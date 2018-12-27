Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Here's What 2019 Holds For Paint.NET (betanews.com) 135

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
The developer of the popular image editing tool Paint.NET, Rick Brewster, has shared his vision of what the coming year holds for his software. The 2019 roadmap for Paint.NET is an exciting one, promising migration to .NET Core, support for brushes and pressure sensitivity, and an expanded plugin system. BetaNews: Changes are on the cards for app icons and improved high-DPI support -- something that may be seen as mere aesthetic by some, but important changes by others. Switching to .NET Core could have big implications for the software, as Brewter explains: "It's clear that, in the long-term, Paint.NET needs to migrate over to .NET Core. That's where all of the improvements and bug fixes are being made, and it's obvious that the .NET Framework is now in maintenance mode. On the engineering side this is mostly a packaging and deployment puzzle of balancing download size amongst several other variables. My initial estimations shows that the download size for Paint.NET could balloon from ~7.5MB (today) to north of 40MB if .NET Core is packaged 'locally'. That's a big sticker shock... but it may just be necessary."

And, for those who're interested: the move to .NET Core will finally enable a truly portable version of Paint.NET since. Proposals for better DDS support and brushes and pressure sensitivity will be welcomed by digital artists, and there can be few users who are not excited at the prospect of an expanded plugin system.

  • Don't get, please explain (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why would I prefer to download and install this over GIMP?

    Just askin

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by scumdamn ( 82357 )
      You're using Windows? You think GMP's UI is terrible? You don't need all its features?

    • Re:Don't get, please explain (Score:5, Informative)

      by OzPeter ( 195038 ) on Thursday December 27, 2018 @10:33AM (#57866104)

      Why would I prefer to download and install this over GIMP?

      Just askin

      I can't tell you what you prefer. But I can point you at a comparison site so you can make your own decision (the Paint.Net vs Gimp is about 2/3 of the way down)

      http://fixthephoto.com/paint-n... [fixthephoto.com]

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Desler ( 1608317 )

      It had non-destructive layers and high bit depth support long before Duh Gimp?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        That's a useful statement for those traveling back in time.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Desler ( 1608317 )

          You asked why someone would have chosen it over Duh Gimp and I told you. Duh Gimp failed to have basic image editing features for decades after everyone else implemented it. That's why I choose this and continue to use it. Duh Gimp is a garbage attempt at a Photoshop clone.

    • Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)

      by thegarbz ( 1787294 )

      Why would I prefer to download and install this over GIMP?

      You don't prefer it. It is just there, given to you, rolled out with every Windows update regardless of how much you try to get rid of it.

      By the way GIMP is truly horrible software. Crappy crappy stupid arsebackwards UI.

  • What has happened to /. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Once upon a time a would get value add news about tech and science from /. Now a days what passes as news is abhorrent. Would the real /. Please stand up? #wheresmalda

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Try submitting some good news stories. It's the holidays and nothing is happening in the world. Little to no announcements. If you spot a good story, submit it.

    • Readers like you stopped submitting things of interest to you and started relying on others. Other people came with other interests. A news aggregator like Slashdot is nothing more than the will of its readers. You want to change this?

      Click Here [slashdot.org]

  • satisfying everyone's creative needs since Windows 1.0

  • Dockable palettes or some other way to make sure they stop overlapping my artwork. Esp. the color palette is bloody annoying.

  • Paint.NET is awesome for intermediate editing (Score:5, Interesting)

    by C0L0PH0N ( 613595 ) on Thursday December 27, 2018 @11:16AM (#57866340)
    I have used Paint.NET for picture editing for over 10 years now, starting when it was a WSU project when Rick Brewster was a Microsoft mentored student there. I support a number of websites, and have a family photo archive. Paint.NET is awesome and I can do pretty much anything I need to do with it. The simple stuff of course, rotating, cropping, adding text or lines or fill, fixing minor photo errors, getting a bit creative. And now and again a few more advanced things like "photoshopping" someone into a photo is fairly straightforward. I am deeply grateful for Rick Brewster and all his work on this. And I am thrilled he has plans far into the future for Paint.NET.

  • I tried installing Paint.NET about 7 years ago, and it hosed up my PC. The memory of that keeps me hesitant to try again.

    • Did Paint.NET hose it or did the .Net Framework do that? I find it hard to see how a simple .Net program could have any adverse effect on your system.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Tablizer ( 95088 )

        Either of those hosing it is not a good sign. I don't remember the install parts. I did have to go to Microsoft.com to get a required component or two, but I don't remember what those were.

        • Oh I agree, but the overwhelming most likely scenario is that the deeply integrated into Windows .Net framework is what hosed your machine. In which case Paint.Net is a poor target to complain against since if it wasn't that then it was likely something else. The whole point of the .Net framework is that it's abstracted away from the underlying OS and therefore shouldn't have the ability to ruin anything.

          That said the framework itself was a clusterfuck of versions and installers and downloads from the Micro

      • These days you can compile to machine code (OS specific) using Windows Universal Apps.

        I suspect it wouldn't be a major port.

        But then its not my time.
  • The only reason I use paint.net is because it's fast to do simple things. Bloating it up isn't going to help my reason for using it.

  • Targeting .NET Core (Score:5, Interesting)

    by MobyDisk ( 75490 ) on Thursday December 27, 2018 @01:22PM (#57866906) Homepage

    The most interesting part of this is the statements about the .NET Framework. I need to look at the links he posted and really digest them. I suspect Paint.NET is pretty heavily tied to Windows right now, and he mentions COM and GDI+ which seems to confirm it. But I've been under the assumption that if you are targeting Windows, you build against the .NET Framework it is already preinstalled and optimized for that machine. If you are targeting cross-platform, then target .NET Standard and compile against the full framework for Windows machines, and the Core framework for non-Windows machines that won't already have the full framework installed. The idea that .NET Core is "superior" to the .NET Framework is new to me. I suppose just compiling against the .NET Core framework only is more consistent than using .NET Framework on Windows and .NET Core on everything else?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dwpro ( 520418 )
      .net core got some significant performance boosts [reddit.com] at 2.1, and it seems kind of crazy to use the .net framework unless you have legacy apps or a windows-specific need. That said, .netcore 3.x is supposed to bring a litany of windows-specific enhancements to .net core to make the netcore performance enhancements available to a wider set of legacy apps.

    • The upcoming versions of .NET Standard and C# will not be supported by .NET Framework either.

      They state difficulty in maintaining feature parity between two separate codebases as the reason for doing this, especially when the Framework has a much slower release cycle.

      To make Core a more viable replacement, they're porting over Windows Forms and WPF and bringing the exe back for desktop apps. Obviously these will continue to work on Windows only, though they'll be open source.

      Time to start upgrading your cod

  • Could you say .NET Core one more time? (Score:3)

    by OrangeTide ( 124937 ) on Thursday December 27, 2018 @02:04PM (#57867190) Homepage Journal

    And this time explain what it is and why I, as a user of a paint program, should care about .NET Core?

    • It will make it more easily portable to Linux and MacOS.

      • Something they should have mentioned in the article. I'm guessing they did not because it doesn't instantly make it portable and they currently do not have it working.

