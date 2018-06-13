'Netflix and Alphabet Will Need To Become ISPs, Fast'

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Following the recent official repeal of net neutrality and approval of AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner, an anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a report via TechCrunch, written by Danny Crichton. Crichton discusses the options Alphabet, Netflix and other video streaming services have on how to respond: For Alphabet, that will likely mean a redoubling of its commitment to Google Fiber. That service has been trumpeted since its debut, but has faced cutbacks in recent years in order to scale back its original ambitions. That has meant that cities like Atlanta, which have held out for the promise of cheap and reliable gigabit bandwidth, have been left in something of a lurch. Ultimately, Alphabet's strategic advantage against Comcast, AT&T and other massive ISPs is going to rest on a sort of mutually assured destruction. If Comcast throttles YouTube, then Alphabet can propose launching in a critical (read: lucrative) Comcast market. Further investment in Fiber, Project Fi or perhaps a 5G-centered wireless strategy will be required to give it to the leverage to bring those negotiations to a better outcome.

For Netflix, it is going to have to get into the connectivity game one way or the other. Contracts with carriers like Comcast and AT&T are going to be more challenging to negotiate in light of today's ruling and the additional power they have over throttling. Netflix does have some must-see shows, which gives it a bit of leverage, but so do the ISPs. They are going to have to do an end-run around the distributors to give them similar leverage to what Alphabet has up its sleeve. One interesting dynamic I could see forthcoming would be Alphabet creating strategic partnerships with companies like Netflix, Twitch and others to negotiate as a collective against ISPs. While all these services are at some level competitors, they also face an existential threat from these new, vertically merged ISPs. That might be the best of all worlds given the shit sandwich we have all been handed this week.

  • It's work for companies like Netflix and the ISP's, which now require more negotiation than before.

    But what I see from reading the summary is in the end Alphabet may well start expanding fiber again, or force companies like Comcast to on the threat that they might.

    So in the end companies once again compete instead of collude, and broadband speeds start to go up again after spending years stagnating (or reversing).

    How is ANY of that a shit sandwich for people that matter - we the consumers?

      Because not every company that will get shafted by greedy ISPs will be able to just roll out their own nation-wide fiber network. Christ, spend 3 seconds thinking before you type.

      okay, say Alphabet does built out fiber. Now there's 3 big ISPs. What does Netflix do, if Alphabet doesn't partner with them? What does Hulu do? Crunchyroll? The next streaming startup, who didn't exist when Alphabet was signing up partners?

      • okay, say Alphabet does built out fiber. Now there's 3 big ISPs. What does Netflix do

        What's really funny about this to me is that Slashdot as a collective whole had panties in a twist about wireless carriers going from four to three.

        Now Slashdot seems all freaked out the number of realistic ISP's may *increase* from two to three...

        What Netflix DOES, my dear child, is play the three off against each other since it has the most desirable online resource in America, and any ISP that does not deliver it well is

        • Oh please. Any ISP that does not deliver Netflix well will continue to blame it on Netflix and comfortably expect 99% of their customers to believe it without so much as blinking an eye.

          • Any ISP that does not deliver Netflix well will continue to blame it on Netflix

            Netflix viewers will not care what anyone says, what they will DO is take whatever action they need to improve Netflix access - including greater use of wireless, or even moving.

            Yes Netflix is now that much a force.

    • So in the end companies once again compete instead of collude, and broadband speeds start to go up again after spending years stagnating (or reversing).

      Oh, you sweet summer child. Bless your heart.

    • How is ANY of that a shit sandwich for people that matter - we the consumers?

      Alphabet buys Comcast and AT&T. Trump fires anyone who threatens to block the merger. Game fucking over.

      • Alphabet buys Comcast and AT&T. Trump fires anyone who threatens to block the merger. Game fucking over.

        How is that game over?

        It still would improve on the current situation, where both AT&T and Comcast suck horribly and are the only (single) options for most consumers across various markets. Or am I wrong to say that? How would an Alphabet takeover of either one not improve things for consumers immeasurably?

        I mean, I was seriously considering moving to a Google Fiber (sorry, Alphabet Fiber) mark

        • Yea, you were seriously considering moving to Google Fiber huh? How'd that work out? Think it'd work out any better if Google had no competition whatsoever? You're a fool.

    • The reason we need net neutrality to begin with is the telcos and cablecos leveraged government granted monopolies for their telephone/cable services and used them for their new internet service. They successfully prevented new ISPs from entering their markets by barring use of the infrastructure already in place and the new ISPs were barred from running their own by said government mandate. Had the government repealed the mandate to allow other entities to negotiate running their own cable perhaps your arg

    They were fine before the FCC neutrality regs a few years ago, and they will continue to be fine now under FTC control

    • Aw, it's adorable that you actually believe that, where do you get your rose-colored glasses? Do they actually help?

        But it's true. The ISPs might extort a little money out of Netflix, but nothing major because customers will revolt if Netflix doesn't work. The same is even more true for Google.

        New services that don't have a huge customer following will be over the barrel though.

        • You mean the customers will *complain*. Revolting would probably mean something like cancel their service. But with most places in the US with just 1 or 2 options for high-bandwidth ISPs, actually hitting these ISPs where it hurts (cancel service and monthly bills) means Denial of Service to the customer.

          Hence why Title II regulations really ought to still apply, and vertical integration should NOT be allowed. (You can either sell an internet pipe, content/services, but NOT BOTH). It's such a blatent confl

          • It's not good for consumers, not at all.

            I don't know how this is all going to play out in the long run, there are too many variables involved, and too many upheavals both here in the U.S. and around the world right now. The entire spectrum of outcomes is in play: all the way from 'nothing bad happens and everything works out fine' all the way to 'the Internet becomes an unusable disaster and everyone just stops bothering with it and it dies off' and maybe even 'the Internet as we know it gets chopped up

    • Comcast was throttling BitTorrent and lying about it to its customers before the FCC regulations. Comcast also intentionally let their interconnections get saturated to slow down Netflix to get more money. Weâ(TM)ve seen it happen before, it will happen again.

    • Um...they were totally NOT fine guy who apparently shills for the cable industry. How do you imagine this neutrality bill got passed to begin with? Multiple carriers were fined for throttling and Netflix paid an "undisclosed amount" to Comcast and their internet magically wasn't crippled anymore. Please go die in a lake of fire.

      • Um...they were totally NOT fine guy who apparently shills for the cable industry. How do you imagine this neutrality bill got passed to begin with? Multiple carriers were fined for throttling and Netflix paid an "undisclosed amount" to Comcast and their internet magically wasn't crippled anymore. Please go die in a lake of fire.

        Google 2017 net income: $12+ billion
        Netflix 2017 net income: $500 million

        I'm pretty sure they will manage

    • Net neutrality isnt about Netflix and Alphabet. Bandwidth throttling and companies having to pay for a "premium channel" to their customers doesn't hurt them, they will pay and carry on: this extra fee is an annoyance, but it actually helps protect them from competing startups without deep pockets. Good luck launching your music or video streaming service if the connection to your customers is going to be shit by design.

  • [Cue the Jurassic Park Music]

    Greed will find a way.

    Despite almost every person in the world now having a common benefit for accessing a world-wide open information network - greed always find a way to add in barrier and costs wherever it can.

    Greed finds a way to play groups against groups - so that large numbers in effect demand that everything become more expensive for little real benefit, other than some easily disprove set of things their leaders are saying unbacked by any science or reasoning.

    Greed find

      Despite almost every person in the world now having a common benefit for accessing a world-wide open information network - greed always find a way to add in barrier and costs wherever it can.

      Meanwhile here in Norway:
      Mean download: 94.0 Mbps (+58.0% YoY)
      Median download: 45.8 Mbps (+45.4% YoY)
      Broadband (>128 kbps): 85.3% of households
      Over 40% fiber and climbing fast

      And we are more sparsely populated with way smaller cities than the US. The generation growing up now won't know what bandwidth scarcity is, everybody can watch their own UHD Netflix stream...

      • Indeed - that's the 'wherever it can' part.

        Societies can sometimes push back against greed - as outrageous as it might seem to some here in the States.

        We're missing half of the entire equation here - the whole 'wow, we should really give the public interest some weight in our policy debate' side of the equation.

        Ryan Fenton

      • Top of the rankings according to Speedtest Global Index [speedtest.net]. Slightly rub it in your face though as the US is 42nd. I wonder how many people with dial up do a speed test though? Do they have the bandwidth to do one? Could they be bothered?

      • Question: What are your upload speeds like?

        Also, Gigabit major cities are clearly coming to the US. But while you may be sparsely populated compared to NYC, you're not compared to Wyoming.

    Haven't they learned the lesson of Modern American Capitalism(TM) yet? Crikey, for a tenth of the money they'd spend to start an ISP, they could just buy a few carefully chosen politicians and - voila!
    • You're trying to be funny and sarcastic but what you don't seem to understand is that some are using sarcasm like yours as an instruction manual for how to get things done. We here in the U.S. already have the most corrupt and dysfunctional government we've ever had in our over 200 year history, we do not need more corruption and dysfunctionality.

    • At this point, they don't even have to buy politicians, they just need to promote the political party that isn't batshit crazy to the people that seem to think batshit crazy is a sensible position.

    Net Neutrality isn't dead, its just not being reinforced by the FCC, the FTC now owns it.

    FTC will have to handle bad throttling practices by mega corps of Comcast and ATT.

    Comcast offers unlimited for 50 extra a month, so they can cover that loss in the NFL/ESPN sports ball licenses...

    Binge netflix all you want. I'm too busy watching twitch.

    • Net Neutrality isn't dead, its just not being reinforced by the FCC, the FTC now owns it.

      Only if you are deluded enough to buy that argument, which nobody at the FTC, FCC or anyone in the entire US judiciary actually has bought into.

    • The FTC will only be able to enforce deceptive practices. If Comcast buries in their TOS that they can slow down connections as they please, it wonâ(TM)t be a violation.

  • Netflix and Alphabet will need to get involved with political campaigns fast!

    Seriously, it's not a complex equation: promote the people that benefit you and bad mouth the ones that don't. While it may benefit me in this particular case, corporate involvement in politics still something that needs to be stopped.

  • Between Comcast and AT&T, they pretty much own the entirety of the Last Mile, and the only way anyone else gets to use those is if they lease them from them. Unless Google/Alphabet, Netflix, and whoever else wants to get into the infrastructure business, too, then they'll either be entirely denied by Comcast and AT&T, or they'll get price-gouged so much that there's no way they could be competitive. Then there's the problem of Comcast and AT&T having regulators and legislators more or less in th

    If Comcast throttles YouTube, then Alphabet can propose launching in a critical (read: lucrative) Comcast market.

    You mean like Google did to Microsoft Office with Google Docs? Years later, that's still costing MS big-time.. way more than they'll ever make from Bing. Didn't cost Google much, but it sure put MS on notice.

    There's lots more where that came from.

  • Slashdot is now apparently just siphoning off HN's front page, just about half a day late.

    Might as well read HN (but never comment there, because their moderation system blows more goats than Reddit and Voat combined.)

  • It is more likely you would get a situation like this;

    Step 1
    Alphabet threatens Comcast. Comcast board sees it's profits/share price going down which impacts their bonus. Board tells Alphabet to jump and charges them the maximum they can legally get away with then they take part of that money and hire lawyers(eg;community groups) to object to everything Alphabet does.

    Step 2
    After five or six more years (maybe ten) Alphabet looks like it is going to get somewhere so, before the profits go down, the old b

  • Google Fiber is not coming to your neighborhood no matter how much you might wish it to be true, Danny Crichton.

  • We know how AT&T handles this sort of thing with TV networks.

    Next week, you'll go to Netflix.com and they'll start showing modal popups saying AT&T has decided to deny access to Netflix in a few weeks, and to call AT&T and let them know how you feel.

    Three weeks later, you'll go to Netflix.com and get a certificate error: bad CNAME. Users who are idiots enough to click through the errors will see a marketing-crafted propaganda video about how Netflix has chosen not to share their content anymore

  • The Netflix app is shipped on every new Comcast DVR. Seems like they have been negotiating fine.

  • ... might actually come out of this better than AT&T and Comcast. The last mile carriers aren't free of net neutrality yet. The next administration might just throw out Tweedie Pai and reverse his policies if enough people get pissed off. On the other hand, there might be a battle between AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and other carriers to convince customers that they are better ISPs, by not screwing with third party content. On the other hand, they might use their own content as leverage to gain market s

  • Net Neutrality could very well be the thing that ends America's tech dominance. Hosting Web hosting can now move off shore to locations where bandwidth is cheaper. It's going to look mighty tempting to host content in other countries.
  • Everyone is worried that ISPs will start charging more money for faster content. So, Netflix should beat them to the punch. Netflix should create NIPP (Netflix ISP Partner Program), where partners pledge to not charge customers more money for decent bandwidth, and that they will not charge Netflix a premium transit fee to keep from slowing them down. ISPs that don't sign up for NIPP get videos to their IP space automatically downgraded to a lower quality. If it is impossible to get full resolution video

  • This merger is only the beginning of the end. Between this, Net Neutrality getting canned and the EU's broken mandates regarding the internet......

    Yeah, it was fun while it lasted.

    Now we'll have AT&T Net, Comcast Net, Verizon Net, and you can bet they absolutely do not want to talk to each other, or have their customers streaming content from their competitors.

    Wish I could say I'm surprised, but I'm not, the ground work began for this with NN getting kicked to the curb. Now that the gloves are off, th

