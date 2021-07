That Time The Windows Kernel Fought Gamma Rays Corrupting Its Processor Cache

Long-time Microsoft programmer Raymond Chen recently shared a memory about an unusual single-line instruction that was once added into the Windows kernel code -- accompanied by an "incredulous" comment from the Microsoft programmer who added it:; Invalidate the processor cache so that any stray gamma; rays (I'm serious) that may have flipped cache bits; while in S1 will be ignored.; Honestly. The processor manufacturer asked for this.; I'm serious.invd"Less than three weeks later, the INVD instruction was commented out," writes Chen. "But the comment block remains."In case we decide to resume trying to deal with gamma rays corrupting the the processor cache, I guess."