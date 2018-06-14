Adobe is Reviving the Stunning Lost Fonts of the Bauhaus (fastcodesign.com) 40
An anonymous reader shares a report: Even if you're not a designer, you've probably heard the phrase "form follows function." That's how influential the school that espoused it, the Bauhaus, has become since its heyday in 1920s and '30s Germany. Now, some of the movement's most compelling -- but largely unknown -- lettering has been recreated from archival material, like original typography sketches and letter fragments, and transformed into contemporary digital typefaces.
The project is part of an Adobe initiative called Hidden Treasures that resurfaces design gems from the past in Adobe products -- previously, the company recreated the paintbrushes used by painter Edvard Munch for use in Photoshop. For the second iteration of the initiative, Adobe worked with the Bauhaus archives in Berlin, Germany, to bring in five design students to create five distinct typefaces, all under the guidance of expert typeface designer Erik Spiekermann. While each of the typefaces will eventually be available to all users of Adobe Typekit, two are now available online: one inspired by Joost Schmidt, a teacher at the Bauhaus who also created the famed poster for the 1923 Bauhaus Exhibition, and the other inspired by Xanti Schawinsky, who taught classes in set design at the school.
For free? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
It’s Adobe. Take a guess.
Re:For free? (Score:4, Insightful)
You should just take it, the fruits of their hard labor, without paying for it, since you weren't gonna pay for it anyway.
I'm waiting for the next two fonts... (Score:2)
...in the series: Love...and Rockets. Word is that these fonts are so alive.
Re: (Score:1)
Their subscription model is genius. It's a great way to keep the initial anger and frustration of being over-charged for something constantly burning.
Re:For free? (Score:4, Funny)
For free? Or copyrighted up the ass?
I didn't realize that fonts could specify brown as a mandatory color. Learn something new every day.
Now if Adobe successfully brings Smell-O-Vision [wikipedia.org] to fonts like the movie theaters tried to do with movies decades ago, I'm never using printers again. And here I thought that printer ink costs a lot -- just wait, you can soon actually include the smell of success or failure in your documents.
Wonder how that would work with facsimiles? And even Clippy: "It looks like you're quitting your job. Would you like smell some extra failure with that?"
Re: (Score:2)
Smell-O-Vision?
I prefer Feel-Around [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Of course, since it's less than 75 years from the life of the original designer, they will be paying full royalties to their families...
/s
Re: (Score:3)
Depending upon your jurisdiction, both [wikipedia.org]. In the U.S., you're free to copy the visible design of the font, but the computer program that produces that design -- the "font file" -- is copyrighted.
Surely you were more interested in the former than the latter...
Re:For free? (Score:4, Insightful)
Technically, you can't copyright a font.
What you can do is copyright the program that produces said font, and PostScript fonts are a program.
That said, there's nothing stopping you from taking a printed version of said font and clean rooming your own rendition of it, other than your lack of skill.
Boring fonts (Score:3)
Written language was beautiful centuries ago. Now everything is so simple and boring as can be. The fonts I see in that Bauhaus video look about as appealing to me as a perfectly square hotrod.
I saw an article about this somewhere... (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Adobe macht frei.
Comic Sans (Score:3)
Seriously though, I don't use Comic Sans. I generally choose fonts that are easy for *me* to read. Right now I like Arial and Verdana. Sans serif fonts are easier for me to read than serif fonts. Don't even get me started about script fonts.
Re: (Score:1)
I use comic sans for my IDE. It's the one thing that makes paired programming fun. Watching other devs recoil in terror is totally worth the pain to my self.
Re:Comic Sans (Score:4, Informative)
Futura. (Score:2)
That is all. There is none better for signage.
A special kind (Score:2)
Bela L'adobe's Dead (Score:2)
hmm. (Score:2)