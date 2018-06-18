Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


75% of Malware Uploaded on 'No-Distribute' Scanners Is Unknown To Researchers (bleepingcomputer.com) 2

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Three-quarters of malware samples uploaded to "no-distribute scanners" are never shared on "multiscanners" like VirusTotal, and hence, they remain unknown, US-based security firm Recorded Future reports, to security firms and researchers for longer periods of time. Although some antivirus products will eventually detect this malware at runtime or at one point or another later in time, this leaves a gap in terms of operational insight for security firms hunting down up-and-coming malware campaigns.

  • So the title and summary make absolutely no sense. I read the article and they're saying that virus scanners that don't share malware samples with other companies do in fact not share malware samples with other companies? Reeeeeeeally? You don't say.

