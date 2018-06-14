Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Self-Driving Cars Likely Won't Steal Your Job (Until 2040)

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
The self-driving robots are coming to transform your job. Kind of. Also, very slowly. From a report: That's the not-quite-exclamatory upshot of a new report from the Washington, DC-based Securing America's Future Energy. The group advocates for a countrywide pivot away from oil dependency, one it hopes will be aided by the speedy adoption of electric, self-driving vehicles. So it commissioned a wide-ranging study by a phalanx of labor economists to discover how that could happen, and whether America might transform into a Mad Max-like desert hell along the way. The news, mostly, is good. For one, self-driving vehicles probably won't wreck the labor market to the point where gig economy workers are hired out as mobile blood bags.

In fact, they'll eventually feed the economy, accruing an estimated $800 billion in annual benefits by 2050, a number mostly in line with previous researchers' projections. Two, robo-cars won't disappear the jobs all at once. "We have a labor market characterized by churning -- continual job creation and destruction," says Erica Groshen, a visiting labor economist at Cornell University and former Commissioner of Labor Statistics, who worked on the report. "The challenge is to make the transition as smooth as possible."

  • sure sounds more reasonable than what I have been hearing.

    Just my 2 cents ;)

    • Truck driver is the number one job in most states. Tesla already has shown an electric truck, that is probably already self-drivable.

      This is going to hit a lot earlier than 2040.

  • the legal framework self driving cars will take time as well the uber death likely slowed things down.

    • Uber or not, it's going to take a long time to work out who takes responsibility when something bad happens and there is no steering wheel. You can't hold a person responsible for an accident when they are always just a passenger and never a driver. It's their property and they should cover it against theft and damage by vandalism and other unfortunate events. But someone else has decided how that vehicle will behave in every possible situation, so a person should not insure for what it does.

  • Lot of potential (Score:3)

    by pubwvj ( 1045960 ) on Thursday June 14, 2018 @07:38PM (#56787058)

    There is a lot of potential and not just on the road. Out here on the farm and in the forests self-driving tractors, skidders, buncher grabbers, conveyers, wagons and delivery vehicles have a lot of potential. They are levers that amplify us. Just as it is easier to hammer in a nail with a hammer than your hand it is easier to move round bales of hay with a tractor than by hand. Self driving tractors would let me instruct them to put out hay to our pastured pigs in the winter (hay replaces fresh pasture) rather than my having to drive the tractor. Then I am freed up for other tasks.

    • It makes a lot more sense to develop self driving on equipment like that, with few obstructions and on private property, then to develop it on public roads.

      • One of the companies in the self driving car space I follow news from is Voyage [voyage.auto]. One of the areas they have a test vehicle in right now is a retirement community.

        This is a really great use I think of self-driving car tech, because it gives residents who may have trouble driving as they age a convenient and safe taxi they can use 24x7.

        These are public roads but are a good first step as retirement community roads are more laid back than most neighborhoods...

        There are a ton of older drivers that self-driving

        • I can understand that. They can move slower too, so would be less likely to miss stuff. It's possible to map a small area accurately, and you control what happens so if there is construction, lets say, the contractors that do the construction can be relied to update the map properly or use markers that are sure to be understood by the cars. You can make sure all the signage is in good shape too, and people are less likely to mess with them.
    • I have a client that is a harvesting company they are starting now in the south and will work their way to the Dakotas. Partly Self driving Harvesters are already being tested in the fields. But they still have an operator in the cab. Since I am not with the crews I am not sure of the extent.

      Just my 2 cents ;)

  • The churning labor market idea is obsolete (Score:3)

    by presidenteloco ( 659168 ) on Thursday June 14, 2018 @07:49PM (#56787114)

    "We have a labor market characterized by churning -- continual job creation and destruction,"

    That is OLD SCHOOL THINKING. No longer applicable.

    That will no longer be true once AI and automated systems capabilities generally get better than the corresponding human ability.
    Example: There's a technology that is better now at detecting certain types of tumours in images than radiologists.

    We have to change our analysis of future job prospects, and not just rely on "something else will come up for people to do."

    There will be a cross-over point for each type of job when automated system will be better at it and more cost effective than a person.
    That will start happening to more and more job categories (or at least their most important tasks) faster and faster, as AI and automation continue their rapid advancement in capability.

    Automation and AI are improving fast.
    People are not.
    Get used to it.

    • The truth is, the days of getting a good job and sitting back, waiting for retirement are gone. Everyone must take personal responsibility for their own education, continuous professional/trades planning and training. Those that do not or are not able, will suffer for it. I know it is sad, but that is the truth everyone working in our current and our future economy face.

      Just my 2 cents ;)

      • How come in the last few years, whenever somebody says the words "personal responsibility", he always uses it to justify horrible things happening to people?

      • responsibility for their own education 50K a year + the cert treadmill = big loans with small hope of paying them back.

  • The hype has overcome the reality of what can be delivered. Self-driving cars don't work yet. They don't.

    .
    I challenge anyone who says they do work to cross the street on a dark, windy, snowy night while self-driving cars are coming at them.

    Then there is the liability aspect. Who is responsible when a self-driving car goes awry?

    Toast.

  • Retirees will outnumber workers in 2030. More retirees mean fewer jobs.

  • That's only 22 years away (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday June 14, 2018 @08:02PM (#56787178)
    most of the people reading this will still be alive then. For the older set who actually have the time an inclination to vote now's the time to do something about it. If the younger lot can't work your retirement's going to collapse with the rest of the economy. If you let that happen then you won't even be left with dog food.
    • What are we voting for? Saving the buggy whip makers?

  • Semi intelligent cars will not be fully autonomous for a long time. But they can be driven remotely. One operator in Mexico could monitor several trucks at the same time while the drive down the freeway. If the computers get confused they call for help and stop if none is forthcoming.

    Missile firing drones have been flown remotely for years. A car/truck is harder because reaction times need to be faster. But a computer in the loop can solve that.

    That is the future. Outsourcing to cheap labor.

    • One operator in Mexico could monitor several trucks at the same time while the drive down the freeway.

      Meanwhile in Ontario, Canada, a girl gets a ticket for looking at her Apple watch while driving.

  • Securing America's Future Energy (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Thursday June 14, 2018 @08:19PM (#56787254) Homepage Journal
    Securing America's Future Energy is a lobbying organization that represents oil companies like Chevron. So this is just junk. Slashdot needs to stop reposting this drivel.

