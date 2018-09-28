Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Hacker Proclaims He'll Live-Stream an Attempt To Delete Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page This Sunday (bloomberg.com) 48

An indie Taiwanese hacker has proclaimed he'll broadcast an attempt to wipe out Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook page this Sunday -- live. From a report: Self-professed bug bounty-hunter Chang Chi-yuan, who ferrets out software flaws in return for cash, says he'll live-stream an endeavor to delete the billionaire's account at 6 p.m. local time from his own Facebook page. He didn't get into details or respond to an online query. "Broadcasting the deletion of FB founder Zuck's account," the lanky youngster, who turns 24 this year based on past interviews, told his 26,000-plus followers on Facebook this week. "Scheduled to go live." Cyber-enthusiasts from India to the U.S. routinely expose loopholes in corporate websites and software, earning small financial rewards. It's unusual however for so-called white-hat hackers to do so in real time. Chang, a minor celebrity at home who's gone on talk shows to discuss his exploits, was reportedly sued by a local bus operator after infiltrating their systems and buying a ticket for just NT$1 (3 cents). He's published a gamut of claims -- none of which could be independently verified -- including attacks on Apple and Tesla. And his Facebook account was listed among eight "special contributors" in Line's 2016 bug-hunters' hall of fame. Update: He has backpedalled on the claim.

  • It is one thing if he managed the stunt, but this, smh.
    • I mean, are we going to provide a platform and help popularize charlatans and conmen making tall claims? This way, they win even when they fail.

    • It would be news because Facebook never ever deletes accounts. As has been shown on multiple times on multiple platforms, social media companies never actually delete any data. At the most, they flag it not to be displayed.

      Ferengi Rule of Data #1: Once you have their data, never let go of it.

  • Why stop there? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Friday September 28, 2018 @10:53AM (#57389758)

    Can't you trash the whole thing?

    Effin amateurs...

  • CANCELLED (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Click the article. It has been updated already by Bloomberg that the guy "cancelled" his live stream. Maybe he thought hacking a billionaire CEO's Facebook page live was a bad idea...

  • Will you please delete my facebook account too?

    They locked me out but won't delete it.....

  • If not a publicity stunt by Facebook: Enjoy your V&, dude.

