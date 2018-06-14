Elon Musk's Boring Company To Build High-Speed Transit Tunnels in Chicago (chicagotribune.com) 23
Chicago has picked Elon Musk's Boring Company to build a futuristic transportation link to the city's airport, The Boring Company said late Wednesday. "We're really excited to work with the Mayor and the City to bring this new high-speed public transportation system to Chicago!' it said in a statement posted on Twitter. Chicago Tribune: Autonomous 16-passenger vehicles would zip back and forth at speeds exceeding 100 mph in tunnels between the Loop and O'Hare International Airport under a high-speed transit proposal being negotiated between Mayor Rahm Emanuel's City Hall and billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's The Boring Co., city and company officials have confirmed. Emanuel's administration has selected Musk's company from four competing bids to provide high-speed transportation between downtown and the airport. Negotiations between the two parties will ensue in hopes of reaching a final deal to provide a long-sought-after alternative to Chicago's traffic gridlock and slower "L" trains. In choosing Boring, Emanuel and senior City Hall officials are counting on Musk's highly touted but still unproven tunneling technology over the more traditional high-speed rail option that until recently had been envisioned as the answer to speeding up the commute between the city's central business district and one of the world's busiest airports.
Just to head off the inevitable... (Score:2)
This is for Loop, not Hyperloop.
Think SkyTran, but faster and underground. And with both passenger capsules and car capsules.
Also, to anyone who doesn't know how Boring Company is working to reduce tunneling costs... Link [youtu.be].
Re: (Score:2)
This is for Loop, not Hyperloop.
/quote>
This is really just Hype . . . plus a Loop . . . so therefore, it really is a Hyperloop.
We'll see how the stock market reacts to the Hype.
Really ?!? (Score:2)
How can they be excited, since they work in a Boring company ?!?
Re: (Score:3)
Should the response be something like this [youtube.com]?
;)
I pity Chicago (Score:2)
Seems an expensive way to prove that a "transit" idea is idiotic (although how wide are those tunnels? If they're 12' and straight enough then they might at least be able to repurpose them for London Underground deep bore tunnel style trains once the thing fails. I'm kinda surprised those aren't built more commonly, it's a hell of a lot cheaper to build a 12' tunnel than the full-NEC-loading-gauge type stuff most transit authorities insist on building)
At least no taxpayer's money will be wasted on this.
Why Pity Chicago? (Score:2)
It seems Chicago is getting a pretty good deal. The Loop is being privately financed. And if this follows in the path of previous Musk projects - everyone involved except short sellers will be rewarded handsomely.
Bit low capacity (Score:2)
The Chicago system is expected to be able to handle nearly 2,000 passengers per direction per hour
Capacity's a bit low, isn't it? That's the equivalent of something like a conventional metro train running once every 30 mins...
Re: (Score:1)
Cost (Score:1)
Airport connectors (Score:2)
needs stops at cumberland / Rosemont (river road) (Score:2)
needs stops at cumberland / Rosemont (river road) For local (non airport) express traffic to the big parking lots.
Won't matter (Score:2)
Chicago will still be the shittiest city in the US.
Re: (Score:2)
If I was the trolling type, I'd say that's still an achievement seeing how low the average sets the bar. Limbo isn't easy, you know!
But I'm not so I wont.
Uh... oops?
;)
Seriously, though, there are a lot of ways to be shitty. You gotta start betterment somewhere.
"Unproven" (Score:1)