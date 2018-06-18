Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Google AI

Google Is Training Machines To Predict When a Patient Will Die (bloomberg.com) 52

Posted by msmash from the future-is-here dept.
A newly developed tool by Google can forecast a host of patient outcomes, including how long people may stay in hospitals, their odds of re-admission and chances they will soon die. Google documented some of this tool's abilities in May; in one instance, Google's tool estimated, by taking 175,639 data points into consideration, that a particular patient's odds at dying during her stay at the hospital was 19.9 percent, up from 9.3 percent that the hospital's computers had estimated. Now Bloomberg reports what Google intends to do with this new tool next. From the report: Google's next step is moving this predictive system into clinics, AI chief Jeff Dean told Bloomberg News in May. Dean's health research unit -- sometimes referred to as Medical Brain -- is working on a slew of AI tools that can predict symptoms and disease with a level of accuracy that is being met with hope as well as alarm. Inside the company, there's a lot of excitement about the initiative.

"They've finally found a new application for AI that has commercial promise," one Googler says. Since Alphabet's Google declared itself an "AI-first" company in 2016, much of its work in this area has gone to improve existing internet services. The advances coming from the Medical Brain team give Google the chance to break into a brand new market -- something co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have tried over and over again. Software in health care is largely coded by hand these days. In contrast, Google's approach, where machines learn to parse data on their own, "can just leapfrog everything else," said Vik Bajaj, a former executive at Verily, an Alphabet health-care arm, and managing director of investment firm Foresite Capital. "They understand what problems are worth solving," he said. "They've now done enough small experiments to know exactly what the fruitful directions are." The report adds that, among other things, Google's tool has the ability to sift through notes buried in PDFs or scribbled on old charts.

Google Is Training Machines To Predict When a Patient Will Die More | Reply

Google Is Training Machines To Predict When a Patient Will Die

Comments Filter:

  • 6 months later.... (Score:4, Funny)

    by Nidi62 ( 1525137 ) on Monday June 18, 2018 @02:44PM (#56804434)
    Google fixes false positive rate of patient death predictor machines by training another machine to kill patients predicted to die.
    • It's a little better than the Logan's Run method, but not much.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Julz ( 9310 )

      Would that be Minority Report? (No link no tax no referral either)

    • Google fixes false positive rate of patient death predictor machines by training another machine to kill patients predicted to die.

      That's the "other" intended use of Google's Waymo Autonomous cars.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by drolli ( 522659 )

      it's not called "machine to kill" it is called "permanent street view car observation until you get distracted and run into another car"

  • Google issues the "Kill Command" when you have out lived your usefulness.

    It is in the Terms Of Service when you started using Google, didn't you read it?

  • Google's tool has the ability to sift through notes buried in PDFs or scribbled on old charts.

    To hell with this death predictor... Sell the product that can read doctors' handwriting!!!

  • correction (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Still, Volchenboum believes these algorithms could save lives and money

    "Still, Volchenboum believes these algorithms could save money. "
    FTFA.

  • How to avoid feedback loops... (Score:3)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Monday June 18, 2018 @02:53PM (#56804496)
    Here's the problem: how does one avoid a bad feedback loop? i.e. Computer predicts patient is likely to die, so doctors spend less time attempting to work the problem and/or shift the patient into a palliative care pathway. By predicting that a patient is likely to die, the computer will have made that patient EVEN MORE likely to die.

    • The DoD is also into predicting when their patients will die, and into making money in the process.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      Here's the problem: how does one avoid a bad feedback loop? i.e. Computer predicts patient is likely to die, so doctors spend less time attempting to work the problem and/or shift the patient into a palliative care pathway. By predicting that a patient is likely to die, the computer will have made that patient EVEN MORE likely to die.

      Unless they're doing combat triage or something it's generally the other way around, they put more resources into the patients at most risk of dying. Unless it's already palliative care and you're just trying to predict when the inevitable will occur. Which is sadly part of the capacity planning, not everything can be fixed and nobody lives forever so for many the hospital is where they draw their last breath. And honestly the death's door treatment rarely does them much good, if the doctors can do somethin

  • Future Mark Twain ... (Score:3)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Monday June 18, 2018 @03:10PM (#56804584)

    "The Google AI reports of my death are greatly exaggerated."

  • This could be used for good purposes and bad. We know which most corporate financials would choose.

    Greater than 50% chance of dying in hospital, time to become an outpatient. The good, perhaps your chances of dying reduce once you leave, hospital that is :)

    And insurance policies that have a clause that states if your chance of dying while in hospital is greater than 50% then there's no cover for treatments only death. The good, perhaps the cost of the cover goes down.

  • Yup, automatically throw that patient into palliative care and let them die.

  • Algorithm: At an arbitrary chance of dying, withhold or delay insurance approval of a select (expensive) set of treatments. Business Rationale: 90% of an average person's lifetime medical costs are in the last year of life. Of that figure, another 90% of the costs are in the last 3 months of life. Optimizing the cutoff for medical treatment will maximum profits.

Slashdot Top Deals

What this country needs is a good five cent ANYTHING!

Close