Kickstarter Bets On 'Wired' Arduino-Compatible IoT Platform

L-One-L-One writes: Most IoT home projects today are based on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and friends. But this is not always the ideal solution: you end up swapping batteries frequently, which becomes annoying quite quickly. You also have to deal with signal strength issues and interferences. To address this problem, a new Kickstarter campaign called NoCAN is proposing an Arduino-compatible internet-of-things platform based on wired connections that combine networking and power in one cable. The platform uses a set of cheap Arduino-compatible nodes controlled through a Raspberry Pi. The network uses CAN-bus and offers a publish/subscribe mechanism like MQTT and over-the-network firmware updates. It can also be controlled by a smartphone or tablet. Even with such features, can it succeed in going against the all-wireless trend? We'll know in a few weeks.
CAN-bus is patented (Score:2)
question: why is this company seeking funding based exclusively round a *patented* interface? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, why not use a simple open protocol on top of a physical RS-485 interface. Cheap and versatile.