That Virus Alert on Your Computer? Scammers in India May Be Behind It (nytimes.com) 84
In India, a hub for tech support centers, a rise in scams forced Microsoft and the police to take action. From a report: You know the messages. They pop up on your computer screen with ominous warnings like, "Your computer has been infected with a virus. Call our toll-free number immediately for help." Often they look like alerts from Microsoft, Apple or Symantec. Sometimes the warning comes in a phone call. Most people ignore these entreaties, which are invariably scams. But one in five recipients actually talks to the fake tech-support centers, and 6 percent ultimately pay the operators to "fix" the nonexistent problem, according to recent consumer surveys by Microsoft.
Law enforcement authorities, working with Microsoft, have now traced many of these boiler rooms to New Delhi, India's capital and a hub of the global call-center industry. On Tuesday and Wednesday, police from two Delhi suburbs raided 16 fake tech-support centers and arrested about three dozen people. Last month, the Delhi authorities arrested 24 people in similar raids on 10 call centers. In Gautam Budh Nagar, one of the suburbs, 50 police officers swept into eight centers on Tuesday night. Ajay Pal Sharma, the senior superintendent of police there, said the scammers had extracted money from thousands of victims, most of whom were American or Canadian.
If they ever find another Persis Khambatta they can send her over to my place!
What a fucking buffoon. Genetic diversity is the key to our species survival. It's a shame that people have resorted to scamming instead of running honest businesses. This is not the fault of a country, but instead caused by runaway capitalism and a lack of morals to make the ends meet. Plenty of that everywhere.
He's agitated from his dental visit where he had all his muellers extracted.
The food is good, actually. Also, plenty of great minds and ideas have come from India. Don't damn a people because you are ignorant about them.
The food is good
I hate the stuff. The strong spice is designed to cover the taste of sub-standard or even rotting food.
Also, plenty of great minds and ideas have come from India.
Yes, if enough shit is thrown at a wall, some sticks.
Don't damn a people because you are ignorant about them.
I'm not ignorant of them, I have come across plenty and not just phone scammers. I even had an Indian GF once, and she was OK - an edge case. But the thought of her cooking for me was the deal breaker.
Also, plenty of great minds and ideas have come from India.
Yes, if enough shit is thrown at a wall, some sticks.
You do realize you've described just about every country on Earth, right? (Or do you just think that the ones with predominantly brown people are below you?) As you have so eloquently illustrated with your post, even the good ol' US of A (or where the hell you are from) has some pretty shitty people too.
Don't damn a people because you are ignorant about them.
I'm not ignorant of them, I have come across plenty and not just phone scammers. I even had an Indian GF once, and she was OK - an edge case. But the thought of her cooking for me was the deal breaker.
So you've met a couple "of them" and feel as though you are now authoritative on the subject? You dated one and kicked her to the curb because you don't know how to cook for yourself? I hope she is awar
I know several Indian people, and they're all very nice. I also like Indian food, and their classical music is nothing less than sublime.
Finally, YOU will have a shot at a date.
This is news for nerds? (Score:4, Informative)
Seriously? More like news for the nursing home.
Re:This is news for nerds? (Score:5, Informative)
Re:This is news for nerds? (Score:4, Funny)
Hardly. I just had two of these earlier in the month, and from "ordinary" web sites as well. Both needed system reboots, one needed _two_ reboots!
More like news from 15 years ago.
Yes, now and then the Indian police put on a show like this, but then turn a blind eye again. These scams are good for India's balance of payments.
Slime (Score:5, Informative)
I #%^&@$%ing hate those things, cause it invariably resutls in a paniced call from family urgently insisting on my help. Especially when it makes that obnoxious beeping noise.
Jail isn't good enough for these slime.
My GF got one of those. She sent them money and they sent her a flash drive to "fix" the issue.
Fortunately, she asked me for help doing the install of whatever shitware they sent her, and I told her to get rid of the flash drive, and (since I'm not a mac guru) take her mac to the genius bar and have them check it out for any malware.
Ducts r us (Score:4, Funny)
How to recognize this type of scam (Score:5, Funny)
It's easy to recognize these type of scammers.
They purport to be from Apple or Microsoft and offer to fix computer problems for payment.
Here's how you can distinguish these as fake calls:
Neither Apple nor Microsoft will ever fix any computer problem for any amount of money, ever.
Neither Apple nor Microsoft will ever fix any computer problem for any amount of money, ever.
I think that's the problem.
Neither Apple nor Microsoft will ever fix any computer problem for any amount of money, ever.
Well, now - we use Apple products in our home, and we choose to have AppleCare on our purchases. It doesn't add much to the cost of the products, but we've saved well more in repairs than what we've paid in AppleCare costs. My older MacBookPro bit the dust just before my AppleCare ran out, and they replaced the entire motherboard. I essentially got a new (older) computer. I still use it.
Apple is much better than Microsoft in that they will actually fix stuff and they are much more resistant to viruses.
I should have left Apple out of the quote.
Microsoft software is the problem. I don't know why people keep buying and trying to use their stuff.
I gave up on Microsoft after the Windows ME fiasco (yes, I am old) and have used Linux, MacOS and ChromeOS since and never had a virus problem (or fear).
Neither Apple nor Microsoft will ever fix any computer problem for any amount of money, ever.
I find this witty. Were trying to be witty?
Referred by your ISP (Score:2)
I've sure as hell received the calls from "The Microsoft Service Provider" telling me my computer has a virus. Really? How on Earth would I believe that Microsoft has my phone number or that they're calling me to solve a problem?
Let me try to guess a plausible lie: Your ISP has your phone number on file, if only for billing purposes. Your ISP sees a device on your network sending suspicious traffic that matches the signature of the Virus of the Month. Your ISP has contracted to refer its subscribers to a tech support shop in India employing technicians who have passed an MCSA exam, which confers the title Microsoft Certified Professional [microsoft.com].
Slashdot:... (Score:1)
Well.... duh !! (Score:3, Interesting)
Who knew!!! - a scam that uses a call center *might* come from India?! Let me say... "duh!" or as my kid says "dUuuUh!"
But I'm glad to see that authorities are getting better/faster at tracking them down and closing them (i.e. actually doing something about it).
One of the fascinating pieces of this is the technology used. The honeypots are quite sophisticated - including VoIP #'s that receive the calls. It is interesting what they "listen" for and how they correlate the calls. They track the ambient sounds to figure out which calls originate from the same call center (obviously the caller-id is fake). And then the honeypot PCs that are downloading the exploits are doing some cool things too.
We could use a whole story on just the technology. The podcast "Reply All" has covered some of it. Stories on the honeypot PCs is harder to find though (IMHO).
That water in the ocean? It may be wet! (Score:3, Informative)
Tomorrow on news for nerds, how to count to 10 with Slashdot. All the difficult things you totally didn't know before now. We unravel the mysteries of the universe! Fire? Turns out it is hot!. Ice? Well that actually is cold to the touch. The colour of the sky? Well we can't answer every question here, otherwise what incentive do you have to learn new things tomorrow.
So join us tomorrow where we answer all those difficult questions right here on Slashdot. The news site for the edumakated.
I have no idea how this story made it past the mods (if there are any).
Sheeze, just take a look at all the videos on YouTube where people wast two hours or more of scammers' time, known as "scam baiting".
Kit Boga: https://www.youtube.com/channe... [youtube.com]
Jim Browning: https://www.youtube.com/channe... [youtube.com]
VIRUS ALERT! (Score:2)
STINKY CHEESE [youtube.com]
Delhi authorities ... (Score:2)
You must be mistaken! (Score:2)
Couldn't possibly be an Indian. They are a very kind people.
Had to be a Russian! Those are nasty people.
Just watch CNN and you will see.
PS: MY toaster didn't work this morning and Putin left me a note saying he broke it on purpose!
Who falls for this? (Score:2)
P.T. Barnum was right! (Score:2)
Best defense is an offense (Score:3)
in germany they even call you (Score:2)
I don't know the messages (Score:2)
"You know the messages. They pop up on your computer screen with ominous warnings like, "Your computer has been infected with a virus. Call our toll-free number immediately for help.""
I don't know them, and it's not because I don't use Windows. I only see then on websites sometimes, but I take it that is not what is meant here.
I feel left out.
Don't get many of these anymore. (Score:1)
Chuck: I'm a Microsoft Technician and our servers have detected a virus on your computer.
Me: Really, which one?
Chuck: Lets start with your main Windows computer.
Me:
What year is this? (Score:2)
How stupid do you have to be? (Score:2)
Indians, you say? (Score:2)
No shit. Even senior senior citizens know it's them.
Why India cares? (Score:2)
the scammers had extracted money from thousands of victims, most of whom were American or Canadian.
Then why India cares? It cost taxpayer money to relief wealthier countries