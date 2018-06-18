Google Maps Removes Uber Integration (arstechnica.com) 27
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Back in January 2017, Google and Uber teamed up to put a cool feature in Google Maps: You could search for, book, and pay for an Uber all directly from Google Maps. You didn't even need the Uber app installed. Now, 18 months later, the feature is dead. Google posted a new support page (first spotted by Android Police) that flatly states, "You can no longer book Uber rides directly in Google Maps."
The feature would have you search for a location in Google Maps and ask for directions like normal, but instead of choosing walking, driving, biking, or mass transit directions, a tab for ride-sharing would allow you to book a ride directly. The ride-sharing tab still exists, but instead of booking an Uber, it just gives you an estimate and offers to kick you out to the Uber app.
Homer Simpsons says that public transportation is for "suckers", as well as "jerks and lesbians".
Let us stop calling Uber "ride charing". Let us call it what it is: "an illegal taxi service app powered by Neural Network Deep Learning AI".
Um.. It's really "an illegal taxi service" the rest of that is as much hype as my stereo enhanced "motor sounds" in my F-150....
I don't think the word "illegal" means what you think it means.
Seriously, I'm kind of surprised by all the hate here in Slashdot for Uber. With the site populated heavily by neo-libertarians, you'd think the people defending taxis and their artificially inflated prices would be at a minimum. Can someone explain this to me?
I'm fairly certain at least one of these taxi shills is a current or former employee of a cab company.
I suspect people call Uber a taxi service because - it's a taxi service. "Ride sharing" is BS, and that's quite obvious.
I too slightly surprised at how many people acknowledge that plain and simple fact rather than pretending to believe some BS, happily surprised.
Even if a political agenda were ALL that mattered, of one had no care for the truth, you don't get intelligent people to support you and your agenda by telling them ridiculous lies.
If you want to end "big taxi", you can more effectively do so wit
I'm not surprised Google pulled it from Maps either. IMO, it just crosses a line allowing a free map service to allow purchasing a commercial service on it. I mean, if they're going to let you hail an Uber without even installing Uber's app for it, why don't they support every other service that needs your location?
I have a buddy with a mobile mechanic business. Can he expect Google Maps to allow easy requests for mobile car repair to be built in? Why does Uber get special treatment?
I think it makes much m
why would google give business to goober when they have stake in lyft?
So now Google Maps will stop suggesting a 4000 yen Uber ride as a great alternative to a 200 yen train fare?