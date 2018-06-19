Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Cord-cutting Report: Streaming Services Will Be 25% of the Pay-TV market by 2023 (fastcompany.com) 35

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
UBS is increasing its outlook for streaming TV services such as Sling TV and DirecTV Now, estimating that such services will make up 25% of the pay-TV market in five years. Meanwhile, USB expects traditional TV subscriptions to decline 4.1% over the next year alone. From the report: Here are some other takeaways from UBS's report: Although Google hasn't disclosed subscriber numbers for YouTube TV, UBS estimates that the service has 750,000 subscribers after one year. That would put it just behind Hulu (800,000 subscribers), which launched around the same time. Sling TV remains in the lead with 2.3 million subscribers after three years, and DirecTV Now is catching up with 1.5 million subscribers in 16 months. PlayStation Vue still has just 700,000 subscribers after three years. A survey by UBS found that one in three respondents were likely or very likely to subscribe to a streaming TV bundle. (Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV were the top two potential picks among these respondents, suggesting that they'll play catch up with their rivals over time.)

Cord-cutting Report: Streaming Services Will Be 25% of the Pay-TV market by 2023

Comments Filter:

  • Cord cutting is the dumbest term (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Still have an internet connection to the cable company?

    • With no network neutrality things can get bad.

      2020 With xfinity TV Netflix is cap free*

      *free on comcast hardware only outlet fees apply.

      In games well with our super star entertainment package get the best speeds with steam / ps / x-box and more# includes unlimited internet add on.

      Want to stream to youtube, twitch and more just add on our upload king add on with up to 1GB speeds and no caps act now and get your choice of HBO, Starz, MAX, or SHOWTIME*.

      #starter tv required rsn and broadcast tv fees may apply

      *4

    • That's not cord as in the physical cable, it's cord as in umbilical. People are so dependent on pay TV that it seems to some like cutting off a lifeline.

  • $200 Comcast bill is what made me end the Cable Box.

    If it was at a reasonable price I wouldn't have bothered.

    • Absolutely this!! I had no complaint with Spectrum Warner - until it passed the $200 mark.

    • Mine was half that almost 10 years ago and I still said "fuck this" and put an antenna on the roof. Now I wish I could cut down the $60 internet bill to half of what it is, too.

  • "Cord cutting" will not overtake cable as long as the only way to get a reasonable price for internet is to "bundle" your service with pay TV. And it's only going to get a lot worse with all the big mergers that the corrupt Trump administration is handing out to corporations.

    You can cut all the cords you want, but you're still going to be paying a cable bill, even if you only watch Netflix and Hulu. Two companies providing all the internet bandwidth and TV content will never be anything like "competition"

    • If you have DSL in your home market that isn't AT&T (who also owns pay TV services), that will keep the prices lower than they would be otherwise.

      I'm paying far less for Internet only than I would for Internet plus basic pay TV with my cable provider. And I actually live in an AT&T market. You can add in the cost of Netflix, but I would have that even if I still had pay TV. Antennas are cheap and they still work for the big five networks.

    • If you have two cable companies in your area it can work out, but yes, where they have a monopoly I understand it is almost pointless. Here the smaller of the cable companies actually caters to cord cutters
    • You're not wrong. But I'd never go back to cable TV, it's shit and not even worth it if it was free. I don't 'stream' anything either, I think that's a trap, too. Hell, I'd take half the broadband bandwidth if I could cut the internet bill in half, too.
    • And this is why I hate these companies (ok just one reason). AT&T is my only choice for wired internet. Go to uverse website. 3 options, all bundles, all trial prices, all with forced HBO trials. Scroll down to bottom of page and click "High Speed Internet". 3 new offers, all bundles. Select "UVerse Internet". 3 bundle offers. Select "Fiber Internet", 3 more bundle offers. So basically they want me to sign up for 3 months of a fixed price to a service that I mostly don't want, and after that c
  • The cable cartel has been dictating what customers get for too long and streaming services offer a small step forward. Too bad the pipes are still controlled by the cartel,

  • As the title says, you'd think the editors could keep track of the difference between UBS and USB.

    Oh, who am I kidding.

    Besides, as a non-American, is the UBS acronym something people should just know what stands for? Useless Bitchy Surveys?

  • the lower your IQ the more you tend to pay overall for tv, internet, bundles, etc. Rome had their coliseums - we have our "cord cutters" - entertainment is still entertainment.

