ISP's, which now require more negotiation than before.
But what I see from reading the summary is in the end Alphabet may well start expanding fiber again, or force companies like Comcast to on the threat that they might.
So in the end companies once again compete instead of collude, and broadband speeds start to go up again after spending years stagnating (or reversing).
How is ANY of that a shit sandwich for people that matter - we the consumers?
Re: (Score:1)
Because not every company that will get shafted by greedy ISPs will be able to just roll out their own nation-wide fiber network. Christ, spend 3 seconds thinking before you type.
Re: (Score:2)
okay, say Alphabet does built out fiber. Now there's 3 big ISPs. What does Netflix do, if Alphabet doesn't partner with them? What does Hulu do? Crunchyroll? The next streaming startup, who didn't exist when Alphabet was signing up partners?
What Netflix does is drink from the skulls of ISPs (Score:1)
okay, say Alphabet does built out fiber. Now there's 3 big ISPs. What does Netflix do
What's really funny about this to me is that Slashdot as a collective whole had panties in a twist about wireless carriers going from four to three.
Now Slashdot seems all freaked out the number of realistic ISP's may *increase* from two to three...
What Netflix DOES, my dear child, is play the three off against each other since it has the most desirable online resource in America, and any ISP that does not deliver it well is
Re: (Score:1)
Oh please. Any ISP that does not deliver Netflix well will continue to blame it on Netflix and comfortably expect 99% of their customers to believe it without so much as blinking an eye.
Actions are all that matters (Score:1)
Any ISP that does not deliver Netflix well will continue to blame it on Netflix
Netflix viewers will not care what anyone says, what they will DO is take whatever action they need to improve Netflix access - including greater use of wireless, or even moving.
Yes Netflix is now that much a force.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, you sweet summer child. Bless your heart.
Re: (Score:1)
How is ANY of that a shit sandwich for people that matter - we the consumers?
Alphabet buys Comcast and AT&T. Trump fires anyone who threatens to block the merger. Game fucking over.
Why does that sound bad to you? (Score:1)
Alphabet buys Comcast and AT&T. Trump fires anyone who threatens to block the merger. Game fucking over.
How is that game over?
It still would improve on the current situation, where both AT&T and Comcast suck horribly and are the only (single) options for most consumers across various markets. Or am I wrong to say that? How would an Alphabet takeover of either one not improve things for consumers immeasurably?
I mean, I was seriously considering moving to a Google Fiber (sorry, Alphabet Fiber) mark
Re: (Score:1)
Yea, you were seriously considering moving to Google Fiber huh? How'd that work out? Think it'd work out any better if Google had no competition whatsoever? You're a fool.
Re: (Score:2)
netflix and alphabet will be fine (Score:4, Insightful)
They were fine before the FCC neutrality regs a few years ago, and they will continue to be fine now under FTC control
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
But it's true. The ISPs might extort a little money out of Netflix, but nothing major because customers will revolt if Netflix doesn't work. The same is even more true for Google.
New services that don't have a huge customer following will be over the barrel though.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean the customers will *complain*. Revolting would probably mean something like cancel their service. But with most places in the US with just 1 or 2 options for high-bandwidth ISPs, actually hitting these ISPs where it hurts (cancel service and monthly bills) means Denial of Service to the customer.
Hence why Title II regulations really ought to still apply, and vertical integration should NOT be allowed. (You can either sell an internet pipe, content/services, but NOT BOTH). It's such a blatent confl
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know how this is all going to play out in the long run, there are too many variables involved, and too many upheavals both here in the U.S. and around the world right now. The entire spectrum of outcomes is in play: all the way from 'nothing bad happens and everything works out fine' all the way to 'the Internet becomes an unusable disaster and everyone just stops bothering with it and it dies off' and maybe even 'the Internet as we know it gets chopped up
Re: netflix and alphabet will be fine (Score:2)
Comcast was throttling BitTorrent and lying about it to its customers before the FCC regulations. Comcast also intentionally let their interconnections get saturated to slow down Netflix to get more money. Weâ(TM)ve seen it happen before, it will happen again.
Re: netflix and alphabet will be fine (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Um...they were totally NOT fine guy who apparently shills for the cable industry. How do you imagine this neutrality bill got passed to begin with? Multiple carriers were fined for throttling and Netflix paid an "undisclosed amount" to Comcast and their internet magically wasn't crippled anymore. Please go die in a lake of fire.
Google 2017 net income: $12+ billion
Netflix 2017 net income: $500 million
I'm pretty sure they will manage
Re: (Score:2)
We the consumers (Score:4)
People act like YouTube and Netflix don't already pay ludicrous amounts for their hosting. Any deals between them and an ISP is double dipping.
Seems to me that we, the consumer suckers, are the ones getting double-dipped. I was pretty clearly under the impression that I already pay for high-speed internet access, including YouTube, Netflix,
...
Greed will find a way... (Score:2)
[Cue the Jurassic Park Music]
Greed will find a way.
Despite almost every person in the world now having a common benefit for accessing a world-wide open information network - greed always find a way to add in barrier and costs wherever it can.
Greed finds a way to play groups against groups - so that large numbers in effect demand that everything become more expensive for little real benefit, other than some easily disprove set of things their leaders are saying unbacked by any science or reasoning.
Greed find
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
Despite almost every person in the world now having a common benefit for accessing a world-wide open information network - greed always find a way to add in barrier and costs wherever it can.
Meanwhile here in Norway:
Mean download: 94.0 Mbps (+58.0% YoY)
Median download: 45.8 Mbps (+45.4% YoY)
Broadband (>128 kbps): 85.3% of households
Over 40% fiber and climbing fast
And we are more sparsely populated with way smaller cities than the US. The generation growing up now won't know what bandwidth scarcity is, everybody can watch their own UHD Netflix stream...
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed - that's the 'wherever it can' part.
Societies can sometimes push back against greed - as outrageous as it might seem to some here in the States.
We're missing half of the entire equation here - the whole 'wow, we should really give the public interest some weight in our policy debate' side of the equation.
Ryan Fenton
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Question: What are your upload speeds like?
Also, Gigabit major cities are clearly coming to the US. But while you may be sparsely populated compared to NYC, you're not compared to Wyoming.
Dumbasses (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
No we don't.
Re: (Score:2)
At this point, they don't even have to buy politicians, they just need to promote the political party that isn't batshit crazy to the people that seem to think batshit crazy is a sensible position.
Not one mention of the FTC? (Score:3)
Net Neutrality isn't dead, its just not being reinforced by the FCC, the FTC now owns it.
FTC will have to handle bad throttling practices by mega corps of Comcast and ATT.
Comcast offers unlimited for 50 extra a month, so they can cover that loss in the NFL/ESPN sports ball licenses...
Binge netflix all you want. I'm too busy watching twitch.
Re: (Score:2)
Net Neutrality isn't dead, its just not being reinforced by the FCC, the FTC now owns it.
Only if you are deluded enough to buy that argument, which nobody at the FTC, FCC or anyone in the entire US judiciary actually has bought into.
Re: Not one mention of the FTC? (Score:2)
The FTC will only be able to enforce deceptive practices. If Comcast buries in their TOS that they can slow down connections as they please, it wonâ(TM)t be a violation.
More realistically... (Score:2)
Netflix and Alphabet will need to get involved with political campaigns fast!
Seriously, it's not a complex equation: promote the people that benefit you and bad mouth the ones that don't. While it may benefit me in this particular case, corporate involvement in politics still something that needs to be stopped.
One small problem to start with: (Score:2)
Scorched earth can really burn! (Score:3)
If Comcast throttles YouTube, then Alphabet can propose launching in a critical (read: lucrative) Comcast market.
You mean like Google did to Microsoft Office with Google Docs? Years later, that's still costing MS big-time.. way more than they'll ever make from Bing. Didn't cost Google much, but it sure put MS on notice.
There's lots more where that came from.
Welcome to HackerNews (Score:2)
Slashdot is now apparently just siphoning off HN's front page, just about half a day late.
Might as well read HN (but never comment there, because their moderation system blows more goats than Reddit and Voat combined.)
That's not really how it works though (Score:2)
It is more likely you would get a situation like this;
Step 1
Alphabet threatens Comcast. Comcast board sees it's profits/share price going down which impacts their bonus. Board tells Alphabet to jump and charges them the maximum they can legally get away with then they take part of that money and hire lawyers(eg;community groups) to object to everything Alphabet does.
Step 2
After five or six more years (maybe ten) Alphabet looks like it is going to get somewhere so, before the profits go down, the old b
Wishful thinking (Score:2)
Google Fiber is not coming to your neighborhood no matter how much you might wish it to be true, Danny Crichton.
Here we go... (Score:2)
We know how AT&T handles this sort of thing with TV networks.
Next week, you'll go to Netflix.com and they'll start showing modal popups saying AT&T has decided to deny access to Netflix in a few weeks, and to call AT&T and let them know how you feel.
Three weeks later, you'll go to Netflix.com and get a certificate error: bad CNAME. Users who are idiots enough to click through the errors will see a marketing-crafted propaganda video about how Netflix has chosen not to share their content anymore
Netflix and Comcast (Score:1)
Netflix and Youtube ... (Score:2)
Ah America (Score:2)
Netflix should flip the script (Score:2)
RIP Internet (Score:2)
This merger is only the beginning of the end. Between this, Net Neutrality getting canned and the EU's broken mandates regarding the internet......
Yeah, it was fun while it lasted.
Now we'll have AT&T Net, Comcast Net, Verizon Net, and you can bet they absolutely do not want to talk to each other, or have their customers streaming content from their competitors.
Wish I could say I'm surprised, but I'm not, the ground work began for this with NN getting kicked to the curb. Now that the gloves are off, th