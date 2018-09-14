Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


The Man Behind the EU's Copyright Law is 'Surprised' By What's in the Proposal (qz.com) 94

Posted by msmash from the topsy-turvy-world dept.
Hours after the European Union Parliament voted to approve new controversial copyright laws that will transform how people in Europe and beyond use and profit from the internet, the man behind the legislation, Axel Voss, says he is unaware of what exactly he voted for. From a report: Emanuel Karlsten, a reporter for Sweden's Breakit news site, spoke with Voss, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and the EU's copyright rapporteur, after the vote. Karlsten asked about a last-minute amendment that will bar the filming of sports events. The MEP replied in a recorded conversation, "This was kind of mistake I think by the JURI committee. Someone amended this. No one had been aware of this." European Parliament press officer John Schranz at that point broke in to explain that he was aware of the provision in question, calling it "amendment 76." Schranz said that the amendment doesn't bar individuals from filming sporting events. Rather, "the main target" is online betting companies enticing viewers to their sites with video that they have no right to film. He objected to the fact that the "Greens and others" interpret the provision as having a much wider application.

But the MEP Voss admitted, "I didn't know that this was in the proposal so far, so of course I have to deal with it now. I do not consider that the commission and council will have this inside the proposal." Voss added that "because of the time pressure" and general focus on other, more notable aspects of the law, it's possible that the measure was insufficiently scrutinized.

  Sloppy job is OK

    by scsirob ( 246572 )

    So what he's actually saying is that it's fine to trade speed of a meeting for total destruction of the free Internet.
    Thank you for once again showing the world what a pile of steaming bovine excrement the EU really is.

    • You have to pass it to see what is in it.

    • Not true (Score:1, Troll)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      "total destruction of the free Internet."

      That's simply not true. Stop lying.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        That's simply not true. Stop lying.

        Under the new regulations posting a meme(i.e. transformative work), is considered "criminal infringement."

    Re:Sloppy job is OK

      by rastos1 ( 601318 ) on Friday September 14, 2018 @04:45PM (#57316080)

      Thank you for once again showing the world what a pile of steaming bovine excrement the EU really is.

      If you think that (for the sake of argument let' say a "significant part" of) the members of the parliament/senate/population/... reads and understands the legislation they vote on, you are delusional. That's true for EU, USA or any other large body claiming to be a modern democracy.

      • If you think t[...] the members of the parliament/senate/population/... reads and understands the legislation they vote on, you are delusional. That's true for EU, USA or any other large body claiming to be a modern democracy.

        That's one of the best arguments against both governments containing legislatures and those conducting popular referenda that I have ever seen.

        The Anarchist Anti-defamation League, monarchists, theocrats, and dictators of the world all take a break from fighting each other send their t

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by jpaine619 ( 4874633 )
        Uh... The USA is not a democracy and has never been one.. Please stop calling it one. The USA is a Democratic Republic... (yes, there is a big difference)

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Yes, one is a subset of the other.

          Saying that USA isn't a democracy is like saying -1 isn't a number.

          However, there is a specific party in the US that has pushed the whole "is a republic, not a democracy" to make extra stupid people vote for them.

      • 1. That's whataboutism that does nothing to refute the premise. 2. I have been endlessly lectured about how the EU is BETTER than all those other governments. Now you're saying it's the same but far less democratic? You're arguing against yourself...and losing.

    Re:Sloppy job is OK

      by Darinbob ( 1142669 ) on Friday September 14, 2018 @06:00PM (#57316496)

      Legislators rarely write legislation anymore, instead they get pre-approved proposal legislation directly from lobbyists.
      It's amazingly unlikely that the MEPs felt that there was a problem on the internet that needed these particular "fixes" on their own. Occam's Razor says it's more likely that the big content and IP owners wanted a change and started handing out money.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

      I've listened to commentary of the people who were in the chamber when it was accepted, and apparently the pressure on the MPs was utterly insane. Mass media outlets all but openely threatened to skewer those who were expected to vote for it and would vote against in the upcoming elections.

      • I've listened to commentary of the people who were in the chamber when it was accepted, and apparently the pressure on the MPs was utterly insane. Mass media outlets all but openely threatened to skewer those who were expected to vote for it and would vote against in the upcoming elections.

        Any particularly enlightening source you'd like to share?

    • Thank you for once again showing the world what a pile of steaming bovine excrement legislators around the world really are.

      FTFY. If you think that there is any legislative assembly in the entire world where everyone actually reads the things they vote on then I have a government to sell you.

  Order 66

    by Zorro ( 15797 ) on Friday September 14, 2018 @03:50PM (#57315734)

    "I didn't know about Order 66 when I voted for it!"

  A different view

    by Anonymous Coward

    I voted âremainâ(TM) in the Brexit referendum. I emailed MEPs about this proposal, and how harmful it could be. The only reply I received was from Farageâ(TM)s office: they said they would vote against. Nobody else apparently cared.

    Perhaps I need to re-think my position.

    • Before you rethink your position you should check how your British MP:s voted on these two articles. Chances are high that this proposal are supported by the British government as well which means that they would apply this EU or no EU. The problem here is not EU but that copyright lobby groups have been successful in convincing European politicians from all countries that this law is needed and that all opposition is simply paid Google and Facebook shills.

      • Even the UK government has attempted to modernise copyright law to an extent, to make it somewhat more realistic and proportionate in light of modern technology. For example, in 2014 a private copying exception was introduced that legalised actions like format-shifting where someone had a legally obtained, permanent copy of a work and the copy was only made for their own private use.

        The EU, in contrast, has been very consistently pro-big-copyright for a long time. When that UK private copying exception was

  • just didn't speak.

    I understand that some "politicians" are not very smart. It's not like there were open public discussions of the implications of law for months on many different web sites /s.

    Re:

      by Alwin Henseler ( 640539 )

      Politicians probably aren't spending most of their reading time on websites, but rather going through thick reports, proposals, notes from committee meetings on a subject, etc. Reading material of which there is a *LOT*. In that situation it's easy to overlook some important detail(s), or misunderstand the implications of some of what's on the table.

      That said, it's a poor excuse imho. If you don't understand what you're voting for, then vote against, abstain, or decide with your colleagues you need more

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by djinn6 ( 1868030 )
        Actually politicians spend most of their time fundraising for their next election. As for reading, they have aides (and lobbyists) who do that for them.
  • Yea you can claim all you want what its ment to do but reality is its what it can be interpreted to allow you to do. The way its written is the problem as depends on how you want to read it.

  Insufficiently scrutinized?

    by SCVonSteroids ( 2816091 ) on Friday September 14, 2018 @04:24PM (#57315944)

    Is he fucking serious?
    This is a world class governing body passing laws that affect people literally all over the globe... and their excuse was "we didn't have time to sufficiently scrutinize these before voting for them."?

    This is... fucking insane to be light about it.

    • Europeans are morons! I guess you have to pass it to read what's in it....

    Re:Insufficiently scrutinized?

      by ljw1004 ( 764174 ) on Friday September 14, 2018 @05:16PM (#57316262)

      Is he fucking serious? This is a world class governing body passing laws that affect people literally all over the globe... and their excuse was "we didn't have time to sufficiently scrutinize these before voting for them."? This is... fucking insane to be light about it.

      Isn't this standard practice for governing bodies? Rand Paul in the US recently complained about a 700 page spending bill, complained that neither he nor his colleagues were given time to read it. I've heard the same from the UK parliament.

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Yes, this is how modern governments works. Lobbyists say use this, do that, and let me give you the quick summary so you don't have to read all the crap. Then critters vote on what they think something is and/or based on previous agreements to scratch each other's backs. It's how most societies work so you shouldn't be surprised when officials do it too. When was the last time you fully read an agreement you signed or fully researched an article before commenting on it? When I bought my house, they sc

        • Re: Insufficiently scrutinized? (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          You do realize you dont have to sign the electronic pad right? If you ask them, most medical offices have no problem handing you the paper form to read and sign. My wife works in a medical office with these signature pads and its never a problem saying no and getting a paper form. Ive never had any problem saying no at any of my doctors either.

          • Lucky you. I went to cancel a bank account (that I had from at a previous bank before a merger), and the system wouldn't even print the cancelation contract before I signed the pad. Sometimes it's not that the office won't show you the contract, it's that the software itself doesn't even consider it a possibility.

        • To have pages stuffed into legislation minutes before a deadline to pass it.

          In civilized countries like Australia, UK, legislation is first "tabled" then often goes to committee for review, and finally debated an voted on. There is a process.

          The EU, however, appears to be crazy. We saw that with the software copyright saga.

    Re:Insufficiently scrutinized?

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo @ w orld3.net> on Friday September 14, 2018 @05:18PM (#57316276) Homepage Journal

      They didn't pass a law, they passed an amendment to proposal.

      This is a very long way from the end of the process.

      • That doesn't make it any less disturbing.

      • And they're clearly showing their level of competency towards this process.

    • This is a world class governing body passing laws that affect people literally all over the globe

      Err....really?

      I don't see how this will effect myself or anyone else in the US....or any other country outside the EU...?

    • This is so Trump-worthy.
    • You mean the way that the U.S. Congress passed the ACA?

    • Is he fucking serious?

      He's a legislator. They are widely known around the world to not read what they are voting on, not pay attention, and in some governments not even be in the parliamentary chambers to discuss legislation.

      Pick any legislation more than about 5 pages and you'll find a news article somewhere interviewing some senator or other legislator who doesn't understand the text even though they voted on it.

    • The same shit happens in the U.S. all the time: https://www.huffingtonpost.com... [huffingtonpost.com]

  • voted to approve new controversial copyright laws that will transform how people in Europe and beyond use and profit from the internet,

    "and beyond" can safely be stricken from the article. How the European nations hobble their Internet access will likely not change how everyone outside the EU will use and profit from the Internet.

    I know that here in the U.S. I won't and don't give even a rat's ass about "obeying" EU laws.

    • "How the European nations hobble their Internet access will likely not change how everyone outside the EU will use and profit from the Internet."

      Oh it affects me. That stupid cookie bullshit is maddening, especially on mobile sites.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by djinn6 ( 1868030 )
        We need a law that bans unwarranted cookie warnings. And those click-through TOU and EULAs.

  • Reminds me of another poorly-thought-out piece of legislation: "we have to pass the bill so you can see what's in it." And the PATRIOT Act before that, although that was more of a "please don't read the bill we just passed or you'll be outraged at the shit we just pulled on you."

  This is why the EU is useless & dangerous

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Friday September 14, 2018 @06:05PM (#57316518) Homepage Journal

    Basically the people running things are professional busybodies and buttinskies.

    They basically rubberstamp everything that comes through.
    None of them actually read what they're pushing. They have aides do that and tell them yes/no. And all the aides are essentially "bought".

    And the people actually making the decisions are unelected by the people and completely unaccoutable to ANYONE.

    So these people are primarily there because they LIKE dicking around in other people's lives...oh and the big paycheck...

  • https://youtu.be/RbUGej05bLA [youtu.be]

    Give it a watch.

  • We don't need no stinking First Amendment! The people and their vote will keep those in power from slowly twisting censorship to their benefit!

  Controlling the flow of information

    by Beeftopia ( 1846720 ) on Friday September 14, 2018 @08:04PM (#57317148)

    People who have a lot of power, people who own newspapers, politicians who rely on those people and other people at that level, are quite concerned about the Internet. The Internet is designed to facilitate the free flow of information. That means "curated" information, packaged with approved, "correct" messages (designed to make people more pliant and easier to govern) is harder to project onto the masses.

    Expect this sort of thing to continue. "Mistakes" that continuously occur in favor of the "curators" of correct thought are not mistakes. This is a constant, continuous push, and will never end until the Internet is fully curated as well.

