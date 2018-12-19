Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


UK Chip-Maker Arm is Working on an AI-Powered Smart Chip That Can Tell if You Smell (newscientist.com) 106

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
UK chip-maker Arm, better known for developing the hardware that powers most smartphones, is working on a new generation of smart chips that embed artificial intelligence inside devices. One of these chips is being taught to smell. From a report: The idea is that the chips will be small and cheap enough to be built into clothing, allowing an AI to keep tabs on your BO throughout the day. Arm also wants to add the chips to food packaging to monitor freshness. The e-noses are part of a project called PlasticArmPit, in which Arm is developing smart chips made from thin sheets of plastic. Each chip will have eight different sensors and a built-in machine learning circuit. It will look like a piece of cling-film with bits stuck to it, says James Myers at Arm. "PlasticArmPit will be the first application of machine learning in plastic electronics."

Smells are made up of different combinations and concentrations of gases. The sensors on the chip will detect different chemicals in the air and the AI will take that complex data and identify it as a particular whiff. The chip will then score the smell. If it is in the armpit of your shirt, it will tell you the strength of your body odour from 1 to 5, says Myers. "It's the job of the machine learning to collect and interpret all the data and then alert the user if action is needed."

  • On the BO railroad it goes off all the time!

  • Don't worry... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Apple are already working on a new deodorant called iStink.

  • How is this "AI"? What "complex data"? The sensors are simple. The program would look like if (concentration_of_gas1 > threshold_a && concentration_of_gas2 > threshold_b) {you_stink=true;}
    • It says it gives you an odor score on a scale of 1 to 5. You cannot do that with standard programming, it requires AI to categorize various concentration levels into various stink levels.
      • if (concentration_of_gas1 > threshold_a && concentration_of_gas2 > threshold_b) {your_stink_level=1;}
        else if (concentration_of_gas1 > threshold_c && concentration_of_gas2 > threshold_d) {your_stink_level=2;}
        else if (you_read_slashdot) {stink_level=5;}
      • uhhh... what?

        Lets bring reality to this table of yours.

        The reality is that you are not a programmer, or at least not an experienced one, and that you are talking out your ass making statements that are absurdly untrue.

        Yet here you are, acting like an expert. Fuck off you dishonest fuck.

      • Yes we need leading edge technology for computer to do Math.

        It reminds me 20 years ago while working in a College Computer Lab.
        A student asked me if I had a calculator.
        Thinking that he wanted a TI-96 Graphing calculator (because many of the math classes were centered around that calculator) I had to tell me I didn't have one.
        He was a bit perplex and a bit desperate, because it will take him a lot longer to work out his assignment.
        I asked him what he needed a calculator for.
        "You know, Adding, Subtracting, Mu

    • How is this "AI"? What "complex data"? The sensors are simple. The program would look like if (concentration_of_gas1 > threshold_a && concentration_of_gas2 > threshold_b) {you_stink=true;}

      But ... but .. different chemicals! Different!

      We can't handle that without AI?!?!?

      • I also forgot there were eight sensors. We can't handle eight sensors with my approach. Clearly deep-learning neural nets are required here. Possibly blockchains as well.

    • Re:AI (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Wednesday December 19, 2018 @11:40AM (#57830758)

      How is this "AI"?

      The problem is, you use a different definition of AI to most journalists. You probably grew up in the 20th Century and was first exposed to AI as a term by science fiction authors or theorists to describe machine sentience.

      At sometime in the 21st century it began to mean nothing more than an algorithm where a computer program makes a decision based on IO. You can complain, or argue that this isn't AI- and historically you would be right; however, this isn't the first time words have changed meaning based on being used "incorrectly" enough times that the "incorrect" meaning became the "correct" meaning (if the majority of people use a word in a certain way, it becomes the new meaning- English is a living language).

      It's easy to point to other examples. Prior to the 20th century "Awesome" was pretty much synonymous with the word "Awful". People probably started using the word to mean it's current meaning ironically (like some people said "bad" to mean good in the 80's- or how kids in Britain might say "wicked" to mean "cool") - eventually the ironic meaning became the mainstream meaning.

      Use the word decimate and you'll probably get a lot of people tell you that the word means "to remove 1/10th". And prior to about 20 years ago, that's what most people would have suggested it meant- nowadays people assume the opposite, that it means to completely destroy something. It was used "incorrectly" for so long that the incorrect meaning became the correct meaning.

      People are always whining about the term "AI" on articles on Slashdot... well, guess what... the fact that you have to complain about it every single day means that you're on the losing side of this one. AI doesn't mean what you think it does anymore. It no longer has anything to do with machine sentience.

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        awesome (adj.)

        1590s, "profoundly reverential," from awe (n.) + -some (1). Meaning "inspiring awe or dread" is from 1670s; weakened colloquial sense of "impressive, very good" is recorded by 1961 and was in vogue from after c. 1980. Related: Awesomely; awesomeness.

      • decimate used to mean executing one in ten soldiers as a punishment for desertion.

    • How is this "AI"? What "complex data"? The sensors are simple. The program would look like if (concentration_of_gas1 > threshold_a && concentration_of_gas2 > threshold_b) {you_stink=true;}

      The A.I. part comes into play when it gives you the notification. It will learn your personality, and determine if telling you "Dude, you stink!" is going to hurt your feelings, thereby switching to "It may be beneficial for you to apply some deodorant in the near future, but only if you want to."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ljw1004 ( 764174 )

      How is this "AI"? What "complex data"? The sensors are simple. The program would look like if (concentration_of_gas1 > threshold_a && concentration_of_gas2 > threshold_b) {you_stink=true;}

      I think you've answered your own question. The program won't look like that, because the cost and effort to tune all the "if" statements and thresholds correctly, and the likelihood of developers getting them good enough, is vanishingly small.

      Instead the program will look like "take 1000 inputs which are kind of fuzzy because we haven't bothered to classify which precise input corresponds to which precise gas and indeed we don't have to. Feed it into a neural network which was previously trained on a set of

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Trogre ( 513942 )

      Let me explain:

      This is 2018. The word "software" has fallen out of favour with news media and has been replaced with two terms; "app" and "AI".

      Since the software on this dedicated chip likely doesn't fit the minimum criteria to be called an "app" (isn't downloaded from an app store, and doesn't present a GUI), it must therefore be called an "AI".

      Yeah, me too.

  • I Will Order 50 (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    One for each of my IT students.

  • ... is the Monty Python foot icon?
  • Should be a big hit with IBM management.
  • It also tells you if you put too much perfume/cologne on to mask your BO. Sometimes a little BO is easier to handle than overpowering all-consuming floral scents.
  • Yea, I know, I know. If I take a lot of Bean-o or equivalent (alpha-glactosidase [wikipedia.org] from aspergillus niger [nootriment.com]) over a period of a couple weeks, it can adversely affect my aroma. I think that stuff messes with my gut flora. It becomes pretty obvious & embarrassing at the gym when everyone else in the core fitness class sets up in the opposite corner of the room.

  • Why the focus on the armpit? We can all turn our head and sniff. Most of us can't check our other scent glands as easily.

  • Yes, let's complicate clothing by adding a breakable, pointless piece of technology that can't POSSIBLY be misused for marketing-driven purposes.

    Who actually wants this - people with body-odor issues? Do they not already know they have body-odor issues? And the article says "If it is in the armpit of your shirt, it will tell you the strength of your body odour from 1 to 5"... and? Are offices going to be modified to include closets, so we all can keep changes of clothing at work?

    A few commenters have mentio

  • [drum roll] TERRIBLE !

    Notice that TFS headline includes:
    "Smart Chip That Can Tell if You Smell"
    That clearly says to me that it can tell if your nose is working correctly. But I think it was meant to say that this chip can tell if you have an odor; a very different thing. Yes, I know, English is difficult to parse for some editors.

  • From wikipedia: "Unlike most traditional microprocessor suppliers, such as Intel, Freescale (the former semiconductor division of Motorola, now NXP Semiconductors) and Renesas (a former joint venture between Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric), Arm only creates and licenses its technology as intellectual property (IP),[70] rather than manufacturing and selling its own physical CPUs, GPUs, SoCs or microcontrollers."

  • I got a wife. She can tell me if I smell and bring me a beer. Let's see how long it takes them SiliconValley wizards to make an AI do that both....

