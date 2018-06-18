President Trump Directs Pentagon To Create New 'Space Force' Military Branch (defensenews.com) 155
Gunfighter shares a report from Defense News: President Donald Trump on Monday appeared to sign an executive order directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force," a move that could radically transform the U.S. military by pulling space functions variously owned by the Air Force, Navy and other military branches into a single independent service.
"I am hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a Space Force as the sixth branch of the armed forces," Trump said during a meeting of the National Space Council. "That's a big statement. We are going to have the Air Force and we are going to have the Space Force. Separate but equal. It is going to be something. So important," Trump added. "General Dunford, if you would carry that assignment out, I would be very greatly honored." Dunford responded in the affirmative, telling Trump, "We got you." The oddity of Trump's statement was that it was followed up with a White House readout that "contained no language related to the creation of a new military branch, leaving open the question of whether Trump has actually issued formal guidance to the military," reports Defense News. It is believed that Trump still needs the support of Congress to actually establish a space force.
It sounds expensive.
The oddity of Trump's statement was that it was followed up with a White House readout that "contained no language related to the creation of a new military branch, leaving open the question of whether Trump has actually issued formal guidance to the military," reports Defense News. It is believed that Trump still needs the support of Congress to actually establish a space force.
So much brilliance I can't even see. Maybe they'll start with the military proposing some options instead of going straight to establishing this idea. Maybe the Pentagon was directed to work on some options. Hey, just a crazy thought. I know it is far fetched and would not expect reporters to think of such wildly crazy approaches.
It is believed that Trump still needs the support of Congress to actually establish a space force.
Believed? Seriously, what a weird way to run a country.
Us goddiggetydam limeys might not have a constitution, but at least we obey it.
Consolidating what is already going on ... (Score:2)
It sounds expensive.
Its consolidating what they are already doing in other branches so there is not really any new expenditures.
I may be mistaken but my recollection is that Congress was involved in splitting off the Air Force from the Army and creating a new armed service.
In any case, pray to God that Trump is not involved in the new uniform design.
Seems like an inefficient way to run a business.
How are they supposed to waste billions on a border wall and this at the same time?
This is the worst of Reagan's brean-dead mind boggling expenditures in the name of "conservatism?" and you traitors of no particular ideology eat it up because a traitor promised it? Lol. Mueller's keeping a promise also!
The Air Force has satellites, the Navy has satellites, the Army has satellites. Consolidating 3x management resources into one is mind boggling expensive, how exactly?
Also CIA, NSA and the NRO. Also maybe some of the NASA stuff also. http://www.nro.gov/about/nro/w... [nro.gov]
hmm... may be long term money saver if you only need slightly more the 1/3 the staff to maintain things, of coarse the problem is usually people getting what they need through 'proper channels' when this happens. I doubt anything will come of it, or at least they will likely not take over satellite operations.
Consolidating 3x management resources into one is mind boggling expensive, how exactly?
So now every satellite can use the same design process as the F-35, so they can attempt to surpass it as the most expensive military boondoggle in history.
You're right. And how about those three branches of government? That's a total waste, total. All they do is argue with me, I mean with each other. The American people elected me king, by a majority of 48% against 52.
Make America great again, like it was in 1775.
Marvin the martian (Score:2)
He'd make the perfect mascot.
Separate but equal? (Score:5, Funny)
Is there any subject he can't bring racism into?
USN and USMC are separate but equal (Score:2)
Separate but equal. Is there any subject he can't bring racism into?
Yeah you joke, but there is actually logic behind what he said. Contrary to the belief of some, the US Marine Corp is not part of the US Navy. The USMC and the USN are separate and equal armed forces, they happen to report to the same civilian department of the executive branch, the Department of the Navy. Now does DoN show some "favoritism" for the USN, arguable so. When you have to say "separate but equal" you know it is not in some practical sense.
So while technically separate and equal in the org cha
Gundams? (Score:4, Funny)
If we don't have Gundams, what's the point?
He saw the action figures coming out of Japan and figured they were real and on the Pentagon's purchase list.
Why else would he be pushing to get the Koreas talking to each other?! Obviously he's trying to get all the forces behind Giant Robot production lined up as allies.
Headquarters and starfleet academy (Score:3)
Should be in San Francisco.
Baikonur, Kazakhstan would be a better choice.
At least you can put humans into space from there.
The proposed Space Force will look quite silly, if they don't have any spacecraft. Kinda sorta like a navy without any ships.
Maybe the Russians will lend us a couple of Soyuz capsules for out Space Marines . . . ?
. . . or maybe Google is working on AI Space Drones for the DoD . . . ?
You can also put people into space from Florida. I believe we may have done so once or twice already.
Not in the last 7 years.
Well clearly something is wrong.
#PFBWIW
(put Florida back where it was).
OMG, the speilchucker tried to change flordiia to fluoride!
NO it's in Cheyenne Mountain! (Score:2)
NO it's in Cheyenne Mountain!
Just don't put it in San Diego because it gets destroyed by terrorists with a leftover nuke in 2157.
Needs a better name (Score:2)
I like Orbital Command. It's not like anyone's going to be doing anything past low Earth orbit anyway. And Space Force implies that they have some way to use force from there - which so far it seems not. Unless we have space nukes that can be launched from satellites. I suppose I shouldn't be surprised if we do.
And then there are all those treaties prohibiting militarization of space
...
Right - if we have that, it would be a secret until such a time as we have to actually drop a bomb from there.
Or it gets hit by a bit of space debris and breaks apart, spewing a cloud of radioactive dust over the planet as it de-orbits and burns up in the atmosphere.
With what could possibly go wrong, I'd actually be a little surprised if we were so stupid to have broken the treaties and have put nukes in space. Rods from God? Maybe. Lasers? Possibly. But nukes? Probably not.
Maybe he thought "Space Cowboys" was a Documentary? ( https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0186566/ [imdb.com]
Which treaty is that, exactly? (Score:2)
> all those treaties prohibiting militarization of space
Which treaty is that, exactly? The 1957 treaty talks about putting NUCLEAR WEAPONS in space. The President has not announced any plan or intent to put nuclear weapons in space.
Did you forget about SDI and the hundreds of military satellites currently in orbit? Or for that matter, ballistic missiles, which fly through space? There is no treaty prohibiting militarization of space.
THIS. Why the hell aren't I seeing way more about the treaties prohibiting militarization of space!?!?!?
Technically, I guess he hasn't said he was going to arm anything in space, and we already have military use of space through several agencies by means of GPS, imaging, etc, but then WTF is the point of this so called Space Force?
It's right there in the first sentence of the summary: "pulling space functions variously owned by the Air Force, Navy and other military branches into a single independent service"
Because there is no such treaty (Score:2)
You're not hearing about "the treaties prohibiting militarization of space" because there are none.
There is a 1957 treaty about putting NUCLEAR weapons in space.
Did you forget about SDI and the hundreds of military satellites currently in orbit?
Treaties are made by faggots, with faggots, for faggots. -- Paul Bolton
Evidence of necessity? (Score:3)
This kind of stuff takes a lot of money. Is there any proof or compelling evidence that we *need* a space force separate from what our current military provides?
I don't know the financials -- but I can easily see how it would improve efficiency, if you've got other other branches of the military all trying to maintain their own initiatives for things related to outer space and satellites.
You could gather up all of the existing technology and weapons from the different branches and say, "These now belong to this new military branch. You no longer have to fund them or worry about them."
I dunno. The creation of the Air Force didn't keep the Navy and Marines from each having their own air wings, all with different needs to fill and thus different aircraft. And attempting to unify them [wikipedia.org] has cost probably more than what it would cost to just design three separate aircraft.
So while it does make some sense to consolidate where possible, odds are they'll just end up creating more bureaucracy.
For that matter the Army has its own aviation service, it's just statutorily limited to rotary aircraft.
Does it really make sense to tell the Army, "You can fly, but only using certain technologies."? Wouldn't it make sense to allow them to fly ground attack aircraft, just like the Marines do?
No A-10 for you (Score:3)
For that matter the Army has its own aviation service, it's just statutorily limited to rotary aircraft.
Does it really make sense to tell the Army, "You can fly, but only using certain technologies."? Wouldn't it make sense to allow them to fly ground attack aircraft, just like the Marines do?
The Marines are not always allowed to fly a ground attack aircraft. For example they are not allowed to fly the A-10 despite the fact they would love to and the Air Force brass hates the A-10. The A-10 is not aircraft carrier capable so the Department of the Navy says no A-10 for you.
Yeah, there's the looming North Korean nuclear missile threat.
Oh, wait...
Just look where the competition is investing. Fast and hard to stop conventional weapons are seeing a massive surge, which is to say hypersonic cruise missiles. Russia, China, India, Taiwan
... all seeing major R&D for them.
Space gives you something even better, rods from god. I'd say there is more necessity to it than say JSF for conventional military superiority.
Ok, For what egomaniacal reason Trump is doing this is beyond me, but devils advocate, I don't hate this idea. If this is what we have to do to fund research into space vessels where large numbers of people can live without the hazards of space cutting their lifespans in half, I am all in. The one thing this country has repeatedly demonstrated is that, while it begrudges nasa every cent, there isn't a military spending bill that won't instantly pass. This could be a back door into developing a second wav
Its just something to give up in NK negotiations (Score:2)
This kind of stuff takes a lot of money. Is there any proof or compelling evidence that we *need* a space force separate from what our current military provides?
Its just something to give up when in negotiations with North Korea. Trump is just manufacturing perceptions for the upcoming bargaining.
Just like the prophecy (Score:2)
Here come the W.E.N.C.H.E.S.
"Women's Emergency National Corps, Hospitality & Entertainment Section" for those who've never read "All You Zombies"
Cyberspace (Score:4, Informative)
.... Seems like cyberspace is the more pressing thing to defend.
.... Seems like cyberspace is the more pressing thing to defend.
So you must be pleased that's also happening, as has been exhaustively covered. That major Trump-favoring outlet the Washington Post, even, just wrote a long piece about how work done in that area is being aggressively ramped up.
Ronald Reagans Star-Wars project... (Score:2)
...for those of you in here, old enough to remember that, this will bring a little smile on your wrinkled faces.
Drain the swamp! (Score:3)
We need more federal agencies for the taxpayers to support! Drain the swamp! That is what it means, right?
No, it means that this area of activity is already happening and will be expanding greatly no matter what, and that we have a compelling interest in preventing multiple other branches from wasting your money and lots of time overlapping as they each pursue the gaps that are there. Less waste in DoD spending IS a feature of swamp draining. Which you know. What's your point?
This Jackoff (Score:5, Informative)
Do you think anyone in his administration has mentioned to Trump that the United States is bound by a treaty, ratified in 1967, which specifically forbids militarization of space?
Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, Including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies
https://www.state.gov/t/isn/51... [state.gov]
I mean, I understand that he wants to do anything he can to distract us from the fact that his campaign manager is sitting in a jail cell, his personal attorney is spilling his guts and his administration is keeping children in concentration camps on our Southern border, but does he really think anyone but the most dedicated MAGA chud is going to think the SPACE FORCE is anything but the butt of future jokes?
They're not keeping children in "concentration camps" on the southern border. Geeze, you people are self-parody.
Re: (Score:2)
You must not be caught up on the news, sir. I believe that tent cities filled with certain groups of people are the very definition of concentration camps. If you aren't going to stay informed, you should probably be less judgemental.
Re:This Jackoff (Score:4, Insightful)
They are absolutely keeping children in concentration camps.
First, maybe we should establish a definition of "concentration camp"" According to Merriam-Webster, a concentration camp is, "a camp where persons (such as prisoners of war, political prisoners, or refugees) are detained or confined"
https://www.merriam-webster.co... [merriam-webster.com]
Next, we should establish that Trump is indeed keeping children in such places [note: I purposely only include foreign news sources for this, so you can't claim some local political bias]
https://news.sky.com/story/hun... [sky.com]
http://www.abc.net.au/news/201... [abc.net.au]
https://www.standard.co.uk/new... [standard.co.uk]
And when did this new policy of indefinite detention of children start? May of 2018.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/0... [nytimes.com]
Further, since people who present at a port of entry requesting asylum have broken no US laws, the Trump Administration is separating children from parents who have done nothing wrong and holding them in concentration camps just to exert political pressure on his opponents.
https://www.vanityfair.com/new... [vanityfair.com]
He'll just cancel the treaty. I don't think that argument will dissuade him.
Re: (Score:2)
Defense contractors get a new global arms race to cash in on, while we get to look forward to the loss of GPS and all other space based communications.
Read your own link, or at least the summary (Score:2)
You might wish to read the page you linked to, or at least its summary, at the top of the page. The President has not announced any plan or intent to put nuclear weapons in space.
> which forbids militarization of space?
It does no such thing. Did you forget about SDI and the hundreds of military satellites currently in orbit?
Dumbshit, there are 17 separate articles in the treaty (full text at the link I provided). It covers a hell of a lot more than just "nuclear weapons in space".
Please do me a favor, raymorris. If you're so unwilling to inform yourself as to the the most basic facts of an issue, please refrain from wasting my time in the future.
Do you think anyone in his administration has mentioned to Trump that the United States is bound by a treaty, ratified in 1967, which specifically forbids militarization of space?
No one has ever respected that treaty. The US and USSR put weapons into orbit as soon as they practically could. There don't seem to be any nukes (or, at least, none that have leaked, and they likely would by now), but simple kinetic-kill anti-satellite weapons in orbit? You bet. Heck, the USSR had an "armored" sat (presumably slightly thicker tin foil) to smash into other sats as a low tech cheap weapon.
but does he really think anyone but the most dedicated MAGA chud is going to think the SPACE FORCE is anything but the butt of future jokes?
Russia used the same name [wikipedia.org] for years. The Russian Space Forces used to be a separate armed service,
True, but it would take an act of Congress to do so. Not just an Executive Order.
Re: This Jackoff (Score:4, Interesting)
I really, really, hope you are trolling.
If serious, it's comments like these that make me just want to turn Amish and disappear into the woods/nature/BFE/etc.
Outer Space Treaty (Score:2)
It seems mr. Trump runs out of treatis to back out of here on earth.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
"However, the Treaty does not prohibit the placement of conventional weapons in orbit"
Lasers, ballistic and kinetic weapons are perfectly okay
Lasers, ballistic and kinetic weapons are perfectly okay
Read your own link (Score:2)
You may wish to read the link you posted.
The President did not announce a plan to put nuclear weapons in space.
Space: Above and Beyond (Score:1)
was FICTION. Who or what does this turkey think we're fighting or defending against? Is there a mother-ship of Elasti-Chins on its way to eat all our Cliff bars?
Job #1 (Score:4, Insightful)
Oh, the one-liners almost write themselves.
"It's fascinating to see an administration that's so anti-science enthusiastic about something that requires so much science."
"I hear the first job of the Space Force will be to build a really, really big wall to keep the green people out."
He wants to keep out the illegal space aliens.
I know how we will pay for this! (Score:2)
I bet with another tax cut!
America is so great right now
E.T. is going to pay for it. And for the wall between the space and the USA.
So... (Score:2)
This 'would' be interesting if it's first task was to establish military basis on the moon and mars within the next 10 years. Fully funded.
Can't imagine it will happen, BUT it would make for an interesting point where those promoting space exploration could use Republican talking point and say we need to settle mars to have a strong military. It is a matter of national defense. Having lived in north dakota where it is political death to vote against 'agriculture' I can imagine there are some uses in hav
after all
,don't we need to take it over before china does?
Build a wall... (Score:3)
around the whole planet! We'll make space pay for it! And we're gonna tariff the hell our of Jupiter! And any Martians that dare try to sneak through our wall, asylum or not, will have their little baby critters put into a small box and shaken! Because America... errr... Earth!
Thank little baby cheesus for family values and fiscal conservatism.
Moron...
Wouldn't you want to sign up? (Score:2)
I mean come on? At the very least, you'll get to play laser tag in zero-G.. how bad could that be?
If it helps develop research and development into space stations and long range spacecraft then it's a good thing, for non-military reasons.
As for a real military mission, defending our satellites and taking out an adversary's really can be decisive in modern war. To loose GPS, imagery, and flash heat sensors (to detect enemy missile launches or strikes) would be a huge loss, again a space faring adversary.
which way? (Score:2)
Did he check with Japan? (Score:1)
Congress schmongress (Score:2)
Congress schmongress. I'm big and fat and I SHOUT LOUDEST.
Oops! Forgot High School Physics! (Score:2)
You can go up, and if you have some fuel left over you can possibly do something else, then come back down.
If you decide to blow a few things up, it's Kessler Syndrome [wikipedia.org] time!
Wrong headline (Score:2)
Should read "King Trump", not "President Trump".
I have seen the expanse (Score:1)
Notice this isn't coming from the Pentagon. (Score:2)
That's because US defense doesn't actually need a separate space force.
From its inception, the US space program has discreetly served US defense needs, along with its higher profile exploration and scientific missions. In addition, the Army, Navy and Air Force have quietly developed space commands and technologies, without creating the public perception that we're militarizing space.
There may be things that the US military services want from space that they don't have yet, but creating a separate space for
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
So he wants to be a 'war president" and yet ends the Korean war, and works hard on bring peace to the region? As its says in the book I'm currently readying, "You are as addled as an unhatched egg abandoned in the sun." An that is Truth.
Re:Yes Trump Can! (Score:4, Insightful)
"works hard"
We talking about the same guy here?
Korean war was never ended, only an armistice was reached.
Service guarantees citizenship!
Really? I'd like to know more...
remember, voting against rockets ( and bases on mars) is a vote against the national defense and veterans.