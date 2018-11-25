That Time The Windows Kernel Fought Gamma Rays Corrupting Its Processor Cache (microsoft.com) 134
Long-time Microsoft programmer Raymond Chen recently shared a memory about an unusual single-line instruction that was once added into the Windows kernel code -- accompanied by an "incredulous" comment from the Microsoft programmer who added it:
;
; Invalidate the processor cache so that any stray gamma
; rays (I'm serious) that may have flipped cache bits
; while in S1 will be ignored.
;
; Honestly. The processor manufacturer asked for this.
; I'm serious.
invd
"Less than three weeks later, the INVD instruction was commented out," writes Chen. "But the comment block remains.
"In case we decide to resume trying to deal with gamma rays corrupting the the processor cache, I guess."
Microsoft's never doing any military or space work (Score:4, Informative)
preparing your software for failures in hardware due to common problems such as radiation might be a good idea...
This is why some firms/states would not trust microsoft to critical functions....
Sure they did (Score:5, Insightful)
If I had to guess this was because of a real processor bug Intel didn't want to admit to. I remember when Win XP hit the shop I was at was flooded with dead computers from upgrades. Manufacturers had been selling bad ram in computers for years. By default Win98 would only make use of the first 64 MB of ram in most cases (there was a registry hack I've long since forgotten to force it to use your entire ram before going to the cache).
Anyway, XP's installer would copy the CD into ram to make the (very slow) install run faster. So you got to find out your OEM stuck bad ram in your box the hard way when the installer blew up. The best part was the upgrade couldn't roll itself back gracefully. I don't remember all the steps to fix it but it was a pain. We just did software where I was at too so it was fun having to send them somewhere else to get new ram and have them yell at me that the ram was fine. Good times.
Re:Sure they did (Score:5, Interesting)
Alpha particles affecting memory is a known, but uncommon, issue. This code invalidated the cache when coming out of S1 (sleep) state. The deeper (S2+) sleep states already invalidate the cache. The longer the processor is in a static state (sleep), the more chance that an alpha particle hit will flip a bit. Invalidating the cache when coming out of a sleep state has no meaningful impact on performance. The time to re-fetch is nothing compared to the amount of time spent sleeping. Of course, there are many more bits in RAM which could be affected, so a problem is more likely to occur there, which this doesn't address.
But it hurts nothing, avoids an (admittedly rare) issue, and is but a single instruction. I wonder why they removed it?
Re: (Score:2)
S1 i supposed to keep the cache fully powered up. How's it going to make any difference if an alpha particle hits the cache memory cells while the core clock has stopped?
Re: (Score:3)
It's not clear what you're asking. If a bit in the cache gets changed, it corrupts the instruction or data. That the cache is powered up makes no difference.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm saying the risk of cache corruption from gamma rays should be no different between S0 and S1.
Re: (Score:2)
But invalidating the cache when returning from S1 removes any (even remote) risk. And there's no downside. Better is better.
Re: (Score:2)
It's just that the stuff will have sat for an indeterminate, long time while the clock is stopped-- providing an unusually long window for a bit to flip-- and resuming even from S1 is a relatively costly operation.
I think overall it is silly, but if you have ECC RAM and non-ECC cache, and spend most of the time in S1, it's not completely crazy.
Re: (Score:2)
>Alpha particles affecting memory is a known, but uncommon, issue.
A known issue for plastic packaging. The alpha emitters are in the plastic.
Re: (Score:3)
The usual source of alpha emissions affecting memory in semiconductor devices come from the capsule of the device itself.
Re: (Score:2)
If I had to guess this was because of a real processor bug Intel didn't want to admit to.
I was wondering that too. The article suggests it is true.
Re: Sure they did (Score:1)
Hey anon, I've seen enough of their posts to recognize the username. What the fuck are you famous for? Get over yourself
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Reading the full story, it's rather strongly implied that it was actually a workaround for a bug in the processor which the manufacturer hadn't found yet, and was blaming on cosmic rays.
Re: (Score:2)
I know stray radar microwaves can take out a PC. There was weather radar station close to where I lived. Whenever my smartphone app received a heavy rain warning, my gaming PC would crash seconds before.
Re:Microsoft's never doing any military or space w (Score:4, Interesting)
Some of the newer Doppler WX radars do a rapid narrow scan in some modes of operation for some fine examination of a particular front or phenomenon they want to image with more detail or using some more specialized mode like water vapor density, etc.
So, the usual low(er) power scanning 'round and 'round, like radars usually do, probably isn't enough to trigger this poster's problem, but if the high-powered focused scans happen to be in his direction, well, bad news that day.
Perhaps some Meteorologist can weigh in on this mode of operation with the radars, I don't know enough about them to be more specific.
Re: Microsoft's never doing any military or space (Score:3)
Aircraft have weather radar built in, so I've had my smartphone in front of a powered up radar emitter many times; didn't affect it in the slightest. The ground based ones are probably more powerful, but it seems unlikely that they would be affecting electronics. If they did there would be a lot more problems than just one random guy having his computer crash.
Re: (Score:2)
Aircraft radars are in the hundreds of watts power output; WX radars are in the MILLIONS of watts. You're talking an order of magnitude difference of 10,000 or more.
Also, some circuits are more sensitive than others to particular frequencies due to the length of wires or runners on PCB's that act like little antennas, so not everything is going to be adversely affected, but stuff that's resonant at that frequency will be much more susceptible to external interference.
RF engineer here, BTW. I just don't do
Re: Microsoft's never doing any military or space (Score:1)
Re:Microsoft's never doing any military or space w (Score:4, Interesting)
One component that many defence contract required was a Nuclear Event Detector. This little component would set a pin when it detected the precursor of a nuclear detonation. What the system did next was up to the vendor, but usually it would involve a shutdown and disconnect of ports and power lines.
Re: (Score:1)
That's a great comment (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Would have been somewhat better if they left in which processor, and which manufacturer, they were talking about.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: That's a great comment (Score:3)
It needs a reference to the errata from the vendor. Future revisions may need to tweak code flow and understand exactly what this is trying to achieve.
Re: (Score:1)
+1
Note from professional programmer: I can read the code to see WHAT is happening, and HOW it is happening. I need the comments to explain WHY it is happening, and WHY I should care. During code review, this comment would get a "awesome comment" comment.
Re: (Score:3)
Since it explains the reasoning why that code is there.(Since another developer could come by and wonder why that code is there.).
But... the code isn't there. The code itself was commented out shortly after.
What's more concerning is why the commented stuff was actually left in there, since I'm presuming they had source control even back then.
And "in case someone put it back in later" isn't really covered since the same sort of code could conceivably be put elsewhere in the code without the programmer seeing this bit of code.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Smoke and Mirrors (Score:2)
This is not that crazy... (Score:1)
I once had to debug a situation where an opto-coupler had been changed out from a part that had black plastic to a part that had white plastic. The difference in the opacity of the casing was enough to cause a larger drift when in the sunlight. This is not as crazy as it sounds...
I'm not sure what's odd about that (Score:5, Interesting)
The need for error checking has been around for a very long time. Yes, cosmic particles are indeed a thing, and result in increased memory errors at high altitude, in airplanes, or especially in space.
I remember parity RAM being around in the 90s, and I'm pretty sure it's older than that. Pretty much any server these days uses ECC for this reason.
I run ECC and record the occassional bit flip in my logs once in a while. These can be found at
/sys/devices/system/edac/mc/mc0/.
What's odd is that ECC is not routinely used in all hardware. Depending on the conditions it can be of great help, as the rare bit flip can cause strange problems that can take ages to track down. And it works well for figuring out when you have a bad memory module -- the computer will figure it out on its own.
Re: ECC everywhere (Score:2)
RAM is cheap enough that ECC or similar tech should be routine. Iâ(TM)ll pay 10-15% more per GB for this.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is that you need a CPU and north bridge that can handle it, which adds to the initial costs. For Intel, for example, a Xeon CPU costs (artificially) a good deal more than a comparable speed i3/5/7/9, which is an upfront cost that consumers aren't willing to eat, and they tend to choose either a cheaper CPU or a faster CPU for the same kind of money.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Or you could buy AMD, which seems to have excellent support for it.
Re: ECC everywhere (Score:1)
Intel omits ECC from the desktop market as purposeful market segmentation. It's a fact.
Re: (Score:2)
The most real problem is that this is a way for motherboard and CPU vendors to segment the market, and prevent commodity PC hardware from being used for critical things. Home users "don't need" ECC, so it can be left off the cheap stuff.
Re: (Score:3)
Re:I'm not sure what's odd about that (Score:4, Interesting)
The issue is not that the error is only a few dollars or even a few cents. The issue is that there is an error at all. If something doesn't balance, even if it's a few cents out, that means that there's likely an error in the logic that calculates everything.
It's basic maths. You can't say when you're calculating 100 + 100 = 199 and call it a day because it's close enough. There is something fundamentally wrong if you're not getting the exact correct answer.
Re: (Score:2)
Can you give an example of a personal computer using an 6502 and SRAM in the 80's? One is fine, I can't think of a single one using it as the main memory.
The 6502 was used as it was inexpensive and (with the right software) reasonable powerful. Equipping a system with a lower cost CPU and then using enough very expensive SRAM to run real programs seem strange if not stupid.
Re: I'm not sure what's odd about that (Score:2)
Not a 6502, but I'm pretty sure the TI99/4a used SRAM for its 256-byte "scratchpad" RAM (the only RAM its CPU could access directly).
I know the Amiga used "Static Column" RAM, but I think SC ram was what we'd NOW consider to be "PSRAM" -- DRAM with extra onboard circuitry to do its own refreshing automatically so it "looks" (and behaves) like SRAM as far as the outside world is concerned.
Re: I'm not sure what's odd about that (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The 6502 was one of the most popular processors for personal computers in the late seventies and early eighties. The Commodore 64 would just have been one of them, and it was part of a family of personal computers starting with the Commodore PET that had a CPU in the 6502 family. Other two major personal computing platforms with chips in that CPU family were the Apple II series, Acorn's BBC series, and Atari's pre-ST personal computers.
Re: (Score:2)
Apple II, BBC Micro, Commodore 64, Commodore PET, Atari 8bit series etc. There were many alternatives.
Re: (Score:1)
Technically the Commodore 64 used a 6510 rather than a 6502, although in practise the only difference was that the 6510 had an extra 8-bit I/O port used for bank switching memory and talking to the tape drive.
Commodore owned MOS Technology who made the 6502 so they made quite a few custom variants like this for various computers and devices.
Re: I'm not sure what's odd about that (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What's odd is that ECC is not routinely used in all hardware.
Nothing odd about it. It costs more, It performs worse, and the vast majority of the incredibly rare errors that are caused end up being entirely non-critical due to the way people generally use computers.
If you have a database server handling critical information all day then it makes sense. But hell for the vast majority of workloads your computer is more likely to get "Aw. Snap! Something went wrong" Along with a frowny face displayed in your browser. Any time a consumer is doing anything remotely import
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing odd about it. It costs more, It performs worse
Not always. Modern ECC does the fetch and verification in parallel, negating most of the slowdown. And some registered ECC (which used to be slower) is now faster, as it does pre-fetch before the actual request.
Re: (Score:3)
What's odd is that ECC is not routinely used in all hardware.
For a lot of systems and uses, the rate of error occurrence doesn't justify the area cost of ECC. For all fabrication processes in the last decade, error rates per SRAM bit have been decreasing faster than the increase in number of SRAM bits, meaning that the total error rates for most chip families have been decreasing. Furthermore, the vast majority of errors in SRAM never propagate to user-discernible outcomes. For these systems, the user is more interested in a lower initial price or better performan
Re: (Score:2)
Others have already covered the higher cost and performance hit of ECC RAM.
The most visible symptom of a random bit flip is that your program crashes. The RAM a program occupies far exceeds the R
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
> What's odd is that ECC is not routinely used in all hardware
I know why. It's a pain to implement on arbitrary logic - as opposed to memory.
TMR is more appropriate, however the tool support for TMR is still abysmal. Synopsis should have a tmr command you can apply to a module and have it just happen. Instead you waste weeks fighting the optimizer to prevent it removing the TMR you put in manually.
Re: (Score:2)
Why is this so strange? (Score:3)
It seems to make good sense to put in some protections against register or other bit flips, they do happen from time to time. He probably meant cosmic rays instead of gamma rays, but that definitely can happen and i have spent many, many, hours of my life putting things in software that detect these and recover properly. I have one processor type that has something like this about once a month, very consistently, over several decades.
And what's the context? (Score:2)
If it's being done rarely, and before exceptionally critical operations, then maybe it makes sense. Although, if someone bothered to take it out, then it was probably happening too often and thus affecting performance...
Re: (Score:2)
Do you really like random bsod?
If I did, I'd disable the cache ECC that is generally highly successful at protecting users from that kind of problem. I don't know or care when Intel implemented it, but AMD did it at least since the K7.
Re: Why is this so strange? (Score:2)
probably cosmic rays rather than gamma rays (Score:3)
A real gamma ray wouldn't do much, and would just pass through, unless it pair converted to electron and positron.
But cosmic rays (charged particles) would be more likely to interact.
Re: (Score:1)
Gamma rays lose energy while passing through materials by knocking electrons around. This can involve many collisions and many displaced electrons depending on the energy of the gamma ray. Higher energy photons will go a ways without interacting much, but as they lose energy collisions can become more frequent and at some point they can quickly dump the rest of their energy in a smaller volume. Charged particles stop by practically the same process, just interact more strongly and so are more likely to d
Re: (Score:2)
It seems ridiculous when you take a cpu rma to Intel for an rca on some OS crash, but their response is that the cpu is fine, it was a cosmic particle. But it's true, and statistically this can happen to any bit in any register. Especially with the lithography processes producing ever smaller gates with few atoms manning the gate/bit.
Actually makes good sense (Score:5, Insightful)
Your cpu has been asleep for an apriori unknown amount of time, you are powering back up you'd absolutely want to clear the cache to purge any potential bit flips. It's a relatively cheap way of insuring data integrity.
Self-reply, after reading TFA (Score:2)
Shouldâ(TM)ve read the article first, where the author explained that oddly-commented code similar to this was used TEMPORARILY on early processor revisions or on early microcode revisions.
In these cases, the check-in logs or the context of the code - say, itâ(TM)s in a block of code that only runs on processors that are in pre-production at the time - should make it clear that this is âoework-atoundâ code that we expect to be removed soon.
Sorry for the weird characters (Score:1)
Appearently, the apostrophe got turned into a curly-apostrophe. Bad computer.
Still my fault for not previewing.
Re: (Score:1)
I bet the requirement is still there from the manufacturer, but because INVD invalidates all levels of cache, the performance hit for some latency critical code that is supposed to run right after return from S1 is too much. So they chose to not follow the manufacturer recommendation and take the chance that the system does not crash with some instruction mutating into an illegal or operand reference pointing to a wrong register or, worst case, the cache line valid bit gets set and the line of trash bits g
Laptop aboard the International Space Station ? (Score:5, Informative)
I think they use laptops on the International Space Station and there you are not protected from cosmic rays by the blanket of the Earth's atmosphere. Just read up on the phosphenes experienced by the astronauts as they try to go to sleep.
Not sure if "gamma rays" is the correct term here, as high-energy protons are most likely to create a local change in electric charge density. With modern processors being built ont the 14 nanometres process this becones a serious problem. All the processors that are used in spacecraft and control vital functions are radiation-hardened. That usually means older fabrication processes (wider paths reduce the probability of cross-talk) and amorphous silicon (a monocrystal can sustain permanent damage from a particle of high enough energy)
Overall, it does make sense if it is meant to be used in space.
Re: (Score:1)
I think they use laptops on the International Space Station and there you are not protected from cosmic rays by the blanket of the Earth's atmosphere. Just read up on the phosphenes experienced by the astronauts as they try to go to sleep.
On ISS you are still protected by earths magnetic field. Leave orbit and your problems get much worse.
Radioactive Packaging Material (Score:1, Insightful)
Silly idea, if true (Score:2)
Sounds like a smoke screen for something else.
If the cache is susceptible to random gamma rays, or, more likely, cosmic rays, and has no ECC, it is NEVER trustworthy, and should be permanently disabled.
It's like the Intel floating point bugs (yes, plural). Since the end user has no idea WHICH of the operations will produce an erroneous result, NONE of the operations' results are usable, ever.
Could be worse. Intel once had a "genius" purchasing agent that got a "good deal" on clay for the ceramic package o
Risk/Reward (Score:3)
Commented out code (Score:5, Insightful)
"Less than three weeks later, the INVD instruction was commented out," writes Chen. "But the comment block remains.
I don't like seeing commented out code. If it's commented out then it has no business being in the source code file - even if there's an explanation in the comment block. The code's removal along with its comment block should be documented in whatever revision control system is in use. Maybe I'm bias because I worked in safety critical environments where commented out code is a no-no.
Re: Commented out code (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
On occasion, I've had to keep the commented out code with comment explanation why this code must not occur. Otherwise, people keep coming in trying to fix code that's not broken.
This.
I've left the wrong code in, commented with a detailed explanation as to why it's wrong, so someone doesn't come and 'fix' it again.
Bogus story, fake news. (Score:2)
To thwart lawyers finding out the true intentions of the strategies, Bill Gates decreed that the code should not have comments. Famously he said, "I am paying you to write code, not comment."
Re: (Score:2)
http://atdt.freeshell.org/k5/s... [freeshell.org]
I don't feel like html today for you.
UltraSPARC, anyone? (Score:3)
Anyone surprised by this must have not been around during the UltraSPARC days
....
I must’ve replaced 1000+ of those damn chips when the “Sombra” modules came out. Mirrored SRAM to protect against the ecache bit-flips. Kernel panics due to “ecache parity errors” were so common
....
Cache scrubbers in the Solaris kernel. Replacement CPUs. All of it helped.
This stuff is real and painful if you had a data center full of gear susceptible to it.
It happened like this... (Score:5, Interesting)
He installed a debug build on the customer's site and and waited... and fair enough, the SW would crash, and crash again and again... at completely random places in the code. In some cases there was literally no way those lines of code could make the program crash under any circumstances.
Well, he spent days trying to debug it and came up empty handed. Until it struck him to look at the time when the SW is crashing. And fair enough, it was crashing on one particular day in a week usually in the time-span of few hours during that day. Now comes the interesting part -- the customer's site was actually a railway station on the Slovakia-Ukraine border (in town called Uzghorod). So he called the customer to ask if there was a train in the station regularly on that day and hour every week and voila, there was one train coming from Ukraine to Slovakia with some goods. So he asked the customer to take Geiger counter and see if there was anything going on in the air.
They found out one of the train cars was radiating like hell. It was used for transferring spent nuclear fuel before. And Ukrainians thought they would save some money by using it for regular cargo after EOL. I wouldn't like to be a person living near those railway tracks...
tl;dr
Spreadsheet SW was crashing on the computers in the train station and thanks to customer complaints they found out the crashes were caused by radioactive train coming regularly to the station.
Common in IBM mid-ranges in the 90s (Score:2)
This is actually pretty common and has gone on for a long time, especially on systems that were striving to be low-to-zero downtime.
Some of the idle processing on AS/400s would periodically re-write the microcode from disk. When I asked a core developer why, they cited gamma rays flipping a bit. I then asked if a lead umbrella wouldn't do the job better, and they said yes, but the umbrella would have to be about six feet thick.
Once a year (Score:2)
Cosmic rays causing ram errors, is a thing. Scientists estimate it will happen to PCs, at ground level, about once a year. Surprisingly, which year does not matter much because as the tech gets smaller, the capacity gets larger, so the die size stays about the same.
Once a year might not sound like much, but that is not "at the end of the year", it can happen right away. Chance is strange that way. 8-)
MS should probably -not- have commented it out...