Google Is Training Machines To Predict When a Patient Will Die (bloomberg.com) 52
A newly developed tool by Google can forecast a host of patient outcomes, including how long people may stay in hospitals, their odds of re-admission and chances they will soon die. Google documented some of this tool's abilities in May; in one instance, Google's tool estimated, by taking 175,639 data points into consideration, that a particular patient's odds at dying during her stay at the hospital was 19.9 percent, up from 9.3 percent that the hospital's computers had estimated. Now Bloomberg reports what Google intends to do with this new tool next. From the report: Google's next step is moving this predictive system into clinics, AI chief Jeff Dean told Bloomberg News in May. Dean's health research unit -- sometimes referred to as Medical Brain -- is working on a slew of AI tools that can predict symptoms and disease with a level of accuracy that is being met with hope as well as alarm. Inside the company, there's a lot of excitement about the initiative.
"They've finally found a new application for AI that has commercial promise," one Googler says. Since Alphabet's Google declared itself an "AI-first" company in 2016, much of its work in this area has gone to improve existing internet services. The advances coming from the Medical Brain team give Google the chance to break into a brand new market -- something co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have tried over and over again. Software in health care is largely coded by hand these days. In contrast, Google's approach, where machines learn to parse data on their own, "can just leapfrog everything else," said Vik Bajaj, a former executive at Verily, an Alphabet health-care arm, and managing director of investment firm Foresite Capital. "They understand what problems are worth solving," he said. "They've now done enough small experiments to know exactly what the fruitful directions are." The report adds that, among other things, Google's tool has the ability to sift through notes buried in PDFs or scribbled on old charts.
"They've finally found a new application for AI that has commercial promise," one Googler says. Since Alphabet's Google declared itself an "AI-first" company in 2016, much of its work in this area has gone to improve existing internet services. The advances coming from the Medical Brain team give Google the chance to break into a brand new market -- something co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have tried over and over again. Software in health care is largely coded by hand these days. In contrast, Google's approach, where machines learn to parse data on their own, "can just leapfrog everything else," said Vik Bajaj, a former executive at Verily, an Alphabet health-care arm, and managing director of investment firm Foresite Capital. "They understand what problems are worth solving," he said. "They've now done enough small experiments to know exactly what the fruitful directions are." The report adds that, among other things, Google's tool has the ability to sift through notes buried in PDFs or scribbled on old charts.
Re: (Score:2)
http://www.deathclock.com/ [deathclock.com] has already been doing this for well over a decade.
Re: (Score:2)
My real question is which institution is in massive HIPAA violation with giving Google all this data?
6 months later.... (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Would that be Minority Report? (No link no tax no referral either)
Re: (Score:2)
Google fixes false positive rate of patient death predictor machines by training another machine to kill patients predicted to die.
That's the "other" intended use of Google's Waymo Autonomous cars.
Re: (Score:2)
it's not called "machine to kill" it is called "permanent street view car observation until you get distracted and run into another car"
Re: (Score:2)
All perps that get arrested get separated from their families.
That is why you go to the actual border rather than trying to sneak across the middle of the dessert.
It's funny how none of you screeching virtue signallers have stopped to consider the implications of dragging a 2 year old across the Arizona desert in summer.
Re: (Score:2)
I have. It takes some real desperation to make that happen. The only way to make that worse is to seperate said 2 year old from it's parents and lock it away in what amounts to a refurbished dog pen as if the 2 year old is even capable of criminal culpability. Even Trump recognized that that was sufficiently repugnant that he'd better try to blame someone else for it.
Oddly, you simultaneously cheer for the action and Trump who now says the action is wrong.You also seem to believe what Trump says, but stand
The Kill Command. (Score:2)
Google issues the "Kill Command" when you have out lived your usefulness.
It is in the Terms Of Service when you started using Google, didn't you read it?
Idea for a more marketable product (Score:2)
Google's tool has the ability to sift through notes buried in PDFs or scribbled on old charts.
To hell with this death predictor... Sell the product that can read doctors' handwriting!!!
correction (Score:1)
Still, Volchenboum believes these algorithms could save lives and money
"Still, Volchenboum believes these algorithms could save money. "
FTFA.
How to avoid feedback loops... (Score:3)
It could be worse (Score:2)
The DoD is also into predicting when their patients will die, and into making money in the process.
Re: (Score:2)
Here's the problem: how does one avoid a bad feedback loop? i.e. Computer predicts patient is likely to die, so doctors spend less time attempting to work the problem and/or shift the patient into a palliative care pathway. By predicting that a patient is likely to die, the computer will have made that patient EVEN MORE likely to die.
Unless they're doing combat triage or something it's generally the other way around, they put more resources into the patients at most risk of dying. Unless it's already palliative care and you're just trying to predict when the inevitable will occur. Which is sadly part of the capacity planning, not everything can be fixed and nobody lives forever so for many the hospital is where they draw their last breath. And honestly the death's door treatment rarely does them much good, if the doctors can do somethin
Future Mark Twain ... (Score:3)
"The Google AI reports of my death are greatly exaggerated."
Re: (Score:2)
Boneyard operators don't even really want the near dead. Those are captive markets...if they're dumb enough to waste lots of money on a corpse they are coming anyhow.
What they want is someone with decades left, so they can make additional money running trusts. Also they think they will rollup whole families by selling one member.
Cost benefits :( (Score:2)
This could be used for good purposes and bad. We know which most corporate financials would choose.
Greater than 50% chance of dying in hospital, time to become an outpatient. The good, perhaps your chances of dying reduce once you leave, hospital that is
:)
And insurance policies that have a clause that states if your chance of dying while in hospital is greater than 50% then there's no cover for treatments only death. The good, perhaps the cost of the cover goes down.
Obamacare death panel now automated (Score:2)
Yup, automatically throw that patient into palliative care and let them die.
Insurance... (Score:2)