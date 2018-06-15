South Africans in Cape Town and Johannesburg Pay Much More For Internet Usage Than New Yorkers

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


South Africa may have some of the world's cheapest cities to live in, but using the internet in Cape Town and Johannesburg is surprisingly expensive by global standards. From a report: South Africans living in the country's two major cities spend more on their monthly internet costs than people living in New York, Tokyo, and even the perennially expensive Zurich, according to a report by Deutsche Bank. When comparing life in the global financial capitals, most other things, from rent to the cost of a cappuccino, were far cheaper in Johannesburg and Cape Town, making the cost of getting online even more of a shock to the pocket. Out of 50 cities surveyed, Joburgers spent the second most on monthly internet, beaten only by oil-rich Dubai. The amount shelled out by Capetonians ranked seventh behind Dublin, San Francisco, and Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand, according to the report, which compared daily prices and living standards of cities around the world.

  • That's not saying much! (Score:3)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Friday June 15, 2018 @12:09PM (#56790092)
    Internet in NYC is cheap, like $42/mo for an unbundled 100mb Verizon connection. Many other parts of the US pay much more, or require bundling with cable/phone, for the same service.

  • Unsurprising (Score:3)

    by ebrandsberg ( 75344 ) on Friday June 15, 2018 @12:12PM (#56790116)

    Switzerland has a 90% penetration rate of internet users, while South Africa has a 50% rate. Next, South Africa is connected to the rest of the world by relatively expensive internet connections on a per-user basis due to the position in the globe and usage. This results in a higher cost per user when actual expenses are accounted for as compared with a location like NYC or Zurich. This is simple economics.

    • It isn't just number of users that count. It's also population density, average wage (of the provider's personnel). I guess hardware should cost about the same.

  • Are there reasons why the cost would be more in South Africa or Dublin? I could understand the argument in that they may not be as much demand (subscribers) in SA to spread the costs across, but Dublin? Installs should be relatively easy (no major geographic barriers).
  • A single place where internet costs more than the USA for comparable service does little to help the fact the three American cities on the list are among the most expensive. Americans pay far more for slower internet than the vast majority of the world. The repeal of net neutrality just made overall costs worse, expect to pay even more for services in the future as companies take fast lane fees and pass them back to consumers.

