Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Transportation Android Businesses Google Software Technology

Google Maps Removes Uber Integration (arstechnica.com) 16

Posted by BeauHD from the dead-in-the-water dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Back in January 2017, Google and Uber teamed up to put a cool feature in Google Maps: You could search for, book, and pay for an Uber all directly from Google Maps. You didn't even need the Uber app installed. Now, 18 months later, the feature is dead. Google posted a new support page (first spotted by Android Police) that flatly states, "You can no longer book Uber rides directly in Google Maps."

The feature would have you search for a location in Google Maps and ask for directions like normal, but instead of choosing walking, driving, biking, or mass transit directions, a tab for ride-sharing would allow you to book a ride directly. The ride-sharing tab still exists, but instead of booking an Uber, it just gives you an estimate and offers to kick you out to the Uber app.

Google Maps Removes Uber Integration More | Reply

Google Maps Removes Uber Integration

Comments Filter:
  • Meh. We replaced Uber with Lyft, anyway. Uber is a shitty company.
    • Like Lyft is better... LOL.. Who's paying more?
      • Yeah, +1 to that. How is Lyft better than Uber? They seem about the same to me, except that there's more Uber drivers available near me, so 90% of the time I choose an Uber ride because it's the one that'll get to me quicker.
  • Let us stop calling Uber "ride charing". Let us call it what it is: "an illegal taxi service app powered by Neural Network Deep Learning AI".

    • Let us stop calling Uber "ride charing". Let us call it what it is: "an illegal taxi service app powered by Neural Network Deep Learning AI".

      Um.. It's really "an illegal taxi service" the rest of that is as much hype as my stereo enhanced "motor sounds" in my F-150....

      • I don't think the word "illegal" means what you think it means.

        Seriously, I'm kind of surprised by all the hate here in Slashdot for Uber. With the site populated heavily by neo-libertarians, you'd think the people defending taxis and their artificially inflated prices would be at a minimum. Can someone explain this to me?

  • why would google give business to goober when they have stake in lyft?

  • I liked being able to compare Uber and Lyft prices before hopping to the respective app.

Slashdot Top Deals

"For a male and female to live continuously together is... biologically speaking, an extremely unnatural condition." -- Robert Briffault

Close