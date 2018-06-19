Cord-cutting Report: Streaming Services Will Be 25% of the Pay-TV market by 2023 (fastcompany.com) 35
UBS is increasing its outlook for streaming TV services such as Sling TV and DirecTV Now, estimating that such services will make up 25% of the pay-TV market in five years. Meanwhile, USB expects traditional TV subscriptions to decline 4.1% over the next year alone. From the report: Here are some other takeaways from UBS's report: Although Google hasn't disclosed subscriber numbers for YouTube TV, UBS estimates that the service has 750,000 subscribers after one year. That would put it just behind Hulu (800,000 subscribers), which launched around the same time. Sling TV remains in the lead with 2.3 million subscribers after three years, and DirecTV Now is catching up with 1.5 million subscribers in 16 months. PlayStation Vue still has just 700,000 subscribers after three years. A survey by UBS found that one in three respondents were likely or very likely to subscribe to a streaming TV bundle. (Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV were the top two potential picks among these respondents, suggesting that they'll play catch up with their rivals over time.)
That's not cord as in the physical cable, it's cord as in umbilical. People are so dependent on pay TV that it seems to some like cutting off a lifeline.
Depends. I have only one inexpensive streaming service (Amazon doesn't count because I don't use it at all) and get most of my entertainment from free sources like antenna. Therefore, I don't really consider myself hooked.
But otherwise, I agree with you. Bragging that you're a cord cutter while having subscriptions to 3+ pay TV services is just silly.
Priced Out (Score:2)
$200 Comcast bill is what made me end the Cable Box.
If it was at a reasonable price I wouldn't have bothered.
Absolutely this!! I had no complaint with Spectrum Warner - until it passed the $200 mark.
"Cord cutting" will not overtake cable as long as the only way to get a reasonable price for internet is to "bundle" your service with pay TV. And it's only going to get a lot worse with all the big mergers that the corrupt Trump administration is handing out to corporations.
You can cut all the cords you want, but you're still going to be paying a cable bill, even if you only watch Netflix and Hulu. Two companies providing all the internet bandwidth and TV content will never be anything like "competition"
If you have DSL in your home market that isn't AT&T (who also owns pay TV services), that will keep the prices lower than they would be otherwise.
I'm paying far less for Internet only than I would for Internet plus basic pay TV with my cable provider. And I actually live in an AT&T market. You can add in the cost of Netflix, but I would have that even if I still had pay TV. Antennas are cheap and they still work for the big five networks.
Some areas have 2 cable cos + telco vrad / fiber to the home.
Customers want options (Score:2)
UBS or USB? (Score:2)
As the title says, you'd think the editors could keep track of the difference between UBS and USB.
