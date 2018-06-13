Volkswagen Fined One Billion Euros By German Prosecutors Over Emissions Cheating (reuters.com) 24
Volkswagen was fined one billion euros ($1.18 billion) over diesel emissions cheating in what amounts to one of the highest ever fines imposed by German authorities against a company, public prosecutors said on Wednesday. From a report: The German fine follows a U.S. plea agreement from January 2017 when VW agreed to pay $4.3 billion to resolve criminal and civil penalties for installing illegal software in diesel engines to cheat strict U.S. anti-pollution tests. "Following thorough examination, Volkswagen AG accepted the fine and it will not lodge an appeal against it. Volkswagen AG, by doing so, admits its responsibility for the diesel crisis and considers this as a further major step toward the latter being overcome," it said in a statement. The fine is the latest blow to Germany's auto industry which cannot seem to catch a break from the diesel emissions crisis. Germany's government on Monday ordered Daimler to recall nearly 240,000 cars fitted with illicit emissions-control devices, part of a total of 774,000 models affected in Europe as a whole.
Wrong link (Score:2)
Proper link (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
No, this is much better - https://www.viceland.com/en_us/video/trump-going-to-jail/59517ce42f24c6d82c0b35c8
Probably not enough (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
With that said, a stiff fine is in order. But not like this. €1B to Germany, $4.3B to the US, then maybe another $1B by the state of Califor
Re: (Score:2)
Fining them won't be enough. In most cases the managers responsible will have moved on to other jobs and cashed their bonuses before the faeces gets ventilated.
The US has it right in this case. Criminal charges against the people responsible.
cannot seem to catch a break (Score:2)
Hate train aside... (Score:4, Funny)
now is the time to pick up a volkswagon for cheap...
Fine the bosses and the shareholders... (Score:2)
Shareholders fined. (Score:2)
The perps are in their mansions, not in jail.
The perps are not going to pay the fine. There is no clawback provision to get back the bonuses and salaries and incentives they got for achieving the goals by cheating.
The shareholders should sue the board and ask them to pay the fine without using company funds.
Board might sue the old office holders and get the money from them.
But none of that will happen. So next scandal will happen. There is no
Expect it to be returned. (Score:2)
The government can return the money as tax deductions next year, or the next one, if need be. What should be done, and curiously enough isn't, is to apply the law and forbid the sales of non emission-compliant cars. Most models sold even today are still non compliant, and sold without anybody saying anything. That makes a fool of the law, and of the consumers.
Instead they give a fine. Great. If anybody, the regulators should be fined. They simply "trusted" the manufacturers, instead of doing a proper indepe