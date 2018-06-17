Diversity At Google Hasn't Changed Much Over the Last Year (cnet.com) 65
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNET: Not much changed at Google over the last year when it came to the diversity of the tech giant's workforce. Google released its annual diversity report on Thursday detailing the composition of its workforce. The percentage of female employees rose by .1 percent to 30.9 percent. The percentage of Asian employees grew by 1.6 percent to 36.3 percent. The number of black and Latino employees grew by .1 percent to 2.5 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.
"Google's workforce data demonstrates that if we want a better outcome, we need to evolve our approach," said Danielle Brown, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Google, in the report. "That's why from now on ownership for diversity and inclusion will be shared between Google's leadership team, People Operations and Googlers. Our strategy doesn't provide all the answers, but we believe it will help us find them."
What's the purpose of this article supposed to be?
Hillary you're drunk, go home.
So I guess Manafort getting thrown in jail is just more "fake news"?
You do understand that all (most) these Manafort things they are looking at are from before he was associated with Trump in any way? And more to the point, he was working for the Podesta Group at the time...
Should Trump have done better homework before he hired him? Probably, but that's about all you can put on Trump in any way for that.
I want Google to be very 'diverse' (Score:1)
I want Google to be as 'diverse' as possible. That's because I'd personally like to see them fail as a business, because in my opinion they aren't good for the Internet, and for the software industry in general. And if there's one guaranteed way to make a company irrelevant, and eventually a total failure, it's to hire based on 'diversity' instead of skill and merit.
Because surely only white males are skilled.
East Asians are often quite skilled, too.
Re:I want Google to be very 'diverse' (Score:4, Interesting)
Interview with a manager that saw his company die from diversity hiring:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Scott Adams, the same guy that writes Dilbert, has a similar story. Scott Adams was driven to writing comics because he saw his career hit a dead end from diversity hiring policies where he worked. Ignoring the inherent unequal distributions of qualities among different genetic populations is dangerous. Reality always wins out.
Consider this... If women did the same work as men but for 75% of the wages then a company consisting completely of women would beat all the rest. I have seen small companies run entirely by women but they've been veterinary clinics, medical clinics, and schools, but that's because women naturally gravitate to occupations where a strong nurturing personality is beneficial.
Here's another thing, women don't really want equal distribution in all occupations. Women make up a small portion of prisoners. Should we lock up women to make up for that? Women make up a small portion of the people that die in war, should we send more women out to fight and die? There's a small ratio of women that dig ditches, clean out sewers, climb power transmission towers, hang siding and shingles, pour concrete, pick up trash, stack bricks, and on and on. We shouldn't have women doing these occupations just to keep things "fair". Just as we shouldn't demand more women engineers to keep things "fair". What's "fair" is allowing people to get the jobs they are suited to by personality and merit. When we do that we have many males in engineering and many females in medicine.
We can have a meritocracy and prosperity or we can artificially enforce "diversity" and see civilization fall apart. Google will have to learn this one way or the other.
Well said. Wish i had mod points today.
Diversity shouldn't be a metric that matters in 95% of occupations. The ability to do the job you are hired to do is all that matters.
If you don't want to give up your job to a less qualified minority, then you are a FUCKING RACIST.
diversity was made up by feminists, diversity doesn't work, look at the islamic state of Sweden which was the most diverse nation in the world and it's becoming less and less diverse as islam is taking over. In a few years, Sweden will be 100% islamic. That's what diversity!
Diversity means not white, therefore 100% purple is 100% diverse. You can't pull the violet card!
But it's fun to see Google struggle with diversity, because this is the result of their culture and they are a racist company.
What is the goal? (Score:2)
Who works there?
Repeat: 'I identify as a black women, now give me a promotion and a big fat raise...'
Problem solved.
Shocking... (Score:4, Insightful)
Who wants to bet their next paycheck that Google's recruiters have never darkened the door at a career fair at a HBC? Where do they think they're likely to find a huge group of black Computer Science majors who aren't African or Caribbean immigrants outside of that?
Google's not stupid. They know where they could aggressively recruit young black people trying to get engineering degrees, but HBCs are too prole for a company that typically only recruits "from the best." And Google doesn't want proles because they might bring truly shocking perspectives like telling Mr. I Identify as a Dragon that he's a total whack job who needs to stop mixing crystal meth and D&D instead of nodding along. (Working and middle class black people tend to be refreshingly willing to call you on your bullshit compared to the upper class yuppies that dominate places like SV)
Or maybe Damore screwed them this last year. We know that some female applicants withdrew in the wake of that shitstorm.
Or perhaps Google realised that everyone else is also trying to recruit from that limited pool of candidates, and put more effort into developing talent which takes years to pay off.
Or maybe they are just bad at this.
I'm any case, it debunks the notion that they will simply lower standards to make up the numbers.
Forgive me, but if Demore's essay really had such an effect, doesn't that prove him right?
If they withdrew over that then good riddance.
Limited pool? I thought they made up 50% of the universe, which is the whole basis for claiming that if you employ less than 50% of them you're literally worse than Hitler.
Are they discriminating against whites? (Score:2, Insightful)
62% of the population, but only 53% of Google employees... how would this come about except through strong discrimination in hiring practices?
Why not start at the top? (Score:1)
None of the top executives at Alphabet are black or hispanic, Larry and Sergei are both white males. For such an important issue, they should be willing to give up their positions to historically disadvantaged people.
Or is this the usual "diversity for thee, but not for me" situation?
I'm pretty sure there was a memo/manifesto on this (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm pretty sure there was a memo/manifesto on this that received a great deal of attention...
The funniest thing is that despite not being adept at office and internet politics, Damore was actually pretty empathetic. He pointed out that the job description and environment were optimized towards what white men want.
SJWs responded by assuming that the only rational way to interpret it was that women weren't fit for the job, ignoring the possibility that the job wasn't fit for women.
So, it looks like Damore was right and insightful, even if he's already been converted to full Nazi. I don't really blame him in that scenario, given that his views were rejected by SJWs, and embraced by racist and sexist assholes. People are often going to associate with people that don't treat them as shitty as other people do.
Want to know why Google hasn't achieved nirvana? (Score:2)
Because it cannot be done!
There is NO way you cannot tell me those money grubbing hacks @ Google would not hire 100% purple poka-dotted zebras if purple poka-dotted zebras made them more profitable.
The fact is that there are significant cultural differences between demographic segments. And there is NOTHING wrong with that.
But, ultimately it translates into only 2.5% of the black population cuts the mustard at Google. It's not Google's issue, it's black culture as a wholes' issue.
When the percentage of bl
As it stands right now, if Google wants to increase diversity in skin pigment for it's own sake, then what they're going to get is diversity in actual skills, instead. Less superb, and more average. And they don't want average, for obvious reasons. So the social diversity score simply follows the talent. Unforgivable, right?
One step forwards, one step backwards? (Score:4, Informative)
Kind of makes you wonder what could have nullified their efforts this heavily. I know they've had some well meaning changes that have made their minority hires feel genuinely uncomfortable, like how the traditional mentoring of new hires has been changed so that your mentor will always be of the same race, but I didn't imagine they'd be able to take as many steps backwards as forwards like this. Either that or then they've knocked some sense into their hiring practices, which should have come with such a big backlash it would be well known to people outside the organization, so I can't image anything could explain this except well meaning policies that have backfired strongly enough to make their diversity hires leave in the same numbers as they're able to shepherd them in.
I guess that's good for them as nobody deserves to work in a place that makes you feel uncomfortable enough to make you want to quit your job. However I am somewhat worried about their remaining staff because if I know these diversity types, a setback will only cause them to double their efforts rather than take a moment to think about what they're actually doing.
Copycat syndrome? (Score:1)
Maybe because the big co's are all trying to do the same such that the pool of diversity candidates has shrank.
" grew by .1 percent to 2.5" (Score:4, Informative)
That's a pretty big change in just one year since it's 4% greater. The article is misleading.
I did a series of interviews at Google in Kirkland, WA (between Seattle and Microsoft) because I had a free place to stay a couple of blocks away for a friend that's out of the country for two years working for Microsoft in Dublin that was looking for a house sitter. I also had two other friends that are also black that did the same. All three of us gave up before the end of the process. Despite being able to get rid of $1,500 a month and live somewhere nice and have a higher paying job, Google's interview process just made it not worth it. My two friends also gave up since both of them ran out of vacation time to take off from their current jobs to keep going back to Google.
The way I feel about the process is that if you screen resumes well, do a good phone screening, then in person interviews with three or four people, then another interview with someone more senior and you still can't make-up your mind then the problem is with your process, not the candidate. It shouldn't take six months of waffling to make a decision.