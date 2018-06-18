Google Maps Removes Uber Integration (arstechnica.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Back in January 2017, Google and Uber teamed up to put a cool feature in Google Maps: You could search for, book, and pay for an Uber all directly from Google Maps. You didn't even need the Uber app installed. Now, 18 months later, the feature is dead. Google posted a new support page (first spotted by Android Police) that flatly states, "You can no longer book Uber rides directly in Google Maps."
The feature would have you search for a location in Google Maps and ask for directions like normal, but instead of choosing walking, driving, biking, or mass transit directions, a tab for ride-sharing would allow you to book a ride directly. The ride-sharing tab still exists, but instead of booking an Uber, it just gives you an estimate and offers to kick you out to the Uber app.
The feature would have you search for a location in Google Maps and ask for directions like normal, but instead of choosing walking, driving, biking, or mass transit directions, a tab for ride-sharing would allow you to book a ride directly. The ride-sharing tab still exists, but instead of booking an Uber, it just gives you an estimate and offers to kick you out to the Uber app.
Quit using Uber months ago (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"Ride sharing" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Let us stop calling Uber "ride charing". Let us call it what it is: "an illegal taxi service app powered by Neural Network Deep Learning AI".
Um.. It's really "an illegal taxi service" the rest of that is as much hype as my stereo enhanced "motor sounds" in my F-150....
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think the word "illegal" means what you think it means.
Seriously, I'm kind of surprised by all the hate here in Slashdot for Uber. With the site populated heavily by neo-libertarians, you'd think the people defending taxis and their artificially inflated prices would be at a minimum. Can someone explain this to me?
Re: (Score:1)
I'm fairly certain at least one of these taxi shills is a current or former employee of a cab company.
hmm (Score:2)
why would google give business to goober when they have stake in lyft?
Boo (Score:2)