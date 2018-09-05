TiVo Says It Will Discontinue Support For Dial-up Service Later This Month (betanews.com) 88
BrianFagioli writes: Surprisingly, TiVo still offered dial-up access to some of its users, allowing them to download program guide information. Sadly, this week, the company started alerting those users that it will be discontinuing dial-up connectivity later this month -- the end of an era. TiVo sent the following email message Tuesday evening. "TiVo will be discontinuing our dial-up service on September 30, 2018. According to our records you may still have one or more TiVo devices connecting to the TiVo Service via dial-up. Your TiVo box will still be able to receive program guide data from the TiVo service via dial-up modem until September 30, 2018. Following September 30, 2018, your current subscription plan will remain active even if you are not using the TiVo Service. If you would like to continue using the TiVo Service, we have outlined several options for you below." Comically, the company suggests two alternatives -- use Ethernet or buy a Wi-Fi adapter. Look, while those are technically accurate options, if someone is still using dial-up connectivity with their TiVo in 2018, they probably don't have broadband access.
There are quite a few BBSs that run over the internet, like ones based on WWIV which are run for nostalgic purposes. They probably still have dial up support. If your looking to avoid the internet, another option is NeighborNet where you run ethernet cables to your neighbors or bridge your wifi networks and set up your own community network. You could have a chain of such networks involving many people if you can get many to participate. Configure routers to route the packets around between the subnets. If you want to get fancy, you can even run your own BGP server!
I used to have a router with a dialup "backup" line for if the main line goes down. Windows even supports creating a "hotspot" to share an existing connection which would presumably include sharing a modem. Granted, you would need a dialup account but the one nice thing about dialup is that the ISP could literally be on the other side of the world and it should still work.
Tivo is probably assuming that even the people using the dialup option, most of them have some sort of internet whether it be satellite, cellular, or something else.
This is a good point. There are still dialup internet providers so someone who wants to keep using TIVO without broadband could subscribe to a dialup ISP and then set up a Linux box with the modem and configure a NAT router between the modem/PPP and their ethernet network.
I sincerely doubt the average dial-up/TIVO user has the technical wherewithal to implement that solution. It is a nice solution, though (and I'd totally go for it if I were in that kind of a pickle.)
As a Linux admin I love it and had it that way for years, then as a backup for broadband outages (which have been rare). But, most average people run Windows, and Windows will do NAT through "Internet Connection Sharing" which is pretty easy to setup and run and seems to work with dialup modem Ethernet/WiFi.
But then how does someone who already has dial-up Internet share said dial-up Internet with the TiVo DVR? Would the computer have to be left on at all hours in case the DVR wants to dial out?
A couple of years back, my ISP announced it was dropping dial up due to it being too hard to get equipment. Whether true or not I don't know.
I continued using dial up (for free instead of the $45 a month they were charging) for another year until they built a cell tower. This is Canada, where internet is considered a vital service, so they couldn't actually just shut it off.
I did route the dial up from my computer to a router and supply WiFi to the house but it was pretty crappy towards the end.
I had a DirecTV/TiVo with dialup, but there was no ethernet or wifi option. It would have required buying a new box altogether (and after a certain point also new satellite dish, new adapters, and so forth). The only thing dialup was used for was reporting back purchases, since the satellite was used to download program info. I think after a while the dialup stopped working reliably, so when I finally send the smartcard back when I cancelled the service I got a bill for 3 or 4 movies that had never been
I honestly had assumed that TiVo had dropped dead years ago.
Holy hell, getting program guides from TiVo over dialup
.. and TiVo is too stupid to realise that nobody is doing that by choice. I can see they don't want to maintain dialup stuff, but I bet they're going to lose customers who don't have the choice.
Oh well, they'll just lose more customers and continue fading into obscurity like I thought they already had.
Not obscure when Charter set top boxes allow recording on two channels and no viewing of tv recorded from a different box. I can't complain about Charter's service where I am, just their set top boxes are crap.
I have a Tivo Romio OTA [tivo.com] unit hooked to my antenna for local OTA viewing and recording.....
I hooked up several of the Tivo Minis on each TV in my house for viewing that content.
I also have Amazon FireTV box units on each tv, which I have Playstation VUE (for my cable channels I think now $45/mo), Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, etc.
Between these two, I have MORE than enough TV viewing and I saved myself over
If you ask me, TiVo is made to be used with something that has been dead for nearly a decade, i.e. cable/satellite TV. They just don't know it yet.
^^ This.
TiVo still make the best consumer goggle box appliance. MythTV is still a bear to configure.
What changed is we took the TV off the wall and don't watch it any more.
TiVo is still around and pretty damn awesome. The Bolt and TiVo minis are fantastic. Whole experience is better than anything else out there and blows any equipment youâ(TM)d get from a cable provider out of the water.
Just replying for a hearty "AMEN!"
TiVo works great.... we've got a BOLT+, two Romios, and 4 Minis scattered around the house. All of which are completely seamless - work amazingly well, combine linear and streaming TV just spectacularly well.
One of my favorite pieces of technology in a house loaded with it
... everything from Sonos to SmartThings and everything in-between... and yet I love my TiVo more than any of them.
We own two TiVos with lifetime service (a Series 2 model in a bedroom, and a Roamio OTA model in our family room). Given how long we've been using them, our TiVos have been extremely cost effective DVR solutions, and we're extremely happy with their features. Both connect to our wifi to get regular programming updates. We don't have cable or dish, and instead we use an indoor antenna to get over 30 local channels, several in HD. Since the Series 2 doesn't natively handle di
I can easily imagine someone that has dial-up TiVo while also having a broadband internet connection... Once the TiVo was set up and working, they never thought about it again, and it just worked. What benefit does the TiVo use get for switching from dial-up to wifi/wired ethernet? Virtually none, I imagine - what, faster-running background updates are important enough to change something that already works fine?
If people aren't using TiVo over dialup by choice, then they probably already have dialup Intenet in their home, or if not, they can subscribe to one for five or six dollars a month.
TiVo was integrated into DirecTV satellite before AT&T bought it out and screwed it up. It did need dialup for reporting back purchases but you didn't need it connected all the time.
One problem is that there may be new TiVo boxes with better connectivity options, but it still requires purchasing a new box. Why pay more money when what you have works just fine?
Probably more correct than comical... (Score:3)
...
The summary writer, in an effort to try to make himself look knowledgeable, overlooks an important aspect --- the TiVo customer may still be using dial-up instead of the Internet access available in the house because of one simple reason --- dial-up works and has worked. It just worked, so why fix it by switching it over to the Internet?
And, of course, broadband is not a requirement. Windows connection sharing still works, and there are other solutions for sharing a dial-up connection. Or bring up a cellphone hotspot and manually force a TiVo connection, it really only ne
And you can't just switch to wireless if your TiVo box only has dialup as an option. Not everybody goes out and buys an expensive replacement when they already have a perfectly good piece of equipment that does the job well.
The only boxes that have dialup are Series 2 and Series 3 boxes. (Series 1 have been discontinued - TiVo gave everyone with one of those $75). TiVo is making available a $25 wireless adapter that works with both kinds of TiVos (it plugs into the USB port) so all TiVos in the system that
I had the DirecTV+TiVo. There was only the POTS connector. The wireless adapter wouldn't have helped at the time 15 years ago when I didn't have internet connectivity in the living room.
I assume they hardly have anyone using it - and at least in my experience on the data center side of things it costs a small fortune to support dialup (compared to other connectivity methods).
Landlines are going away anyways... (Score:2)
You can't dial into Tivo if you don't have a phone line. AT&T is already discontinuing landlines in almost 1/2 of the US:
https://www.moneytalksnews.com... [moneytalksnews.com]
They are dropping POTS (copper pair) with IP phone service, you aren't losing your RJ11 jack, it just plugs into your router.
A TiVo owner can still use dial-up on their ip phone connection.
Older TiVos (Score:1)
Or... their TiVo is so old it doesn't have built-in ethernet or wifi. The big "problem" with TiVo in the beginning was that it required a phone line near your TV! I remember hacking my Series 1 TiVo with an PCI ethernet card; not everyone was capable of doing that. I'm not even sure they had USB back then. If people simply replaced an old Series 1 TiVo with one that supported digital TV, they may very well have simply moved over the phone line! My Series 3 HD supported MOCA and ethernet, but required an ext
I used power line adapters but later they had problems, possibly interference from the newer VDSL such that dialups rarely succeeded. So I resorted to dragging a phone line across the carpet every few weeks to allow it to do its dialup.
Not that comical... (Score:2)
Thanks to the way any house over ten years old is wired, many rooms have telephone lines built in.And many Tivo's didn't ship with built in wi-fi, but sold separate, Tivo-branded dongles(read: markup). Given the small amount of data Tivos require, and the infrequency with which they did, I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of people weren't still using the telephone option, even when they have broadband.
My parents did that (Score:2)
They dropped their tivo quite a few years ago, but when they still had it, it was connected to their phone line because that just worked. The tivo didn't have wifi so they'd have had to spend more money to hook it to the network and there was nothing to be gained from doing that.
No sympathy (Score:2, Interesting)
Honestly, I'm really getting tired of people who choose to live in the boondocks and then don't want to accept the reality of those decisions. It's probably not worth the cost to support the 100 or fewer people who still use dial up and have a TiVo. At some point the economics just don't make sense any more for TiVo to continue to support this old technology.
Why do you assume they are in the "boondocks"? [...] Some areas even do not have access to wired broadband
I get the impression that Zontar is defining "the boondocks" as any address outside the service area of fiber, cable, or DSL Internet access.
I suspect it is not a financial decision that has one pay a monthly fee for TiVo and not have broadband internet, and it likely has little to do with geography - it is most likely a combination of technical ability and convienience. They bought a dial-up TiVo years ago, it just works, why mess with it?
Food grown in rural areas (Score:3)
Even if you are relegated to dial-up internet (a VERY rare situation today, even in extremely rural areas)
First, because of zoning laws in most cities, the food you eat was probably grown in one of these "extremely rural areas". Some have gone so far as to threaten city dwellers who grow a vegetable garden with months in jail. Consider Oak Park, Michigan, which dropped misdemeanor charges against Julie Bass only after the city's threat against her victory garden made national news [huffingtonpost.com]. Second, some on fixed incomes may choose dial-up over broadband because the latter is so much more expensive per year, particularly
Or compare dialup for $5-10 a month, versus the cheapest possible not-quite-broadband alternative which is $50 a month. For seniors on a fixed income, the dialup is just fine.
If more farmers gave up farming in order to move from "the boondocks" to cities, your prices at the grocery checkout would likely rise.
If more farmers gave up farming in order to move from "the boondocks" to cities, your prices at the grocery checkout would likely rise.
In our alleged market economy, that would be the most appropriate way to allocate that cost.
But how high would grocery prices have to rise in order to cause enough of a food shortage for farmers to demand A. better rural Internet as a condition of returning to farming, or B. fewer restrictions on gardening in urban zoning laws?
Just high enough to cover the cost over time to wire those farmers who feel that they can't do without terrestrial broadband.
Somebody needs to remind those GOP-voting rural dwellers who play the "higher food price" card every time the topic of their subsidized services comes up: Any government-directed reallocation of their costs is a socialist policy. Socialist!!!!
(BTW, I've got a garden, so I know that the total quantity of food that can be produced in urban areas is statistically insignificant. That's wh
Maybe in the US... here in Norway I don't think so, there's too many farmers operating small units for historic and family reasons even though economically they'd do better with fewer and bigger. Agricultural subsidies also tend to favor the status quo because forcing people to abandon the family farm is unpopular politics so they mostly just wait it out and hope the next generation refuses to take over or quit when the old generation dies. Modern farms are not really "farms" anymore, they're more like biol
there are some analog only cable systems out there (Score:2)
there are some analog only cable systems still out there
Honestly, I'm really getting tired of people who choose to live in the boondocks and then don't want to accept the reality of those decisions. It's probably not worth the cost to support the 100 or fewer people who still use dial up and have a TiVo.
The problem isn't farmers, it's poor people. Satellite Internet is available pretty much everywhere that dialup is in rural areas. If you are using dialup instead of satellite Internet, it's most likely because you either don't have the $60/month that satellite Internet will cost you or you don't use the Internet enough to think it's worth $60 (but you can/are willing to pay $19.95/month for dialup). And if you own a farm but can't afford $60/month for Internet, to paraphrase Steve Jobs, you're farming it w
Hey, I'm in San Jose, CA, in Silicon Valley. It's not the boondocks. But broadband internet access here sucks. It's either highly overpriced and poorly serviced Comcast or AT&T u-verse that goes over phone lines. The Comcast cable connection is still two cables coming in, the A & B for analog, which requires an extra box to convert into a digital signal. The wiring to get that to work is complicated if you want all the cables in the walls and not under the carpet, so I don't use that option.
I kn
Hopefully someone keeps dialup DVRs around (Score:2)
It's not the most common case, but if you still use antenna / analog cable, you probably can't or won't get broadband in that place. Just like Netflix still has a DVD rental service that serves its customer fine. Tech giants are only interested in growth markets, but there is still a lot of money to be made for long time in non-growth markets. Maybe not for S&P 500 company, but enough to put food on someone's table.
if you still use antenna / analog cable, you probably can't or won't get broadband in that place
Wrong. 1 Gb FiOS at my house. And I have an OTA antenna for my TV.
dish and directv have dumped the phone line from (Score:2)
dish and directv have dumped the phone line from the newer boxes.
Not directly. Dial-up TiVos call a dedicated phone number for your area, which may indeed be a gateway to the Internet, but that's hidden from the user.
This isn't dial-up Internet (Score:2)
This isn't dial-up Internet service. Why is everyone complaining that users should use broadband instead of dial-up?
Tivo came along before broadband was popular so the method of getting program data was to dial-up directly to Tivo to download that data. This was the only method on the first Tivos (series 1) which stopped being supported in 2016 when they changed the guide data. Your Tivo would dial a Tivo number in the middle of the night and download program data.
This announcement is mostly applicable t
We have a series 2 and still use it regularly. The analog tuner issue isn't a problem since you can get cheap or even free digital to analog converter boxes. The dial-up change won't affect ours since it is using our broadband (via wifi) to get the program updates
I used it because the only TV stations I could get was a satellite and there were no recording receivers for that system. With the IR blaster I could record shows on multiple channels and watch when I wanted.
will tivo push for QAM 4k or push for cable iptv? (Score:2)
will tivo push for QAM 4k or push for cable card like laws for cable iptv? Or just rollover and make cable iptv be cable co rent only with outlet fees per tv?
Tivo used to be cool (Score:2)
Remember having an old TiVo with only dialup interface. There were hacks to add Ethernet. There were hacks for a lot of things. This was the nice thing about TiVo.
Thing about TiVo model is the subscriptions. Many people didn't get lifetime deal and pay a monthly fee so there is always financial incentive to take seriously keeping old systems going as long as possible. They even retroactively added H264 to the now ancient HD series when Comcast switched.
My opinion of TiVo soured after waking up one day
TiVO dialup (Score:2)
I'm surprised they were still provide dialup service.
I used to have an original Series 1 TiVO with a lifetime subscription. It didn't offer an Ethernet connection so I used dialup. It worked OK for several years, but then it started to get slow, wasn't reliable, and they started changing the local dialup number every month or so. It became tedious to keep up with. I found some online resources that showed how to configure the TiVO for SLIP using its serial port and connected it to a serial interface o
Broadband? (Score:1)
if someone is still using dial-up connectivity with their TiVo in 2018, they probably don't have broadband access
What do "ethernet" or "wi-fi" have to do with broadband? I wired my house for ethernet when I was still using dial-up.