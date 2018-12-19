UK Chip-Maker Arm is Working on an AI-Powered Smart Chip That Can Tell if You Smell (newscientist.com) 106
UK chip-maker Arm, better known for developing the hardware that powers most smartphones, is working on a new generation of smart chips that embed artificial intelligence inside devices. One of these chips is being taught to smell. From a report: The idea is that the chips will be small and cheap enough to be built into clothing, allowing an AI to keep tabs on your BO throughout the day. Arm also wants to add the chips to food packaging to monitor freshness. The e-noses are part of a project called PlasticArmPit, in which Arm is developing smart chips made from thin sheets of plastic. Each chip will have eight different sensors and a built-in machine learning circuit. It will look like a piece of cling-film with bits stuck to it, says James Myers at Arm. "PlasticArmPit will be the first application of machine learning in plastic electronics."
Smells are made up of different combinations and concentrations of gases. The sensors on the chip will detect different chemicals in the air and the AI will take that complex data and identify it as a particular whiff. The chip will then score the smell. If it is in the armpit of your shirt, it will tell you the strength of your body odour from 1 to 5, says Myers. "It's the job of the machine learning to collect and interpret all the data and then alert the user if action is needed."
I wasn't aware that Japan was part of China now.
Congratulations. In your racist rant you failed to even name the right country. To fact check you... the company headquarters are still in the UK, the CEO is British (but living in California) and the company owning it is actually Japanese. I doubt Japan would be pleased being confused with China.
And to fact check you with your own facts, ARM Holdings sold a majority stake in its subsidiary known as Arm Technology (China) Co., Ltd
Softbank still owns ARM Holdings
Yeah, I got it wrong - they're Japanese now.
On the BO railroad it goes off all the time!
Cancer and other illnesses (Score:3)
Cancer can and has been detected through odors by dogs [cnn.com].
Seems like that would be a much better use of this technology than would be just telling you if you stink.
Apple are already working on a new deodorant called iStink.
... but I think UnderArm might at least tie in terms of name recognition...
;-)
Apple are already working on a new deodorant called iStink.
Why not iStic [slashdot.org]k instead of iStin [slashdot.org]k. Not to be confused with iceDick, a never-before-revealed weapon due to appear on the final season of Game of Thrones [hbo.com].
else if (concentration_of_gas1 > threshold_c && concentration_of_gas2 > threshold_d) {your_stink_level=2;}
else if (you_read_slashdot) {stink_level=5;}
My god man, use a switch!
But it's so hard to program with wireless controllers.
perfume sometimes uses urine as an ingredient so whether that is a good or bad smell very much depends on what other gases are present.
It really doesn't. People are just very good at convincing themselves that if they paid a lot of money for something it must not reek.
Lets bring reality to this table of yours.
The reality is that you are not a programmer, or at least not an experienced one, and that you are talking out your ass making statements that are absurdly untrue.
Yet here you are, acting like an expert. Fuck off you dishonest fuck.
Yes we need leading edge technology for computer to do Math.
It reminds me 20 years ago while working in a College Computer Lab.
A student asked me if I had a calculator.
Thinking that he wanted a TI-96 Graphing calculator (because many of the math classes were centered around that calculator) I had to tell me I didn't have one.
He was a bit perplex and a bit desperate, because it will take him a lot longer to work out his assignment.
I asked him what he needed a calculator for.
"You know, Adding, Subtracting, Mu
How is this "AI"? What "complex data"? The sensors are simple. The program would look like if (concentration_of_gas1 > threshold_a && concentration_of_gas2 > threshold_b) {you_stink=true;}
But
... but .. different chemicals! Different!
We can't handle that without AI?!?!?
Re:AI (Score:5, Insightful)
How is this "AI"?
The problem is, you use a different definition of AI to most journalists. You probably grew up in the 20th Century and was first exposed to AI as a term by science fiction authors or theorists to describe machine sentience.
At sometime in the 21st century it began to mean nothing more than an algorithm where a computer program makes a decision based on IO. You can complain, or argue that this isn't AI- and historically you would be right; however, this isn't the first time words have changed meaning based on being used "incorrectly" enough times that the "incorrect" meaning became the "correct" meaning (if the majority of people use a word in a certain way, it becomes the new meaning- English is a living language).
It's easy to point to other examples. Prior to the 20th century "Awesome" was pretty much synonymous with the word "Awful". People probably started using the word to mean it's current meaning ironically (like some people said "bad" to mean good in the 80's- or how kids in Britain might say "wicked" to mean "cool") - eventually the ironic meaning became the mainstream meaning.
Use the word decimate and you'll probably get a lot of people tell you that the word means "to remove 1/10th". And prior to about 20 years ago, that's what most people would have suggested it meant- nowadays people assume the opposite, that it means to completely destroy something. It was used "incorrectly" for so long that the incorrect meaning became the correct meaning.
People are always whining about the term "AI" on articles on Slashdot... well, guess what... the fact that you have to complain about it every single day means that you're on the losing side of this one. AI doesn't mean what you think it does anymore. It no longer has anything to do with machine sentience.
awesome (adj.)
1590s, "profoundly reverential," from awe (n.) + -some (1). Meaning "inspiring awe or dread" is from 1670s; weakened colloquial sense of "impressive, very good" is recorded by 1961 and was in vogue from after c. 1980. Related: Awesomely; awesomeness.
decimate used to mean executing one in ten soldiers as a punishment for desertion.
How is this "AI"? What "complex data"? The sensors are simple. The program would look like if (concentration_of_gas1 > threshold_a && concentration_of_gas2 > threshold_b) {you_stink=true;}
The A.I. part comes into play when it gives you the notification. It will learn your personality, and determine if telling you "Dude, you stink!" is going to hurt your feelings, thereby switching to "It may be beneficial for you to apply some deodorant in the near future, but only if you want to."
How is this "AI"? What "complex data"? The sensors are simple. The program would look like if (concentration_of_gas1 > threshold_a && concentration_of_gas2 > threshold_b) {you_stink=true;}
I think you've answered your own question. The program won't look like that, because the cost and effort to tune all the "if" statements and thresholds correctly, and the likelihood of developers getting them good enough, is vanishingly small.
Instead the program will look like "take 1000 inputs which are kind of fuzzy because we haven't bothered to classify which precise input corresponds to which precise gas and indeed we don't have to. Feed it into a neural network which was previously trained on a set of
Let me explain:
This is 2018. The word "software" has fallen out of favour with news media and has been replaced with two terms; "app" and "AI".
Since the software on this dedicated chip likely doesn't fit the minimum criteria to be called an "app" (isn't downloaded from an app store, and doesn't present a GUI), it must therefore be called an "AI".
Yeah, me too.
body odor contains natural pheromones
Fresh body odors do. Not the ones that bacteria have had a day or two to work on since the last shower.
I Will Order 50 (Score:1)
One for each of my IT students.
Where ... (Score:2)
The chip beeped too much when it came near, so it's off taking a shower.
It looks for the presence ... (Score:2)
... of a nose.
My son. My only son.
Why the focus on the armpit? We can all turn our head and sniff. Most of us can't check our other scent glands as easily.
Yes, let's complicate clothing by adding a breakable, pointless piece of technology that can't POSSIBLY be misused for marketing-driven purposes.
Who actually wants this - people with body-odor issues? Do they not already know they have body-odor issues? And the article says "If it is in the armpit of your shirt, it will tell you the strength of your body odour from 1 to 5"... and? Are offices going to be modified to include closets, so we all can keep changes of clothing at work?
A few commenters have mentio
[drum roll] TERRIBLE !
Notice that TFS headline includes:
"Smart Chip That Can Tell if You Smell"
That clearly says to me that it can tell if your nose is working correctly. But I think it was meant to say that this chip can tell if you have an odor; a very different thing. Yes, I know, English is difficult to parse for some editors.
From wikipedia: "Unlike most traditional microprocessor suppliers, such as Intel, Freescale (the former semiconductor division of Motorola, now NXP Semiconductors) and Renesas (a former joint venture between Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric), Arm only creates and licenses its technology as intellectual property (IP),[70] rather than manufacturing and selling its own physical CPUs, GPUs, SoCs or microcontrollers."
