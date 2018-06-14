Self-Driving Cars Likely Won't Steal Your Job (Until 2040) (wired.com) 30
The self-driving robots are coming to transform your job. Kind of. Also, very slowly. From a report: That's the not-quite-exclamatory upshot of a new report from the Washington, DC-based Securing America's Future Energy. The group advocates for a countrywide pivot away from oil dependency, one it hopes will be aided by the speedy adoption of electric, self-driving vehicles. So it commissioned a wide-ranging study by a phalanx of labor economists to discover how that could happen, and whether America might transform into a Mad Max-like desert hell along the way. The news, mostly, is good. For one, self-driving vehicles probably won't wreck the labor market to the point where gig economy workers are hired out as mobile blood bags.
In fact, they'll eventually feed the economy, accruing an estimated $800 billion in annual benefits by 2050, a number mostly in line with previous researchers' projections. Two, robo-cars won't disappear the jobs all at once. "We have a labor market characterized by churning -- continual job creation and destruction," says Erica Groshen, a visiting labor economist at Cornell University and former Commissioner of Labor Statistics, who worked on the report. "The challenge is to make the transition as smooth as possible."
Truck driver is the number one job in most states. Tesla already has shown an electric truck, that is probably already self-drivable.
This is going to hit a lot earlier than 2040.
the legal framework self driving cars will take time as well the uber death likely slowed things down.
There is a lot of potential and not just on the road. Out here on the farm and in the forests self-driving tractors, skidders, buncher grabbers, conveyers, wagons and delivery vehicles have a lot of potential. They are levers that amplify us. Just as it is easier to hammer in a nail with a hammer than your hand it is easier to move round bales of hay with a tractor than by hand. Self driving tractors would let me instruct them to put out hay to our pastured pigs in the winter (hay replaces fresh pasture) rather than my having to drive the tractor. Then I am freed up for other tasks.
One of the companies in the self driving car space I follow news from is Voyage [voyage.auto]. One of the areas they have a test vehicle in right now is a retirement community.
This is a really great use I think of self-driving car tech, because it gives residents who may have trouble driving as they age a convenient and safe taxi they can use 24x7.
These are public roads but are a good first step as retirement community roads are more laid back than most neighborhoods...
There are a ton of older drivers that self-driving
"We have a labor market characterized by churning -- continual job creation and destruction,"
That is OLD SCHOOL THINKING. No longer applicable.
That will no longer be true once AI and automated systems capabilities generally get better than the corresponding human ability.
Example: There's a technology that is better now at detecting certain types of tumours in images than radiologists.
We have to change our analysis of future job prospects, and not just rely on "something else will come up for people to do."
There will be a cross-over point for each type of job when automated system will be better at it and more cost effective than a person.
That will start happening to more and more job categories (or at least their most important tasks) faster and faster, as AI and automation continue their rapid advancement in capability.
Automation and AI are improving fast.
People are not.
Get used to it.
How come in the last few years, whenever somebody says the words "personal responsibility", he always uses it to justify horrible things happening to people?
responsibility for their own education 50K a year (Score:2)
responsibility for their own education 50K a year + the cert treadmill = big loans with small hope of paying them back.
I challenge anyone who says they do work to cross the street on a dark, windy, snowy night while self-driving cars are coming at them.
Then there is the liability aspect. Who is responsible when a self-driving car goes awry?
Toast.
Semi intelligent cars will not be fully autonomous for a long time. But they can be driven remotely. One operator in Mexico could monitor several trucks at the same time while the drive down the freeway. If the computers get confused they call for help and stop if none is forthcoming.
Missile firing drones have been flown remotely for years. A car/truck is harder because reaction times need to be faster. But a computer in the loop can solve that.
That is the future. Outsourcing to cheap labor.
One operator in Mexico could monitor several trucks at the same time while the drive down the freeway.
Meanwhile in Ontario, Canada, a girl gets a ticket for looking at her Apple watch while driving.
