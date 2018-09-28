Hacker Proclaims He'll Live-Stream an Attempt To Delete Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page This Sunday (bloomberg.com) 48
An indie Taiwanese hacker has proclaimed he'll broadcast an attempt to wipe out Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook page this Sunday -- live. From a report: Self-professed bug bounty-hunter Chang Chi-yuan, who ferrets out software flaws in return for cash, says he'll live-stream an endeavor to delete the billionaire's account at 6 p.m. local time from his own Facebook page. He didn't get into details or respond to an online query. "Broadcasting the deletion of FB founder Zuck's account," the lanky youngster, who turns 24 this year based on past interviews, told his 26,000-plus followers on Facebook this week. "Scheduled to go live." Cyber-enthusiasts from India to the U.S. routinely expose loopholes in corporate websites and software, earning small financial rewards. It's unusual however for so-called white-hat hackers to do so in real time. Chang, a minor celebrity at home who's gone on talk shows to discuss his exploits, was reportedly sued by a local bus operator after infiltrating their systems and buying a ticket for just NT$1 (3 cents). He's published a gamut of claims -- none of which could be independently verified -- including attacks on Apple and Tesla. And his Facebook account was listed among eight "special contributors" in Line's 2016 bug-hunters' hall of fame. Update: He has backpedalled on the claim.
The skeptic in me suspects he will fail and has been paid in advance to fail by Facebook and that this is all a show to get him money and make Facebook look secure.
Nothing seems particularly intelligent for any side in this.
"secure"
Who watches the watchers???
The realist in me tells me that he is probably getting some kind of ad revenue from the number of viewers or some such thing... and it doesn't matter if he succeeds or not, but how many people watch. It's just an extension of the number of clicks, or likes, or whatever. Being a product and making money by advertising is unfortunately a thing now.
Facebook likely locking the account (Score:2)
The skeptic in me suspects he will fail and has been paid in advance to fail by Facebook and that this is all a show to get him money and make Facebook look secure.
The skeptic in me suspects he will fail but he is not working in collaboration with facebook and his attempt will be sincere. However facebook has, or will, likely lock the account to prevent any deletion.
This comes across as a ploy to obtain attention whether it happens or not.
program software much?
I would like to think that Facebook would have a special lockout at the database level on high priority accounts like celebrities.They probably completely block the ability to remove them from the UI or a remote API call, and would actually require DBA access at the database layer to remove them.
That said, I'm sure that someone at Facebook is now on standby to restore's Mark's Facebook account within seconds if this kid figures out to bypass their safeguards. Dumb move on his part to publicize this.
How exactly is this news? (Score:2)
It would be news because Facebook never ever deletes accounts. As has been shown on multiple times on multiple platforms, social media companies never actually delete any data. At the most, they flag it not to be displayed.
Ferengi Rule of Data #1: Once you have their data, never let go of it.
Why stop there? (Score:5, Insightful)
Can't you trash the whole thing?
Effin amateurs...
Or at least delete MY shadow profile! Forget everyone else's!
CANCELLED (Score:1)
Click the article. It has been updated already by Bloomberg that the guy "cancelled" his live stream. Maybe he thought hacking a billionaire CEO's Facebook page live was a bad idea...
No, more like Facebook discovered the vulnerability, and shut down the feature this guy used for the time being. See the more recent
/. article on this subject.
Hey Chang! (Score:2)
Will you please delete my facebook account too?
They locked me out but won't delete it.....
FBIPartyVan.jpg (Score:2)
ThailandFBIPartyVan.jpg xD
Don't be such a pendantic twit.
the best hack would be wait outside the office and permanently delete him with a
.308 hack from a quarter mile away