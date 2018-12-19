Microsoft Announces Windows Sandbox, a Desktop Environment For Running Applications in Isolation (betanews.com) 108
Microsoft has officially unveiled "Windows Sandbox," a feature that was expected to be unveiled next year. Windows Sandbox, the company says, creates "an isolated, temporary desktop environment" where users can run potentially suspicious software. From a report: Windows Sandbox is an isolated desktop environment which functions much like a virtual machine; any software installed to it is completely sandboxed from the host operating system. Aimed at businesses, enterprises and security-conscious home users, Windows Sandbox will be part of Windows 10 Pro and Windows 10 Enterprise. It is not clear exactly when the feature will debut, but it could make an appearance in Windows 10 19H1 next year.
The company touts the following features of Windows Sandbox in a detailed blog post introducing the new feature:
Part of Windows -- everything required for this feature ships with Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise. No need to download a VHD!
Pristine -- every time Windows Sandbox runs, it's as clean as a brand-new installation of Windows.
Disposable -- nothing persists on the device; everything is discarded after you close the application.
Secure -- uses hardware-based virtualization for kernel isolation, which relies on the Microsoft's hypervisor to run a separate kernel which isolates Windows Sandbox from the host.
Efficient -- uses integrated kernel scheduler, smart memory management, and virtual GPU.
Sandboxie (Score:5, Informative)
Or use Sandboxie, which has been out for over a decade.
https://www.sandboxie.com/
The expected work-around.... (Score:3, Insightful)
Of course "bad guys" will figure out some way to detect that they are running inside a pristine sand-box and behave differently, ie, non-malicious. The user/tester runs that application, nothing bad happens, certifies that it is safe and releases it to the rest of the business population. Once it's out in the open the application acts maliciously and does it's dirty work.
Re:The expected work-around.... (Score:5, Informative)
This is already done. A lot of malware checks for drivers and won't run if it sees a VMWare driver, 3 CPU cores, or an oddball amount of RAM. This is a good thing, in a way, if one uses VMs for partitioning tasks (for example QuickBooks goes into its own virtual machine, so it is isolated and protected from malware for the most part. You can also add encryption, either in the VM via BitLocker or store the VM files somewhere secure (VeraCrypt volume), to ensure better protection when the machine isn't in use.
I'm hoping Microsoft starts moving more towards a QubesOS model.
Re:The expected work-around.... (Score:5, Interesting)
using paravirt with Xen is a bit of a misfit when I've used it
Xen pvh2 is almost done, and should remove the last technical reasons to use paravirt.
True browser sandboxing yet with this feature? (Score:5, Insightful)
Years of watching Jurassic Park and I almost forgot the name Ian Malcolm, who is quite astute.
Re:True browser sandboxing yet with this feature? (Score:4, Interesting)
Have you tried epic browser [epicbrowser.com]?
Installed and tried it.
Tested one website to try it out and it broke the website quite comprehensively, with no way to get it to work (no plugins I could disable, no scripts or permissions I could grant to get it to work (as I do when using firefox with ublock and umatrix).
It also inserts 'epicupdater' into my startup without permission, which I DO NOT like.
That's just my first impression. Not *that* great.
Well shit. Google altered the deal, eh? Damn.
Re:Getting Close (Score:5, Interesting)
It's amazing how willing folks are to run un-trusted code from people with strong motivation to track and monetize you.
Why is it amazing given the level of actual personal risk people face on common websites as a result of tracking? The direct impact to people's lives by corporations hoovering up their data can be likened to dying in a terrorist attack. There are literally billions of people whose data has been harvested and who are being tracked yet the vast majority don't care precisely because nearly everyone has been completely unaffected by it.
Now breaking the web by micromanaging scripts on the other hand *that* affec
I want every single tab I open to be like a baby finding itself in a brand new world every time.
So... crying, covered in blood and mucus... What freakin' browser are you running?
Firefox with Temporary Containers add-on takes you quite far in that direction. Each tab is a new container and all data, except bookmarks, is wiped after closing the tab.
Jailbreak (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm putting money on "under 24 hours" before the first proof-of-concept malware is written that can escape the sandbox, followed by years of bug-fixing whack-a-mole before this is anywhere close to secure.
I'm putting money on "under 24 hours" before the first proof-of-concept malware is written that can escape the sandbox, followed by years of bug-fixing whack-a-mole before this is anywhere close to secure.
But... Edge is faster! Just ask us, or read all the popup ads we send you with every OS update..
Seriously, ANY operating system software plays whack-a-mole with security holes. MS isn't any exception.
Re: (Score:3)
Even if someone does break it, I applaud Microsoft for having this in the first place. Running a Web browser in a VM, sandbox, or isolated environment, where it has no access to documents is a step forward.
Been ctrl-alt-f2'ing to another user to browse for a while. Nothing new in multiuser os, just a lot less of an issue in one.
telemetry (Score:2)
nothing persists
Except the telemetry sent back to MS.
Pristine (Score:3)
I'm sure it will include all the annoying notifications!
Re:Pristine (Score:5, Funny)
And Candy Crush!
With all telemetry turned back on that you painstakingly ripped out, using various third party tools and registry hacks.
great in theory (Score:3)
but in practice, let say you need to open a file, how does it work? And then save it? Will they allow SMB file transfers between the host and the sandbox? Couldn't viruses spread this way?
But how good is the sandbox if the application can access all your files?
It can still mine bitcoins and waste your CPU/GPU.
It can still send all your files to some scamers and then encrypt your local copy.
The only thing is that it won't have admin rights so it won't be able to delete the OS or mess with other users' files. Just like any non-sandboxed application, isn't it?
Virtual machines with live migration very often (Score:2)
Virtual machines with live migration very often may help cut that down.
Obligatory xkcd (Score:5, Funny)
Truth in advertizing (Score:2)
If this were really a Windows Sandbox, we could stick Windows in it and be so much more safer. I don't think they are shooting high enough here.
How much overhead and virtual GPU? (Score:3)
On the virtual GPU is it based on your card? or is it some low end basic card?
On the virtual GPU is it based on your card? or is it some low end basic card?
The Windows Kernel Internals descriptions say that 'windows sandbox' is put on top of the previous 'windows containers' software, which basically uses Hyper-V.
With virtualization options enabled in the CPU, it uses "RemoteFX vGPU"
I didn't know what RemoteFX was but there was a reference link to here:
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-server/remote/remote-desktop-services/rds-remotefx-vgpu [microsoft.com]
From the description this is the same virtual GPU sharing used in the remote application part of remote desktop.
It's interesting you say that as from everything I've read, vPC is part of Nvidia GRID which is specifically different hardware than consumer GTX cards. Do you have anything point to some examples of consumer GTX cards actually have vPC support?
Actually no, and now quite the opposite. I stand corrected.
I misread the Nvidia page listing of cards with vGPU support. What it actually says is:
"NVIDIA Virtual GPU software runs on NVIDIA Tesla GPU based on the NVIDIA Volta, NVIDIA Pascal and NVIDIA Maxwell GPU architectures."
I read that as a list of 4 separate architectures, instead of Tesla GPUs specifically on one of those 3.
That combined with knowing the GTX 1080 uses the Pascal arch, presumed it was included.
Sorry about that.
I used to do this on Abandonware sites (Score:2)
Can I run windows in the sandbox? (Score:3)
I'd feel a lot safer...
Don't you already run it in a sandbox known as your computer? Or are you playing in the cloud?
They just invented chroot and containers! (Score:3, Insightful)
Cool!
Nice modpoint whoring and playing the crowd, but no. They haven't done that even remotely. Try again but this time make a reference to KVM.
My cat (Score:3)
How this is different than a regular VM (Score:1)
Integrated kernel scheduler - With ordinary virtual machines, Microsoft's hypervisor controls the scheduling of the virtual processors running in the VMs. However, for Windows Sandbox we use a new technology called "integrated scheduler" which allows the host to decide when the sandbox runs. For Windows Sandbox we employ a unique scheduling policy that allows the virtual processors of the sandbox to be scheduled in the same way as threads would be scheduled for a process. High-priority
VMWare (Score:2)
"uses hardware-based virtualization for kernel isolation, which relies on the Microsoft's hypervisor" Hyper-V and VMWare Workstation cannot operate on the same Windows box. This is another case of Microsoft bundling software that forces out competition. As someone in a full VMWare environment, features like this scare me. I don't want to have to hack my windows just to keep my current tool set operational.
"Pristine" (Score:2)
every time Windows Sandbox runs, it's as clean as a brand-new installation of Windows.
So it's going to preinstall a whole bunch of crap (Candy Crush Saga, Solitaire Collection, Photoshop elements, etc) I didn't asked for or want?
A brand new install of Windows 10 is about as pristine as a snow pile in a dog park.